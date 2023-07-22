Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix This Week: July 22nd, 2023

This week’s selection isn’t as extensive as the last, however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t excellent new movies and shows to keep you occupied over the weekend.

N= Netflix Original

Here are the best new movies and shows on Netflix this week:

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) N

Director: Juel Taylor

Genre: | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland

Jamie Foxx returns to star in his latest Summer Netflix movie after previously appearing in Day Shift, and Project Power for the streaming service.

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy lurking directly beneath their neighborhood.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Justin Bruening

Across the first two seasons of Sweet Magnolias, the series has amassed almost 200 million viewing hours. With fans super excited for the third season, we expect to see some more great viewing numbers from the series.

Three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Ride Along (2014)

Director: Tim Story

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Bruce McGill, Tika Sumpter

The comedic duo of Kevin Hart and Ice Cube saw a huge $154.5 million at the box office on a $25 million budget. Unsurprisingly, two years later a sequel, Ride Along 2, was released.

For the past two years, high-school security guard Ben has been trying to show decorated APD detective James that he’s more than just a video-game junkie who’s unworthy of James’ sister, Angela. When Ben finally gets accepted into the academy, he thinks he’s earned the seasoned policeman’s respect and asks for his blessing to marry Angela. Knowing that a ride along will demonstrate if Ben has what it takes to take care of his sister, James invites him on a shift designed to scare the hell out of the trainee. But when the wild night leads them to the most notorious criminal in the city, James will find that his new partner’s rapid-fire mouth is just as dangerous as the bullets speeding at it.

The Deepest Breath (2023) N

Director: Laura McGann

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Descending to remarkable depths below the sea on one single breath, Alessia Zecchini enters what she describes as the last quiet place on Earth. The Italian champion is determined to set a new world record in freediving, a dangerous extreme sport in which competitors attempt to reach the greatest depth without the use of scuba gear. Freedivers are often subject to blackouts upon ascent, necessitating the help of safety divers like Stephen Keenan, a free-spirited Irish adventurer who fell in love with the sport in Dahab, Egypt. Having formed a special bond on the freediving circuit, Alessia and Stephen train together to make an attempt on Dahab’s legendary Blue Hole and its challenging 85-foot-long tunnel 184 feet below the Red Sea, their fates inextricably bound together.

Miami Vice (2006)

Director: Michael Mann

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Ciarán Hinds

A double bill of Jamie Foxx this weekend? Miami Vice, the film adaptation of the classic 80s crime drama, is just one of many great Jamie Foxx movies to watch on Netflix.