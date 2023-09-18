The Night Logan Woke Up Licensed to Netflix in US for October 2023

The Night Logan Woke Up (known as La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s’est réveillé in French) is the latest licensed pickup on the TV side Netflix has made, with the 2022 series makings its debut on Netflix US in October 2023.

Written, directed, produced, and edited by Xavier Dolan (The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and the upcoming movie, The Beast) and serves as the creator’s first major TV series. It first aired on Club Illico (part of Vidéotron) in Canada in November 2022 and subsequently aired on Canal+ in France. The series went on to be submitted at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2023.

The cast for the series includes Dolan himself, plus the talents of Magalie Lépine Blondeau, Éric Bruneau, Karl Walcott, Anne Dorval, and Julie LeBreton.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In October of 1991, an unspeakable event rocks a small town in Quebec, haunting a family who tries to hide their dark secret. Thirty years later these secrets resurface, sending the family on an unstoppable pursuit of reconciliation.”

Netflix in the US, we weren’t able to confirm other regions, will be getting all five episodes on October 1st, 2023. You can see more of Netflix’s October 2023 lineup here.

The series picked up rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, with outlets praising the direction and acting, including The Playlist, who gave the title an A- rating. It sits at a 7.7 on IMDb and 60% on RottenTomatoes.

This is one of two shows StudioCanal (Canal+) has licensed to Netflix US for October 2023. The other, Django, is an English-language Western series that stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari, and Noomi Rapace.

Will you be checking out The Night Logan Woke Up on Netflix? Let us know down below.