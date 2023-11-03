What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: November 3, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome back to another roundup of all the new releases to land on the service. We’ve got two days’ worth of new titles to cover, so let’s waste no time diving into the latest movies and series and look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

It’s been a busy week of new releases on Netflix. On the first of the month, we eventually saw over 50 new movies and series added, and even in the run-up, we saw big new titles like the latest animated Spider-Man movie join the service. If you want a full rundown of what’s new on Netflix, check out our new releases hub.

A few big titles are leaving Netflix next week that we’d suggest you check out. Top among them is the first and only season of the excellent and overlooked series Damnation, which departs on November 8th.

Now, let’s dig into the best new titles added to Netflix today:

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix: November 3rd

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Maya Erskine, Brenda Song, Kenneth Branagh, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

If you’ve followed me for my recommendations for any length of time, you know I love it when Netflix invests in animation with original ideas, entrusting visionary creators. Nothing symbolizes that more than BLUE EYE SAMURAI, which drops season 1 on Netflix today.

It tells the story of Mizu, a mixed-race master of the sword looking for revenge while living incognito during the famed Edo-period in Japan.

Our friends at ReadySteadyCut gave the series an excellent review, saying it’s “the best animated series of the year by far.”

Sly (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Thom Zimny

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Quentin Tarantino

Runtime: 95 min / 1h 35m

Netflix has been on a roll with documentaries on recognizable famous people in 2023. It started with Pamela Anderson before moving on to Arnold Schwarzenegger, then to David Beckham, and now it’s the turn of action legend and superstar Sylvester Stallone.

Having been showcased at numerous award shows recently, the doc looks back at life and career in a familiar format and does the job beautifully.

NYAD (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans

Writer: Julia Cox, Diana Nyad

Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m

Netflix’s big new movie for the week (sorry, Locked In) is the new biopic that’s got talent both in front and behind the camera that has enough awards they could fill an entire room up.

The quick 2-hour biopic retells the story of Diana Nyad, who set out to swim over 100 miles at the grand age of 60.

We published our review on the new movie this morning, giving it a 4-star rating, concluding:

“Historical controversy & slow start aside, NYAD hits all the right notes of a strong underdog sports story with solid, emotional performances from Bening, Foster, & Ifans.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Between November 2-3, 2023

8 New Movies Added Today

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – From humble origins to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia’s René Higuita, from iconic career to personal controversies.

– TV-MA – Spanish – From humble origins to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia’s René Higuita, from iconic career to personal controversies. Jawan: Extended Cut (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice — and that lead him to an unexpected reunion.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice — and that lead him to an unexpected reunion. Jawan: Tamil Extended Cut (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil – A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice — and that lead him to an unexpected reunion.

– TV-MA – Tamil – A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice — and that lead him to an unexpected reunion. Jawan: Telugu Extended Cut (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice — and that lead him to an unexpected reunion.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A prison warden recruits inmates to commit outrageous crimes that shed light on corruption and injustice — and that lead him to an unexpected reunion. Mad (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – Youthful hijinks, romance and lifelong friendships are all part of the curriculum as Manoj, Ahsok and Damodar — aka the MAD squad — cope with college.

– TV-MA – Telugu – Youthful hijinks, romance and lifelong friendships are all part of the curriculum as Manoj, Ahsok and Damodar — aka the MAD squad — cope with college. NYAD (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – Athlete Diana Nyad sets out at 60 to achieve a nearly impossible lifelong dream: to swim from Cuba to Florida across more than 100 miles of open ocean.

– PG-13 – English – Athlete Diana Nyad sets out at 60 to achieve a nearly impossible lifelong dream: to swim from Cuba to Florida across more than 100 miles of open ocean. Sly (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

– R – English – His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary. Summer Vacation (2023) – TV-PG – Spanish – When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children’s entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

10 New TV Series Added Today

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide. Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller.

– TV-MA – English – In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide. Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller. BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Driven by a dream of revenge against those who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny.

– TV-MA – English – Driven by a dream of revenge against those who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny. Cigarette Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian – A gifted artisan’s journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia’s clove cigarette industry in the 1960s.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – A gifted artisan’s journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia’s clove cigarette industry in the 1960s. Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

– TV-MA – Korean – A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way. Erin & Aaron (Season 1) – TV-G – English – Erin and Aaron’s names may sound similar, but they couldn’t be more opposite — and through music these new stepsiblings are learning to live in harmony.

– TV-G – English – Erin and Aaron’s names may sound similar, but they couldn’t be more opposite — and through music these new stepsiblings are learning to live in harmony. Ferry: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant’s top dealers.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant’s top dealers. Onimusha (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – With a demonic, soul-consuming weapon in hand, can a legendary swordsman and a samurai brotherhood defeat a bloodthirsty zombie uprising?

– TV-MA – Japanese – With a demonic, soul-consuming weapon in hand, can a legendary swordsman and a samurai brotherhood defeat a bloodthirsty zombie uprising? Riding a Unicorn (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – Determined to revive her startup’s dwindling success, an innovative young CEO hires a middle-aged, traditional businessman to join her hardworking team.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Determined to revive her startup’s dwindling success, an innovative young CEO hires a middle-aged, traditional businessman to join her hardworking team. The Tailor (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

– TV-MA – Turkish – A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives. Unicorn Academy (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for November 3rd, 2023