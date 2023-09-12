The Twits Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is currently working on a slew of Roald Dahl adaptations and one of the early titles announced was an adaptation of The Twits. Although it’s never been officially unveiled, here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about the upcoming animated project.

Across 19 novels, 13 collections of books plus a handful of poems and scripts, Roald Dahl is one of the most prolific authors of all time. The 11th novel published by Dahl in 1980 came in the form of The Twits.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



The story of the book revolves around Mr. and Mrs. Twit, two grotesque and mean-spirited people who live in a dilapidated and neglected house, and although a couple, both despise each other. After capturing a family of birds, the couple may be facing a comeuppance for their dastardly behavior.

The Twits was originally a limited series

It’s very much worth running through the timeline for The Twits so far, as it’s been in development for several years and looks to have had several changes.

Let’s first rewind to November 2018. That’s when we first learned that Netflix would be teaming up with The Roald Dahl Story Company on a new adaptation of the classic works. The Twits was listed among the titles “in the agreement between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company.”

In July 2021, we first reported that Phil Johnston (best known for working on the likes of Wreck-it Ralph and Zootopia for Disney) had boarded the project and that it was being developed into an animated limited series.

We also reported that Johnston would serve as an executive producer, as will Maggie Malone, who moved to Netflix in August 2020 having previously worked at the Walt Disney Company and Illumination Entertainment.

It was then in April 2022 that the project was mentioned again, not for a good reason, however. The Wrap did a big profile on changes going on at Netflix Animation with axed projects and executives being fired. This came in the wake of the so-called big Netflix correction.

The Twits was specifically mentioned when talking about canceled projects:

“… several high-profile animated projects in the Kids & Family space have been outright canceled, including “Bone” (which Netflix confirmed), an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Twits” that was meant to be part of several Dahl-based projects (Netflix insists “The Twits” is still alive, potentially now as a feature film) and Lauren Faust’s witchy “Toil and Trouble.”

Now, over a year later, we can report that the project did remain alive as a feature film, with most people working on the project from August 2021 through to June this year (and some still list them as working on the title as of right now). Phil Johnston remains attached to the project as director.

To look at all the Roald Dahl projects coming soon to Netflix, check out our full guide.

What studios are working on The Twits for Netflix?

Netflix’s internal animation studio is the primary team working on the project.

Also animating on the project alongside Netflix’s internal teams is Jellyfish Pictures, which has offices in Brixton and Sheffield in the United Kingdom and one in Mumbai, India.

They’re also the studio announced in 2022 to be working on a new animated feature for Netflix exclusively called Wereworld, an adaptation of Curtis Jobling’s popular book series.

The studio has also worked on How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming and Spirit: Untamed. On the TV side, they’ve worked on Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed and Floogals.

Their website doesn’t officially connect them to The Twits, rather they state they’re working on “a feature adaptation of one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved children’s books for Netflix-Features.”

Numerous employees on social media and LinkedIn confirm they’re attached to The Twits, however.

Want to see the other animated movies Netflix has in the works? We’ve got you covered with a full preview of what’s coming up in 2023, 2024 and beyond.