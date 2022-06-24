8 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2022

We’ve just got the full look at what’s coming to Netflix in July and there’s a lot of movies to look forward to so we’re going to dive into our 8 most anticipated movies that are set to hit throughout the month.

We’ve also got full separate previews for Netflix’s US lineup for July 2022 and Netflix UK’s lineup for July 2022.

Note that we’ll feature four licensed movies that are only headed to Netflix in the US (other regions’ availability may vary) and four Netflix Original movies that in most cases, will be headed to Netflix globally.

Without further ado, here is our list of the best new movies on Netflix in July.

Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies in July 2022

The Gray Man (2022)

Coming to Netflix: July 22nd

The Russo Brothers who led the two biggest theatrical movies in history in the form of Avengers: Infinity War and End Game are bringing their action movie prowess to Netflix in the form of one of the most expensive productions in Netflix history.

It’s a book adaptation of Mark Greaney’s The Gray Man and here’s what you can expect:

“When the CIA’s most skilled operative-whose true identity is known to none-accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

Among the all-star cast in the movie includes Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page.

The Sea Beast (2022)

Coming to Netflix: July 8th

The embattled Netflix Animation division has had a rough start to the year but hoping to turn the tide is the brand new movie that comes from the director of Disney’s Big Hero 6 and co-director of Moana and was lured away several years back to work exclusively with Netflix. We’re referring to Chris Williams who directs The Sea Beast, Netflix’s big new animated movie of 2022.

Featuring the voice of Karl Urban (The Boys) the movie sees a young girl stowed away in a ship that is known for hunting sea monsters.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between

Coming to Netflix: July 6th

Ace Entertainment has produced a number of movies for Netflix over the years and if you enjoyed their previous output, you’ll no doubt enjoy this one too. They’re behind To All The Boys for Netflix and also working on The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Starring Jennifer Robertson, Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher, this movie is about a teen couple on the verge of breaking up before heading out to college but decide to retrace their relationship origins before heading away.

Persuasion (2022)

Coming to Netflix: July 15th

Dakota Johnson is set to lead this new period drama for Netflix that is another take on the classic Jane Austen novel.

Johnson plays Anne Elliot who has been persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins but will fate step in the way? You’ll get to find out next month.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in July

A Call to Spy (2020)

Coming to Netflix: July 1st

Among the first of the month additions, A Call to Spy stands out as a movie that’s very much worth a watch given most of the other licensed titles are re-additions.

Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, the movie is about Vera Atkins who served as a spy recruiter during World War 2 in Paris.

The movie holds a 72% on RottenTomatoes with the critical consensus being:

“A Call to Spy overcomes a surprising lack of tension with an overall engaging tribute to an oft-overlooked group of World War II heroes.”

Uncharted (2022)

Coming to Netflix: July 15th

The Sony deal has already produced three releases for Netflix so far but July is when the deal fully kicks off with the big release of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Based on the video game of the same name from Naughty Dog, the movie sees Holland take up the role of Nathan Drake who goes on globe-trotting adventures looking for treasure.

While reviews were ultimately mixed for the movie, if you missed out on this in the cinema, now is your chance to watch it at home.

Umma (2022)

Coming to Netflix: July 16th

The second of the two major Sony movies coming out in July is the underappreciated horror movie headlined by Sandra Oh, best known for her work on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy.

Although the movie received mixed reviews (pretty common with horror movies) given Sam Raimi’s involvement as a producer and a solid performance from Oh, it’s worth adding to your Netflix queue.

12 Strong (2018)

Coming to Netflix: July 10th

Netflix has been the home of Chris Hemsworth over the past few years with its string of movies including Extraction and Spiderhead (and his cameo in Interceptor) and extends that in July with the license of 12 Strong, an underrated war flick of his released four years ago.

Hemsworth plays Captain Mitch Nelson inspired by the real-world Mark Nutsch who led the first task force to go after Osama Bin Laden following 9/11.

Once again, you can find the full list of new releases coming out in July 2022 here.