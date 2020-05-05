‘The Moment’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Episode Release Schedule

Arriving on Netflix later this May is the next exciting new K-Drama, The Moment. We have everything you need to know about The Moment, including the plot, cast, and episode release schedule.

The Moment is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic drama, written by Ha Myung Hee, and directed by Ahn Gil Ho. The series is the fourteenth Original K-Drama licensed from tvN and the 35th licensed Original K-Drama overall. Record of Youth was the previous name for the series but has since been renamed to The Moment.

When is the Netflix release date for The Moment season 1?

We’ve learned from MyDramaList that the first episode of The Moment is scheduled for broadcast on Monday, May 25th, 2020.

Episodes of The Moment will be arriving twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Like many K-Drama, there will be a total of 16 episodes of The Moment.

Weekly Episode Release Schedule

The Moment is scheduled to air on the South Korean network tvN on Monday, May 25th, 2020.*

The following table is the episode release schedule for The Moment:

Episode South Korean Broadcast Netflix Release Date 1 May 25th, 2020 May 25th, 2020 2 May 26th, 2020 May 26th, 2020 3 June 1st, 2020 June 1st, 2020 4 June 2nd, 2020 June 2nd, 2020 5 June 8th, 2020 June 8th, 2020 6 June 9th, 2020 June 9th, 2020 7 June 15th, 2020 June 15th, 2020 8 June 16th, 2020 June 16th, 2020 9 June 22nd, 2020 June 22nd, 2020 10 June 23rd, 2020 June 23rd, 2020 11 June 29th, 2020 June 29th, 2020 12 June 30th, 2020 June 30th, 2020 13 July 6th, 2020 July 6th, 2020 14 July 7th, 2020 July 7th, 2020 15 July 13th, 2020 July 13th, 2020 16 July 14th, 2020 July 14th, 2020

* Please Note: At the time of writing we’re under the impression that Netflix will receive episodes of ‘The Moment’ the same day as the South Korean broadcast, but this may change upon release by up to a day delay.

What is the plot of The Moment?

The plot of The Moment has been provided by Soompi:

The Moment follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. The current generation lives in a world where the “spoon” you’re born with determines your life’s path. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, their youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

Who are the cast members of The Moment?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Moment:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sa Hye Joon Park Bo Gum Itaewon Class | Reply 1988 | Hello Monster Ahn Jung Ha Park So Dam Parasite | Run Off | Snow Paths Won Hae Hyo Byun Woo Suk Search: WWW | Live Up to Your Name | Dear My Friends Won Hae Hyo’s Mother Shin Ae Ra Love in Your Bosom | Ugly Alert | My Love Sa Hye Joon’s Mother Ha Hee Ra Make A Woman Cry | Good For You | I Love You, My Enemy

It’s been an incredibly good year for the actress Park So Dam, after appearing in the Oscar-winning feature Parasite, her profile has been raised immeasurably. Expect to see her star in plenty more projects in the future.

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have a run time of 60 minutes.

Will the series be available to stream in 4K?

Unfortunately, the latest arrivals from South Korea are not available to stream in 4K, but will still be available to stream in 1080i.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Moment on Netflix?