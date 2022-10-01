New Releases on Netflix: October 1st, 2022

Welcome to spooky season. A new month means lots of new releases, and today we saw over 50 new movies and shows added to Netflix in the US alone. Here’s your rundown of all the new releases to hit the service today.

On the whole, Netflix had an overall net loss of titles today. While adding 56 new movies and shows, the service also lost 108 movies and shows.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 1st

While we’ll have extended highlights of what’s new over the weekend, we’ll pick out our 3 top picks from today.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg

Writer: James Ivory, André Aciman

Runtime: 132 min / 2h 12m

Timothée Chalamet is among the biggest actors in the world right now, but one of his overlooked movies from the past 5 years is the Sony Pictures Classic movie, Call Me By Your Name.

Here’s what you can expect from the LGBTQ movie:

“In the summer of 1983, 17-year-old Elio forms a life-changing bond with his father’s charismatic research assistant Oliver in the Italian countryside.”

The movie received a NYT Critic’s Pick, with critic Manohla Dargis saying the movie is a “ravishment of the senses, though this time there’s a strong narrative tethering all the churning feelings and sensuous surfaces.”

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Brian Goodman

Cast: Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby

Writer: Marc Frydman

Runtime: 95 mins / 1h 35m

We’re featuring Last Seen Alive here because it’s come to Netflix as an SVOD debut today, meaning that this is your first opportunity to watch Last Seen Alive via a streaming service.

Gerard Butler is about a man chasing down leads to find his wife after she seemingly vanished into thin air at a gas station.

Reviews of the action thriller aren’t particularly strong from either critics or audiences but these types of movies have often done well on Netflix.

The Color Purple (1985)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey

Writer: Menno Meyjes, Alice Walker

Runtime: 154 min / 2h 34m

Among Steven Spielberg’s vast catalog of movies, The Color of Purple has often been relegated to the tail end of the director’s best works.

We find that to be unfair, however, as this movie, which was nominated for 11 Oscars, is one of Steven Spielberg’s best works. It’s about a black Southern woman who struggles to finding her identity after suffering abuse from her father and others over four decades.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 1st, 2022

You can find an expanded version of this list with movie posters, trailers, previews, and more information via our new on Netflix hub.

54 New Movies Added Today

17 Again (2009) – PG-13

– PG-13 21 (2008) – PG-13

– PG-13 30 Minutes or Less (2011) – R

– R Any Given Sunday (1999) – R

– R Are We There Yet? (2005) – PG

– PG Beowulf (2007) – PG-13

– PG-13 Call Me by Your Name (2017) – R

– R Charlotte’s Web (2006) – G

– G Chocolat (2000) – PG-13

– PG-13 City Slickers (1991) – PG-13

– PG-13 Daddy Day Camp (2007) – PG

– PG Gladiator (2000) – R

– R How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – PG-13

– PG-13 Jack and Jill (2011) – PG

– PG Labyrinth (1986) – PG

– PG Land of the Lost (2009) – PG-13

– PG-13 Last Seen Alive (2022) – R

– R Megamind (2010) – PG

– PG Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – PG-13

– PG-13 National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) – PG-13

– PG-13 National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) – R

– R Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – PG-13

– PG-13 Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) – PG-13

– PG-13 Ocean’s Twelve (2004) – PG-13

– PG-13 Pineapple Express (2008) – R

– R Point Break (1991) – R

– R Rat Race (2001) – PG-13

– PG-13 Risky Business (1983) – R

– R Robin Hood (2010) – PG-13

– PG-13 Runaway Bride (1999) – PG

– PG Rush Hour (1998) – PG-13

– PG-13 Rush Hour 2 (2001) – PG-13

– PG-13 Rush Hour 3 (2007) – PG-13

– PG-13 RV (2006) – PG

– PG Scooby-Doo (2002) – PG

– PG Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – PG

– PG Seven Pounds (2008) – PG-13

– PG-13 Sew the Winter to My Skin (2018) – TV-MA – Afrikaans

– TV-MA – Afrikaans Sex and the City 2 (2010) – R

– R Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) – R

– R Star Trek (2009) – PG-13

– PG-13 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) – PG

– PG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) – PG

– PG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) – PG

– PG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990) – PG

– PG The Color Purple (1985) – PG-13

– PG-13 The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) – PG-13

– PG-13 The Interview (2014) – R

– R The Island (2007) – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic Vegas Vacation (1997) – PG

– PG Walking Tall (2004) – PG-13

– PG-13 Wedding Crashers (2005) – R

– R Yes Man (2008) – PG-13

– PG-13 Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) – PG

2 New TV Series Added Today

60 Days In (Season 6) – TV-14

– TV-14 Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2) – TV-G

Netflix Top 10s for October 1st, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Blonde CoComelon 2 The Empress Lou Despicable Me 2 3 Dynasty A Jazzman’s Blues Sing 2 4 El Rey, Vicente Fernández Elysium Minions and More Volume 1 5 Cobra Kai The Munsters My Little Pony: Make Your Mark 6 In the Dark Inheritance Danger Force 7 Fate: The Winx Saga Father Stu Despicable Me 8 Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes Despicable Me 2 Go Dog Go 9 Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist Sing 2 Henry Danger 10 CoComelon Do Revenge Junior Baking Show

What will you be checking out on Netflix from the new releases? Let us know in the comments down below.