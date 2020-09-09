‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule

Star Trek: Discovery will be once again coming to Netflix for its third season in 188 regions of Netflix around the world. Here’s the full release schedule as to when you can expect new episodes and where to watch if you’re living in a region where Discovery doesn’t stream on Netflix.

The Star Trek series is among the new generation of shows and Discovery is set a decade before the adventures of the USS Enterprise and follows the USS Discovery on the search for new worlds.

The series features Sonequa Martin-Green, Dough Jones, Anthony Rapp, and Mary Wiseman and has won a Primetime Emmy.

Netflix still retains the international rights for Star Trek: Discovery despite losing out to Amazon on Star Trek: Picard. The new animated series, Lower Decks has yet to find an international distributor but we can rule out Lower Decks being on Netflix US.

Why isn’t Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix in the US or Canada?

As you’re probably aware, the series is a CBS All Access original which is a competing streaming service to Netflix. It hosts all of the brand new Star Trek series and as a result, they do not license the show in the US to other providers.

In Canada, Bell licensed the title for broadcast and it’s available on Crave.

Netflix Weekly Release Schedule for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery is considered to be a Netflix Original in most regions outside the United States and Canada. It falls into the “exclusive international distribution” Netflix Original category.

This includes regions such as Australia, the United Kingdom, all of Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

As with the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will be coming to Netflix on a weekly basis. As confirmed by the Star Trek site, the first episode is set to release on October 15th, 2020 in the US on CBS All Access before arriving on Neflix the following day (October 16th).

“Watch the latest trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season three, premiering October 15, exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access, in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave, and on October 16 on Netflix in 188 countries.”

Here’s the full current expected release schedule. It’s worth noting that for season 2, the series flipped from airing on Fridays to Saturdays midway through the season so this table could be changed.

Episode US Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode 1 October 15th, 2020 October 16th, 2020 Episode 2 October 22nd October 23rd Episode 3 October 29th October 30th Episode 4 November 5th November 6th Episode 5 November 12th November 13th Episode 6 November 19th November 20th Episode 7 November 26th November 27th Episode 8 December 3rd December 4th Episode 9 TBD TBD Episode 10 TBD TBD Episode 11 TBD TBD Episode 12 TBD TBD Episode 13 TBD TBD

Are you looking forward to catching Star Trek: Discovery weekly on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.