‘The Crown’ Season 6 Cast: List of Returning and New Cast Members

The final season of Netflix’s hit period drama series The Crown ends with season 6, set to be released sometime in late 2023. Wondering who’s going to return for the sixth and final season or see what new faces you’ll see? Here’s your cast guide to The Crown season 6.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

It has been confirmed that the late Queen Elizabeth II will be played by four different actresses in the final season of The Crown. The main iteration is Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in her older age.

On top of that, she’ll be joined by previous leads of The Crown, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who are reprising their roles for the final time. In what form they’ll be back is unclear. It’s suspected that they may interact with each other, but it’s unclear in what capacity.

Additionally, Viola Prettejohn (The Nevers, The Witcher) plays a very young Elizabeth during World War II.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be played by Jonathan Pryce, reprising his role from The Crown Season 5. Cameos from previous Philips, Matt Smith, and Tobias Menzies are possible given it’s the last season, but we haven’t heard anything confirming that.

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

The late Princess Margaret will once again will be played by Leslie Manville, who reprises her role from Season 5. A much younger version of the princess will be played by Beau Gadsdon, who has played her in flashbacks since the first season. Just like in the case of Philip, other cameos from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham-Carter are possible, but not confirmed.

Charles, Prince of Wales

Charles, Prince of Wales, who has been crowned as King Charles II in May 2023, is played by Dominic West, who reprises his role from Season 5. We haven’t heard of any cameos by Josh O’Connor.

Diana, Princess of Wales

Charles’ late wife Princess Diana is played by Elizabeth Debicki. She also reprises her role from Season 5. Not to be spoilery, but everyone knows that Season 6 will finally delve into Diana’s untimely death. The series’ creators said in a statement that out of respect, they wouldn’t show the actual crash.

Prince William of Wales

Prince William and the current heir to the throne will be played by two actors in The Crown Season 6. Rufus Kampa will play William at around the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play a slightly older version of the prince.

Kate Middleton

The young Kate Middleton and William’s future wife will be played by Meg Bellamy in The Crown Season 6.

Prince Harry of Wales

Harry, William’s younger brother, will be played by two actors in The Crown Season 6. Just like William, a younger Harry will be played by Fflyn Edwards, while an older Harry will be played by Luther Ford.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

King Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew will again be played by James Murray, who will reprise his role from Season 5.

Prince Edward

Charles’ even younger brother, Prince Edward, will be played by two actors in The Crown Season 6. Firstly, Sam Woolf will reprise his role from Season 5, and at a later stage, Edward will be played by Sebastian Blunt.

Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother

The late Queen Mother Elizabeth will be played once again by Marcia Warren, who reprises her role from Season 5.

Anne, Princess Royal

Princess Anne will also have Claudia Harrison reprise her role from The Crown Season 5.

Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne’s second husband, Timothy Laurence, will once again be played by Theo Fraser Steele, reprising his role from Season 5.

Camilla Parker Bowles

Charles’s second wife and now-queen Camilla will be played by Olivia Williams, who reprises her role from Season 5.

More new and returning cast of The Crown Season 6

Aside from the Royal Family, there are plenty more people that we’ll see in the final season of The Crown.

First of all, we’d like to reveal exclusively that Jonathan Hyde (Titanic, Jumanji) will be playing Miles Fritzan-Howard, the 17th Duke of Norfolk in The Crown Season 6.

Additional cast members of The Crown Season 6 include:

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

as Salim Daw as Mohammed Al-Fayed

as Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

as Lydia Leonard as Cherie Blair

as Andrew Havill as Robert Fellowes, among many others.

We’ll be keeping this cast guide up-to-date right up until the release of the sixth season of The Crown set to debut in Q4 2023.