Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week: November 4-5, 2023

It’s a blockbuster start to November on Netflix with some incredible new movies and TV shows to binge this weekend from the past few days. In particular, this week has seen the addition of Sony’s incredible animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

If you’ve missed any of the new releases from the past seven days where there have been over 80 new arrivals (including 53 on the first of the month alone), then head to our New on Netflix hub for more.

Here are the best new movies and TV shows on Netflix this week. Please note that some titles availability will vary from region to region.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

While this particular iteration of the beloved web-slinger is not part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, that hasn’t stopped the Spider-Man franchise from breaking its back carrying Marvel content since post-Avengers: Endgame.

Miles Morales is growing as the new Spider-Man of New York City. But when villain The Spot threatens the very fabric of space and time, Miles Morales is called into action by the parallel versions of Spider-Man across the multiverse.

The new movie comes exclusively to Netflix for the next 18 months as part of the Sony deal.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

In the past decade, we’ve seen a significant resurgence in the popularity of the Godzilla franchise. The peak of the new Godzilla movies thus far has been the long-awaited showdown between the King of Monsters and the eighth wonder of the world, King Kong.

A battle millennia in the making, after Kong is taken from his Skull Island home, his presence enrages Godzilla, King of Monsters. The ensuing clash leaves a trail of destruction around the world; meanwhile, human scientists attempt to unlock the mystery behind the hollow core beneath the surface of Earth.

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) N

Netflix has been dropping some incredible animated titles in 2023, and one of the best thus far is Blue Eye Samurai.

In Edo-period Japan, Mizu, a mixed-race samurai, is on a bloody quest for revenge against those who made her an outcast.

Sly (2023) N

In the action film genre, there haven’t been many actors to match the popularity of Sylvester Stallone. Today, he is one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood. Still, in his own words, Stallone details his humble beginnings as a kid who used films as escapism for his tough upbringing on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City to becoming a Hollywood icon with roles such as Rocky Balboa and Rambo.

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) N

Based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, the producers behind the limited series went to great lengths to find the perfect actress to play Marie-Laure. Settling on Aria Mia Loberti, who herself is blind, was selected from thousands of participants who auditioned for the role.

The lives of a blind French girl, Marie-Laure, and a German soldier with a knack for radios, Werner, converge in the German-occupied town of Saint-Malo.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Beloved by Millennials and Gen Z alike, 13 Going on 30 is a welcome re-addition to the Netflix library.

Teenager Jenna Rink, tired of being unpopular at school and wanting to move on with her life, wishes she was 30. When her wish comes true, she awakes to her dream life, but one thing is missing: her best friend Matt.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

With the upcoming release of the anime adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim comic, it comes as no surprise that the cult classic, directed by Shaun of the Dead’s Edgar Wright, has returned to the US library.

Scott Pilgrim, a Canadian twenty-something slacker with a garage band, falls in love with American new girl Ramona Flowers. But before any love can bloom, Scott is challenged by Ramona’s seven evil exes.

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

One of the biggest surprises on Netflix in 2023 is the licensing of titles from HBO. We’ve already seen the likes of Band of Brothers, Ballers, and Insecure added to the library. To kickstart the new month, Six Feet Under has been added to Netflix for the first time.

The lives of a dysfunctional LA family that runs an independent funeral home.

The Social Network (2010)

Little did we know that in the years after the release of The Social Network, Facebook would be one of the most influential and controversial companies in our lifetime. But before influencing elections and stealing user data, there was the story of the founder, Marc Zuckerberg, who was being sued for the concept of the website that made him a billionaire by his mid-20s.

Whiplash (2014)

There are very few films other than Horrors or thrillers that will give you the same feelings of anxiety as Whiplash. J.K. Simmons Academy Award-winning performance as jazz maestro Terence Fletcher, who will go down in history as one of cinema’s best but unconventional villains.

Andrew, a talented but raw drummer, enrolls at the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory, where he dreams of being mentored by jazz maestro Terence Fletcher. But he finds a man hellbent on unleashing a student’s potential, regardless of whether or not it breaks them physically and mentally.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!