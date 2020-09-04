When will ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 9 be on Netflix?

Call the Midwife is one of the shining highlights from the BBC library and thankfully still gets regular updates around the world. Here’s when we’re expecting Call the Midwife season 9 to be on Netflix and if you’re in the United States, the confirmed release date for season 9.

The British period drama series has been running on the BBC since 2012 and will reach an incredible 11 seasons with the series commissioned up until 2022. but Netflix has been slightly behind when it comes to picking up new seasons. There have been points where the series looks to leave Netflix as it has done already in Canada.

For those unaware, the series is set back in the 1960s in East London and chronicles the lives of those helping to deliver children.

Thankfully, the series hasn’t gone the way of most series from the BBC in recent years in departing Netflix (at least in the US and the UK) in favor to more tailored services such as Acorn or BritBox. Just this year, we’ve seen the likes of Skins leave Netflix as well as BBC Earth titles and more.

Netflix US Release Date for Call the Midwife season 9

The good news is that for those in the United States, you do not have long to wait until Call the Midwife hits Netflix.

Let’s take a quick look as to when previous seasons have hit Netflix.

Season 8 arrived in May 2019

Season 7 arrived in September 2018

Season 6 arrived in April 2018

So, when is season 9 hitting? Well, in early September 2020 we learned that season 9 is due to release on Netflix on September 15th, 2020. It wasn’t announced as part of the initial release schedule for September, though.

We’ll cover when Call the Midwife season 10 will hit in another article but it’s likely going to come at some point in 2021 although we can’t say for sure.

Other Region Release Dates for Season 9 of Call the Midwife

As of right now, only Netflix in the UK and the US are streaming Call the Midwife according to Unogs.

The United Kingdom only just got season 8 added in early September 2020 so it’ll likely be a while before we see season 9 touch down. In fact, we’re not expecting season 9 to be on Netflix until at least mid-2021.

The good news for Brits is that you have two options to stream Call the Midwife so if you cannot wait for it to land on Netflix, all 9 seasons are available on the BBC iPlayer.