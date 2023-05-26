Sequel to Netflix’s ‘Maid’ Releasing in November 2023

The source material behind Netflix’s Maid is getting a sequel novel later this year from author Stephanie Land with it expected to arrive in bookshops on November 7th, 2023.

Released on Netflix in October 2021, Maid has been one of Netflix’s most successful limited series. It’s adapted from the best-selling Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land.

The next book, titled Class, continues the story of Maid which is based on the memoir and real life of author Stephanie Land who describes the new book as both “the sequel & origin story of Maid”.

Per GoodReads, here’s what you can expect from the new book that clocks in at 288 pages:

“Class paints an intimate and heartbreaking portrait of motherhood as it converges and often conflicts with personal desire and professional ambition. Who has the right to create art? Who has the right to go to college? And what kind of work is valued in our culture? In clear, candid, and moving prose, Class grapples with these questions, offering a searing indictment of America’s educational system and an inspiring testimony of a mother’s triumph against all odds.”

We’re posting this after Maid rebounded into the Netflix top 10s over the past week in dozens of Netflix regions, largely thanks to clips of the show going absolutely bonkers on TikTok. Most clips have been posted by an account by the name of orrviv_movie, which has been posting numerous clips for the show, with some garnering millions of views, likes, and interactions.

The biggest video has picked up 61.5 million views in under a week. Absolutely bonkers.

This is a trend we’ve seen take place over the years with TikTok driving renewed interest in older shows, helping them jump into the top 10s, with Ginny & Georgia being a big example of this in the past.

This account has been uploading clips for Maid over the past week. The biggest one has reached 61.7 MILLION views. I've mentioned it before but TikTok is Netflix's biggest threat and seems to be Netflix's biggest asset. pic.twitter.com/4O6n2QCebt — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) May 26, 2023

Of course, that’s in addition to its impressive performance when the show launched, leading it to be one of Netflix’s biggest titles of all time.

Will Maid be back for a season 2 at Netflix?

Could Netflix adapt the sequel novel into a follow-up series? It’s possible but not currently planned. Maid was intended ahead of time to be just a limited series, but given the success of the show on Netflix since its arrival, it certainly could serve as the basis for a future season.

Of course, Netflix’s Maid already made a number of adjustments from the main initial novel (as covered in TikToks by the author and numerous posts), including the fact that her daughter is not named Maddy but rather Story, for instance, but by and large, the show and book share similar beats and themes.

While we’ve not seen Warner Bros. Television option the second book (nor Netflix) publicly yet, given the renewed interest and new material, our fingers and toes are crossed.

Would you like to see Maid return for season 2 on Netflix? Will you be checking out the new book this year? Let us know in the comments.