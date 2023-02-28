What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 28th, 2023

Welcome to your first daily rundown of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be checking out everything new on Netflix for February 27th and February 28th.

This week will see over 40 new releases arrive on the service with highlights including lots of new licensed movies on March 1st (check back tomorrow for a full roundup) and the new season of the steamy drama, Sex/Life on Thursday.

While we’re on the subject of new releases, don’t forget that weekly episodes of several shows continue to drop on Netflix. So far this week, we’ve seen new episodes of:

A Clean Sweep

Crash Course in Romance

Men on a Mission

The Gentlemen’s League

Vinland Saga

Best New Releases on Netflix for February 28th, 2023

19-2 (Seasons 1-3)

Number of episodes: 30

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Adrian Holmes, Jared Keeso, Mylène Dinh-Robic

Runtime: 60 min / 1h 0m

As we first reported a little earlier in the month, 19-2 is the hit Canadian cop drama series that has made its way onto multiple regions around the world, but will it take off?

The story follows two policemen who reluctantly form a partnership as they patrol the streets of Montreal, Canada battling their own demons and those of their fellow citizens.

The series is highly regarded in Canada, and all 30 episodes are available to binge today.

The Game Changers (2018)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Louie Psihoyos

Cast: James Wilks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrik Baboumian

Writer: Mark Monroe, Joseph Pace, Shannon Kornelsen

Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m

Returning to Netflix today is the superb documentary featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor we just learned will be starring in his new series set to debut on Netflix in May 2023.

Rated 70% on RottenTomatoes, the documentary sees a UFC fighter embarking on a quest to find the optimal diet for human performance and health.

American Pickers (Season 15)

Number of episodes: 12

Rating: TV-PG

Language: Russian

Genre: Documentary, Reality-TV

Cast: Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby-Cushman, Frank Fritz

Writer: Mike Wolfe

Netflix often licenses select individual seasons of reality shows from the likes of A&E and HISTORY Channel, and today we see American Pickers among the lineup for the first time.

12 episodes that make up the fifteenth season (the season that aired in 2016) dropped today, and if you’re not familiar with the premise of the show, here’s what you need to know:

The three hosts travel across America searching for rare Americana artifacts and national treasures.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 28th

3 New Movies Added Today

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special.

– TV-MA – English – A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special. Biko (2022) – TV-PG – Malay – The complicated past between a famous singer and a struggling lorry driver starts to come out after young Biko auditions for a role in a music video.

– TV-PG – Malay – The complicated past between a famous singer and a struggling lorry driver starts to come out after young Biko auditions for a role in a music video. The Game Changers (2018) – TV-MA – English

3 New TV Series Added Today

19-2 (Seasons 1-3) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English American Pickers (Season 15) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they’ll have to completely give up sex.

Top 10s on Netflix for February 28th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Outer Banks We Have a Ghost Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal The Strays That Girl Lay Lay 3 Perfect Match The Woman King Cocomelon 4 Triada Minions: The Rise of Gru Sing 2 5 Formula 1: Drive to Survive Your Place or Mine Little Angel 6 You 2 Guns Pokémon 7 Married at First Sight Sing 2 My Dad the Bounty Hunter 8 New Amsterdam You People Trolls 9 Full Swing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Oddballs 10 Physical: 100 Trolls Bebefinn

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.