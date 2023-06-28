‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Gets Filming Update and How The WGA Strike Affects New Season

After releasing in August 2022, Netflix waited a few months before officially renewing The Sandman for more episodes in November 2022. Since then, things have been quiet in terms of news. No casting announcements have been made, nor do we know how many episodes will be in the new season. But now we’re one step closer: Filming on The Sandman Season 2 is underway!

All of the main cast are expected to return for the new episodes, including Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), and so on. We’ve previously reported that four new characters will be introduced into the series: Delirium, Destiny, Destruction, and Wanda. Netflix is yet to announce who has been cast in these roles.

The Sandman filming update: What we know

The new season started shooting on Monday, June 26th at Shepperton Studios — the same studio where the majority of season one was filmed. On Twitter, Barry Waldo, the husband of production designer Jon Gary Steele, revealed that the team returned to work on season two on Monday, June 25. “Started shooting yesterday so there a long ways to go!” he wrote, replying to a fan enquiring about the progress on season two.

Started shooting yesterday so there a long ways to go! — Barry Waldo, Writer/Author (@BarryWaldo) June 27, 2023

Moreover, further filming evidence suggests that the shooting is currently taking place at Durdle Door in Dorset, England. While the report from DorsetLive doesn’t mention Sandman specifically, it’s safe to assume that the two-day shutdown of the location is due to Sandman filming, especially since it falls in a location that makes sense for Sandman. From Far From The Madding Crowd to Doctor Who, the location is used frequently for productions.

An image of the production at Durdle Door has also recently surfaced online. In typical style, it’s quite blurry and hard to make out what’s going on. But everyone is wearing black, which is very Sandman-like. And there are scenes in the comic that this location would be perfect for. What are we thinking? The images come from an Instagram account by the name of The Wondering Twits, who stumbled onto the production.

Filming on The Sandman season 2 has begun in the United Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/4cL2rBJwxV — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 28, 2023

We have contacted Netflix for comment about filming having started but have yet to hear back.

How has the WGA writer’s strike affected The Sandman season 2?

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike (WGA) strike throughout Hollywood has meant the pause button has been hit on numerous productions. Writers seek larger writers’ rooms, better job security, and increased funding. They are also protesting against the use of artificial intelligence in productions. Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been very vocal about the strike, too.

Neil Gaiman makes a speech at the picket line of the WGA strike. pic.twitter.com/1kMEqv9HQn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 23, 2023

As for Sandman, it appears as if shooting will commence without writers active on set. According to comic writer and executive producer on the show, Neil Gaiman, the scripts for the new episodes were submitted and frozen at the end of May, allowing shooting to take place as scheduled. Addressing a fan on Tumblr, Gaiman admitted that the strike will have a negative effect on all of his upcoming shows:

“Absolutely, it will have a negative effect on the promotion and success of Good Omens, just as it will have a negative effect on Anansi Boys (which has just gone to “picture lock” on all six episodes without me signing off on the edits) and on Sandman (which will be shooting without anyone rewriting the scripts, which were frozen as of May 31st). But it’s worth it.|

As always, solidarity with writers striking and we hope they get the outcome they deserve. Hopefully, the situation is resolved in time for Gaiman and the writing team to return to work on Sandman. Production on new episodes of The Sandman has been split into two segments. The first begins in June 2023 and concludes in October 2023. And then shooting will continue from January 2024 to April 2024.

What can we expect from The Sandman season 2?

The casting news for the upcoming episodes indicates that the show will remix the structure of the comics. The season will cover Volume 4, Season of Mists and Volume 7, Brief Lives. Interestingly, the casting descriptions suggest that Volume 5, A Game of You, has been pushed aside, at least for now. We’re expecting The Song of Orpheus to be adapted too, and while Destruction makes a brief appearance in that, his main story arc for the season will be covered in Brief Lives.

The character Wanda will play a different role. In the comics, she appears in the A Game of You story arc. However, according to her character description, she will replace the character of Ruby DeLonge from the comics. Expect appearances from fan favorites Destiny and Delirium as well.

Currently, The Sandman season two doesn’t have a release date. Given that it is scheduled for filming in June 2022, it will likely hit screens sometime in 2024.