Another huge Netflix show is about to come to an end with the final season of Ozark coming out in just a few hours. While we’ve got you covered on what you need to know about Ozark season 4 part 2 in our main preview, in this post, we want to guide you through what time you need to stay up to or wake up to catch the final 7 episodes in full.

First starting in 2017, Ozark has become one of Netflix’s most prestigious shows ranking among everyone’s favorite Netflix Originals of all time. We’ve been through thick and thin with the Bryrdes but all things must come to an end and that will certainly be the case with the final episodes landing tomorrow.

Also, don’t forget that alongside the final batch of episodes tomorrow will be a retrospective called A Farewell to Ozark. That’s expected to be released as a separate title on Netflix but once you finish the show, Netflix should recommend it to you.

Time Zone Release Schedule for Ozark Season 4 Part 2

As per all other Netflix Original releases (licensed titles get added on a per-region basis), all-new seasons of shows arrive all at once at 12:01 AM PST. That’s the timezone Netflix is based in and how it’s been releasing its Originals since 2013.

Unless you’re in India or Asia, you’ll have all of Friday to binge through the final episodes of Ozark whereas if you are in those regions, you’ll have to wait until the afternoon or evening to watch.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major time zones and when Ozark season 4 part 2 (or the final season as we sadly know it) will be on Netflix on April 29th, 2022.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Countdown timer for Ozark Season 4 Part 2

If you don’t know which time zone you’re in or it’s not listed above, we’ve embedded a countdown timer below which is counting down to the exact time Ozark’s final season will drop onto Netflix.

If the time above has elapsed and your Netflix still isn’t showing the final episodes, what you need to do is refresh the Netflix app.

The easiest way to refresh the Netflix app is to close it and reopen but if you’re on mobile or a TV you can navigate to the help section (bottom left corner of the main menu) where you’ll find a “reload Netflix” button.

If you’re looking for something to do while waiting for the final season of Ozark, go and buy the official Ozark book written from the perspective of Ruth Langmore.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Ozark on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.