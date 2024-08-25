8 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2024

Summer is ending, and September is just around the corner, with dozens of new movies rotating on and off of Netflix. Below, we’ve sifted through the movies we’re most excited to watch or revisit throughout the month.

In case you missed it, Netflix released its full list of everything coming up (at least in the United States) for September 2024, and we’ve even got a bunch more titles listed that no other outlets have picked up on yet.

As always, we’ll split our best new movie posts into two halves. We’ll first cover all the new Netflix Original movies we’re looking forward to throughout the month of September, which will drop globally. Then, we’ll hone in on some of the movies specifically coming to those in the United States on a licensed basis. Other regions’ availability will vary on these titles.

Most Anticipated New Netflix Original Movies for September

His Three Daughters (2024)

Coming to Netflix: September 20th

The start of Fall means one big thing: the start of Netflix’s awards movie lineup. Undoubtedly, kicking that lineup off very strong this year is His Three Daughters, which premiered at film festivals last year and finally hit Netflix and features a trio of heavyweight actresses: Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Already sitting at 100% on RottenTomatoes, the movie tells a somber story of three sisters reuniting after years apart to clean up their affairs and spend some valuable time with their elderly father, who is close to passing away.

If you fancy seeing this movie on the big screen, you will have a few chances to see it in the two weeks leading up to its release on Netflix. It will appear in select theaters beginning September 6th. Don’t expect a wide rollout, though, so it’ll mainly be available in big cities.

Uglies (2024)

Coming to Netflix: September 13th

Some returning Netflix stars are coming together for this new sci-fi adaptation of the Scott Westerfeld book, including Joey King (seen in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth and A Family Affair), Chase Stokes (of Outer Banks fame), and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black). It’s set in a futuristic dystopia where, before hitting adulthood, teens are given cosmetic surgery to enforce strict, draconian beauty standards. This story focuses on one teen who opts out of the surgery to go looking for her missing friend instead.

McG is helming the movie’s direction and has also worked with Netflix on previous movies, including last year’s Family Switch and The Babysitter. Honestly, this one could be a coin toss as to how it turns out. It’s got all the pieces to be pretty good potentially (including a poster ripped straight from Divergent), but we’ll see how it does on execution.

Apollo 13: Survival (2024)

Coming to Netflix: September 5th

Per Fee Fie Foe, the doc directed by Peter Middleton has access to the complete audio recordings of the Apollo 13 mission alongside extraordinary new footage that’ll make this the definitive retelling.

Boxer (2024)

Coming to Netflix: September 11th

Finally, we always like to highlight one of the international movies coming up on Netflix, and this month, we’re most excited to see how Boxer comes to fruition because of the fascinating time period the movie is set in. Produced in Poland, the movie’s plot follows a young boxer who has fleed the country (which was under communist rule) to chase his dreams of becoming a well-known and successful boxer.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2024

i used to be funny (2024)

Coming to Netflix: September 5th

There aren’t currently many licensed movies scheduled for release on Netflix US next month that’ll be making their SVOD debuts, but one we can highlight at least for now is Ally Pankiw’s much-loved comedy drama I Used to Be Funny, starring Rachel Sennott, Olga Petsa, and Jason Jones.

Sennott plays the role of Sam Cowell, a young woman who is vying to become a stand-up comedian but faces trials and tribulations while struggling with PTSD and the difficult choice of having to search for a child that she used to nanny.

V.S. Wells for Georgia Straight summarizes the film’s great reviews received across the board: “I Used to Be Funny is smart, timely, and deeply felt. There’s plenty to chew on—though it’s bittersweet.”

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

Releasing on the first of the month (which we have to say is probably one of the weakest batches of movies we’ve seen in quite some time) is 3:10 to Yuma, a Western action crime drama featuring heavyweights Russell Crowe and Christian Bale.

It comes from director James Mangold and tells the story of a small-time rancher tasked with keeping a well-known outlaw in his detainment despite a looming battle on the horizon. It’s well-directed, acted, and still looks stunning. Given the genre’s revival in recent years, it’s a great time to rewatch or experience it for the first time.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Coming to Netflix: September 7th

How has it now been a decade since Edge of Tomorrow hit theaters? It’s crazy how time flies, but what’s more crazy is that this is the first time this fantastic sci-fi action movie has ever streamed on Netflix in the US.

Starring Tom Cruise as Bill Cage and Emily Blunt as Rita Vrataski, this is the genre’s equivalent of Groundhog Day, with a soldier reliving humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization again and again. Easily one of Cruise’s and Blunt’s best films in their vast libraries, this movie has it all. It has a great script, stunning CGI, and some stunning performances.

Grave of the Fireflies (1989)

Coming to Netflix: September 16th

Do you have a box of tissues ready? They won’t be enough. Studio Ghibli’s tear-jerking 1989 animated movie, with a runtime of an hour and a half, is coming to Netflix from director Isao Takahata midway through the month.

Set during the final few months of World War II, we follow two children orphaned by the conflict and struggling to survive in the face of extreme hardship. Perhaps one of the best anti-war films ever created, this is not one to be missed.

Note that this movie is releasing widely on Netflix, meaning everywhere internationally, where the entire Studio Ghibli library is streaming (including their new movie later this year) is getting it too.

Keep this post bookmarked. We’ll update it midway through September with some additional picks that weren’t announced to be coming to Netflix ahead of time.

What are you looking forward to watching in September? Let us know in the comments.