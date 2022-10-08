Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: October 8th-9th, 2022

Need a new movie to watch on Netflix? It’s been a busy week of new releases but what movies should you watch? Here’s five picks for this weekend.

Want more highlights from the last 7 days? We’ve got picks of the best new series added throughout the week, with The Midnight Club headlining our highlights.

Quite a number of the movies featured below are titles added on the first of the month when we saw over 50 new movies added.

Let’s waste no more time and take a look at four movies you should watch that are new and one you should watch before it expires.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg

Writer: James Ivory, André Aciman

Runtime: 132 min / 2h 12m

We’ve already given the nod to this Timothée Chalamet drama multiple times over the past week or so but if you haven’t heeded our advice thus far, here’s one last attempt at trying to get you to watch it.

With LGBTQ movies, the Sony Pictures Classic title is set in the early 1980s and follows a 17-year-old who forms a romantic entanglement with his father’s research assistant.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Horror

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell

Writer: John Lee Hancock, Stephen King

Runtime: 104 min / 1h 44m

Dominating the Netflix top 10 charts since its addition on Wednesday, this Stephen King adaptation is a collaboration between Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse.

Here’s what you can expect if you dive in:

“A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.”

Our own Andrew Morgan reviewed the movie in the middle of the week, ultimately giving it a PAUSE recommendation. The review concluded that the “most devout of King’s followers will find its familiarity soothing” but added that it “lacks the depth or haunting imagery of his previous screen adaptations.”

Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Director: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar

Writer: James Gunn, Craig Titley, William Hanna

Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m

While the two live-action movies were not exactly beloved by critics when they first launched, for many (including myself), these are the Scooby-Doo entries we grew up with.

Not for the first time; both the first and second movie are currently tenured on Netflix.

We’re picking these movies out for three reasons:

Scooby-Doo is very much in the news at the moment with the new Velma series Velma coming out as a lesbian in a new Scooby-Doo movie. It’s Halloween season, and of the licensed movies that came on October 1st, not many were very spooky.

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Thai

Genre: Documentary

Director: Pailin Wedel

Runtime: 103 mins / 1h 43m

Serving as a companion documentary to the Thai limited series released on Netflix last month, this documentary digs deeper into the story of the soccer team that became stuck in the Tham Luang Cave four years ago.

It’s a superb watch (some may say the definitive retelling of the story). If you’re invested in the Netflix series (or even Amazon Prime’s iteration of the story), this should be immediately added to your list.

While the default setting for this documentary is Thai audio with English subtitles, Netflix has provided a range of different dubs too.

Top Movie To Watch Before It Leaves Netflix

We also sometimes like to highlight a particular movie that should be on your watch list before it departs, so here’s one that will be leaving imminently. We were going to pick the 2019 movie After but as that leaves tomorrow (October 9th) we’d thought we’d highlight something with a bit more time on the clock.

Everything Must Go (2010)

Director: Dan Rush

Cast: Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace, Rebecca Hall, Michael Peña, Rosalie Michaels, Stephen Root, Laura Dern, Glenn Howerton, Argos MacCallum, Todd Bryant

When it comes to Will Ferrell movies, the chances are high up on your favorites list are titles like Step Brothers, Elf, The Other Guys or perhaps even the Netflix Original Eurovision Song Contest movie.

One that can often get overlooked is the 2010 Lionsgate movie Everything Must Go.

It’s certainly not as goofy as some of the movies above, given some of the movie’s themes. Still, it’s a superb adaptation of the short story from Raymond Carver with plenty of laughs despite its premise. You’ll follow an alcoholic who has just relapsed and faces losing everything.

The movie leaves Netflix on October 14th, meaning the last day to watch is October 13th.

What new movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.