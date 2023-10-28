Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week: October 28-29, 2023

As the nights grow colder and the evenings get darker, there’s no better opportunity than to put your feet up this weekend and stream some of the best of this week’s new movies and TV shows added to Netflix. Below, we’ve picked out nine of the new arrivals.

If you want to see everything new on Netflix, take a look at our new on Netflix hub for the complete list, or if you want the rundown of the 36 new arrivals in a condensed post, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week:

Pain Hustlers (2023) N

Director: David Yates

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia, Jay Duplass

We’re only a couple of months on from the release of Painkiller, and another Netflix Original, Pain Hustlers, is deeply focused on the story of how a pharmaceutical company in the USA took advantage of American citizens, earning untold riches in the process.

Down on her luck, and with barely a penny to her name, Liza is determined to provide a better future for herself and her daughter. When she gets the opportunity to join a struggling pharmaceutical company, Liza’s sales tactics earn her, and the company hundreds of thousands of dollars, but quickly land in the center of a federal crime conspiracy.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales

Thanks to YouTube ads, it was almost impossible to escape from the rom-com starring Jennifer Lawrence. The film is just one of many from Colombia Pictures that will make its way to Netflix over the next few years. Now, the chances are you might have already seen it since it arrived on Netflix last weekend, given that it’s dominated the top 10s ever since, but we wanted to give it another nod here.

Knee-deep in debt, Uber driver Maddie is determined not to lose her home when her car is repossessed. When presented with an opportunity by the rich parents of 19-year-old Percy Becker to “make him a man” before college, Maddie’s game of seduction begins.

Lady Bird (2017)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet

A24 is back on Netflix!? Five releases from the indie producer have dropped over the past week all of which are worthy of your time but we’re going to highlight Lady Bird.

Greta Gerwig’s meteoric rise as a director has taken her from directing features such as Lady Bird, which took just shy of $80 million at the box office on a $10 million budget, to Barbie, which has made an astonishing $1.44 billion.

Californian high school student, Lady Bird McPherson, dreams of going to college in New York City, thousands of miles away from her disapproving mother, and small town.

PLUTO (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Mara Junot, Kamran Nikhad, Laura Megan Stahl, Jason Vande Brake, Cam Clarke

A gritty retelling of one of the most beloved story arcs in the Astro Boy story, Japanese animation studio Genco has done a phenomenal job on one of Netflix’s most anticipated anime titles in 2023.

Inspector Gesicht is investigating the murder of seven of the world’s most advanced robots, and their allies, only to find he is in grave danger himself.

Life on Our Planet (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Morgan Freeman

Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services in the world for nature documentaries and hoping to take it to the next level with the hope of ILM (Industrial Light and Magic) is this new experimental series, Life on our Planet.

Morgan Freeman serves as the narrator of the eight-part doc that rewinds time on Planet Earth, telling the story of our world over the course of millions of years exploring life from the Dinosaurs to the modern day.

Minions (2015)

Director: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast:

ADVERTISING

From middle-aged mothers to small children, Illumination Entertainment’s beloved little yellow creatures are beloved all over the world. It was unsurprising that the studio eventually spawned spin-offs centered around their origin.

After millennia of serving and failing the most dastardly villains in history, Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob go in search of a new master, where they encounter Scarlet Overkill, who plans to take over the world.

Minions frequently comes and goes from Netflix, but given right this second you’re able to watch Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru; it’s a perfect opportunity for a binge. In the case of some of these, however, you’ll want to be fast, with three of them leaving in November.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrel, Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone

An extremely underrated movie that went unnoticed by the Academy should be on everyone’s radar this weekend.

The life of Steven, a renowned heart surgeon, begins to unravel after the son of a dead patient enters his life.

Sister Death (2023) N

Director: Paco Plaza

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares

Paco Plaza’s Verónica went viral in 2017, scaring the pants off of subscribers all across the world. Plaza returns to the viral sensation with a prequel, just in time for Halloween.

ADVERTISING

Narcisa, a novice nurse with supernatural powers, starts work at an all-girls school, which was previously a convent. As each day goes by, increasingly disturbing and mysterious events plague the inhabitants of the school, leading Narcisa to unravel a terrible secret of the former convent.

Castaway Diva (Season 1) N – Weekly

Episodes: 12 (Weekly – Saturday/Sunday)

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon

Castaway Diva has the potential to be one of the biggest internationally licensed K-dramas on Netflix in 2023. Not one to be slept on, we expect Castaway Diva to rank exceptionally high in the rankings over the next several weeks.

Mok Ha has dreams of becoming a singer, but unfortunately for her, during middle school, she went missing and became stranded on a deserted island… for 15 years. After her rescue, Mok Ha must adjust to a solitary free life, and achieve her dream of becoming a diva.

Are you excited to watch these new titles on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!