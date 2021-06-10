Zack Snyder Norse Anime ‘Twilight of the Gods’: Cast Reveal & What We Know So Far

First announced in July 2019, it’s a taken a couple of years to learn any new details on Zack Sanyder’s latest animated project, Twilight of the Gods. We finally have a first look at the incredibly exciting cast, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Twilight of the Gods on Netflix.

The project has been written and produced by Snyder, and has also been co-written by Jay Olivia, who will also be working on the series as showrunner, director and executive producer. Olivia previously worked on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Also on the list of producers are Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller.

Who are the cast members of Twilight of the Gods?

Netflix announced the incredibly exciting cast of Twilight of the Gods during the anime event for Netflix Geeked Week.

Sylvia Hoeks as SIGRID

Stuart Martin as LEIF

Pilou Asbæk as THOR

John Noble as ODIN

Paterson Joseph as LOKI

Rahul Kohli as EGILL

Jamie Clayton as THE SEID-KONA

Kristopher Hivju as ANDVARI

Peter Stormare as ULFR

Jamie Chung as HEL

Lauren Cohan as INGE

Corey Stoll as HRAFNKEL — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Suffice to say this is one of the most exciting casts we’ve seen for a Netflix Original anime series.

When is the Twilight of the Gods Netflix release date?

A release date hasn’t been announced by Netflix, but given the project was first announced two years ago we’re fully expecting to learn more details very soon.

What is the plot of Twilight of the Gods?

At the time of writing there are currently no details on the plot of Twilight of the Gods, but we can confirm that Zack Snyder has expressed the fact that the anime will be his vision and take on Norse mythology.

What animation studio is working on Twilight of the Gods?

Working on the series is Stone Quarry Animation, a new venture of Snyder’s and Wesley Coller’s production company The Stone Quarry.

Are you looking forward to the release of Twilight of the Gods on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!