Best New Series Added to Netflix This Week: October 8th, 2022

It’s been a busy week for brand-new original shows on Netflix, and there’s something for everyone, but those with the most to watch are horror fans as we head into the Halloween season.

Here are the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week:

The Midnight Club (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Annarah Cymone

One of the best content creators for Netflix in recent years has been Mike Flanagan, the man behind incredible shows such as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

A group of terminally ill teenage patients resides at Rotterdam Home, and together they create the Midnight Club. They meet in secret at midnight to tell horror stories. Together the group forms a pact, that whoever dies first would make the effort to contact the rest of the Midnight Club members from beyond the grave.”

Derry Girls (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 19

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Ian McElhinney, Dylan Llewellyn

Derry Girl’s has been a delight to watch and is genuinely one of the funniest British comedies of the past decade. If you haven’t already watched it, then now is your perfect opportunity.

Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five high school students square off with the universal challenges of being teenagers.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, Crime | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series has been one of the most popular titles on Netflix in 2022. Not to mention it had one of the most successful opening few weeks on Netflix by amassing hundreds of millions of hours of views. Sometimes, to coincide with the release of a crime drama, Netflix also releases a companion docuseries, that gives even more insight into the crimes, the investigations, and those involved in the case.

Glitch (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Hong Ji Hyo, Heo Bo Ra, Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, Baek Joo Hee

Netflix has had an extremely good record with k-dramas, and some of the most popular shows have been some of the most unexpected. However, thanks to the popularity of Jeon Yeo Bin (Vincenzo) and Baek Joo Hee (Extracurricular), we expect Glitch to be one of the top non-English shows on Netflix this weekend.

After a mysterious flash of light was cast over the boyfriend of Hong Ji Hyo, he disappeared in the blink of an eye. In order to find her boyfriend, Hong Ji Hyo seeks out members of the UFO community to help her solve the strange mystery.

The Blacklist (Season 9)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 196

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Harry Lennix

Without revealing any spoilers, the ninth season of The Blacklist had the biggest shape-up in the show’s history thanks to the heart-wrenching events of season 8.

Red Reddington, on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted List” has alluded to capture for over twenty years. Legend has it that Red controls a vast network of creative enterprises and has an unnatural talent to gather information. Red comes out of hiding and declares he wants to help deliver various criminals unknown to that any law enforcement agency, but on one condition, he gets to choose the agent he works with and chooses FBI rookie Elizabeth Keen.

