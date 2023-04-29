7 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2023

A new month means new titles. Below, we’ll pick out our seven most anticipated or favorite movies headed to the service throughout the month.

Missed our top picks from the last month? You can find our eight movie picks for April 2023 here and if you’re reading this before we’re into May, you’ll also want to check out our 11 movie picks set to depart on May 1st.

For a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in May 2023, check out our list of new releases here.

As you may know, we split our articles looking at the best upcoming movies into two. Firstly, we cover the best new Netflix Original movies coming globally and then we’ll look at the best new licensed movies headed to Netflix specifically in the US. This month, we’ll shift to three Originals and four licensed titles because of the lack of Netflix Original movies.

Best New Netflix Original Movies Coming in May 2023

The Mother (2023)

Coming to Netflix: May 12th

Niki Caro (best known for Disney’s 2020 Mulan) is directing this new feature film built around Jennifer Lopez, who serves as producer and the main lead star. It’s the major new English language movie from Netflix in May and surprisingly, the next big one after this is Extraction 2, scheduled for June 16th.

The story of the movie is about an ex-assassin who was previously out of the game but is forced back after her estranged daughter gets in danger.

Starring alongside Lopez are Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal

Blood & Gold

Coming to Netflix: May 26th

From Netflix’s international slate, specifically, the German slate of movies for 2023 is Blood & Gold, described as a new Spaghetti-Western WW2 action movie.

Peter Thorwarth, the director of Netflix’s Blood Red Sky (the second most-watched Non-English Netflix Original movie of all time), will set out to tell us the story of war deserter Henrich. On a quest to locate his daughter, he encounters SS troops and is subsequently hanged from a tree. Just in the nick of time, however, he is rescued by the brave farmer Elsa. Together, the unlikely pair become allies in their struggle for justice and the protection of their loved ones.

Victim/Suspect (2023)

Coming to Netflix: May 23rd

One of the Netflix titles to debut a little earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival is the feature documentary, Victim/Suspect, which comes from director Nancy Schwartzman.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“Chronicles journalist Rae de Leon’s investigation into a shocking nationwide pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.”

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2023

Note: These are only scheduled to arrive on Netflix US – other regions availability may vary.

A Man Called Otto (2023)

Coming to Netflix: May 6th

Hailed as a box office success, A Man Called Otto joins Netflix as part of the fruitful Sony Pictures’ first-window deal with Netflix.

The movie received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with Observer ultimately giving the movie a 3 out of 4, concluding, “A follow-the-dots flick with a few moments of charm that aims to be a feel-good crowd pleaser, but lacks enough freshness and insight to make it anything special.”

We expect this movie to do big numbers in the top 10s in the United States, so watch this space.

Marshall (2017)

Coming to Netflix: May 1st

Arriving among the first-of-the-month additions include Marshall starring the late Chadwick Boseman.

The courtroom drama is a biopic of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, and centers on his pivotal work in a sensational case as an NAACP lawyer.

The movie was a critical success even if it didn’t bring in a huge box office at the time of its release. It holds an 81% with most praising the incredible performance of Boseman and many of his co-stars.

We should note that the movie enjoyed a recent stint on Netflix, having been available between September 2021 and January 2022, but it’s a welcome return.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Coming to Netflix: May 1st

Netflix has made some strategic licensing in May 2023 and the ones that really stand out is that Netflix is picking up a collection of classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movies such as Kindergarten Cop, Last Action Hero and the absolute classic, Conan the Barbarian.

This is all ahead of the actor’s new Netflix Original series FUBAR arriving towards the end of the month. Of course, there’s an extra connection with this movie, too, given Netflix is lining up an adaptation of the source material of its own in the near future.

Whether it’s the groundbreaking VFX for the time, its memorable soundtrack or iconic performances, this classic should be on everyone’s lists.

Peter Pan (2003)

Coming to Netflix: May 1st

And finally, a movie for the entire family and another very strategic license for May is Peter Pan, celebrating its 20th Birthday this year.

Why is this one strategic?

Disney just released a brand new Peter Pan entry in the form of Peter Pan & Wendy, and the results have been mixed. Getting the 2003 entry while Peter Pan is fresh in people’s minds is pretty clever.

For many, you’ll be nostalgic for this entry, which received universal critical acclaim from critics and audiences. It retells the classic fairytale story with Jeremy Sumpter, Jason Isaacs, and Olivia Williams leading the cast.

What new movies will you be checking out on Netflix in May 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.