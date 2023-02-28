What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 28th, 2023

Welcome to your first daily rundown of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be checking out everything new on Netflix for February 27th and February 28th.
This week will see over 40 new releases arrive on the service with highlights including lots of new licensed movies on March 1st (check back tomorrow for a full roundup) and the new season of the steamy drama, Sex/Life on Thursday.
While we’re on the subject of new releases, don’t forget that weekly episodes of several shows continue to drop on Netflix. So far this week, we’ve seen new episodes of:
- A Clean Sweep
- Crash Course in Romance
- Men on a Mission
- The Gentlemen’s League
- Vinland Saga
Best New Releases on Netflix for February 28th, 2023
19-2 (Seasons 1-3)
Number of episodes: 30
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Adrian Holmes, Jared Keeso, Mylène Dinh-Robic
Runtime: 60 min / 1h 0m
As we first reported a little earlier in the month, 19-2 is the hit Canadian cop drama series that has made its way onto multiple regions around the world, but will it take off?
The story follows two policemen who reluctantly form a partnership as they patrol the streets of Montreal, Canada battling their own demons and those of their fellow citizens.
The series is highly regarded in Canada, and all 30 episodes are available to binge today.
The Game Changers (2018)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Director: Louie Psihoyos
Cast: James Wilks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrik Baboumian
Writer: Mark Monroe, Joseph Pace, Shannon Kornelsen
Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m
Returning to Netflix today is the superb documentary featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor we just learned will be starring in his new series set to debut on Netflix in May 2023.
Rated 70% on RottenTomatoes, the documentary sees a UFC fighter embarking on a quest to find the optimal diet for human performance and health.
American Pickers (Season 15)
Number of episodes: 12
Rating: TV-PG
Language: Russian
Genre: Documentary, Reality-TV
Cast: Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby-Cushman, Frank Fritz
Writer: Mike Wolfe
Netflix often licenses select individual seasons of reality shows from the likes of A&E and HISTORY Channel, and today we see American Pickers among the lineup for the first time.
12 episodes that make up the fifteenth season (the season that aired in 2016) dropped today, and if you’re not familiar with the premise of the show, here’s what you need to know:
The three hosts travel across America searching for rare Americana artifacts and national treasures.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 28th
3 New Movies Added Today
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special.
- Biko (2022) – TV-PG – Malay – The complicated past between a famous singer and a struggling lorry driver starts to come out after young Biko auditions for a role in a music video.
- The Game Changers (2018) – TV-MA – English
3 New TV Series Added Today
- 19-2 (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English
- American Pickers (Season 15) – TV-PG – English
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they’ll have to completely give up sex.
Top 10s on Netflix for February 28th, 2023
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Outer Banks
|We Have a Ghost
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|2
|Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
|The Strays
|That Girl Lay Lay
|3
|Perfect Match
|The Woman King
|Cocomelon
|4
|Triada
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|Sing 2
|5
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive
|Your Place or Mine
|Little Angel
|6
|You
|2 Guns
|Pokémon
|7
|Married at First Sight
|Sing 2
|My Dad the Bounty Hunter
|8
|New Amsterdam
|You People
|Trolls
|9
|Full Swing
|Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
|Oddballs
|10
|Physical: 100
|Trolls
|Bebefinn
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.