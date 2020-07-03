British Series ‘Skins’ Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Skins, a popular British series that has resided on Netflix in many regions will be leaving multiple Netflix regions in August 2020. Here’s when and where Skins is leaving Netflix.

The coming-of-age British series was a right of passage for many Brits growing up and thanks to Netflix, the series has been introduced to hundreds of thousands if not millions around the world. It follows a group of teenagers who are dealing with all the trials and tribulations of being a teenager in the final years of school.

The series acted as a catapult for a few British actors and actresses who have since moved onto big-time Hollywood movies. The obvious names include Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, Kaya Scodelario, Joe Dempsie, Hannah Murray, Kayvan Novak, and Olivia Colman.

There have been many write-ups about how influential the series was when it aired in the UK but one of the best ones is this one from The Guardian entitled “the show that revealed the explicit truth about teenage life.”

In total, seven seasons are available on Netflix (Netflix refers to these as volumes) with 61 episodes in total set to leave on August 2nd, 2020.

The series is set to leave Netflix in multiple regions including Netflix USA, Netflix Australia, India, and Canada.

For those in the United States, another comedy series is set to leave Netflix in early August 2020 in the form of Comedy Bang! Bang!. You can also keep up-to-date on all the titles leaving throughout August here.

Netflix in the United Kingdom, however, is not currently showing a removal date for the series although this could change. in the future.

Where will Skins stream once it leaves Netflix?

The series won’t have a designated home after it departs Netflix. Instead, it’ll likely come up for bidding where we suspect the prime contender would be Britbox, a streaming service dedicated to British titles.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when we learn of other regions that will see Skins removed.

Will you miss Skins when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.