Best New Series Added to Netflix This Week: August 6th-7th, 2022

This week’s top TV highlight is the wonderful new adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “unadaptable graphic novel” The Sandman. That’s not all, however, as there’s plenty more to be enjoyed from the list of best new TV shows, including a brand new anime, a docuseries, a new k-drama, and new seasons of Top Gear. Here are our TV picks of the week.

If you missed any of the new arrivals on Netflix US this week, check back via our what’s new on Netflix section for the complete list.

Here are the best new shows added to Netflix this week:

The Sandman (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Fantasy, Drama | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie

One of the most anticipated releases on Netflix for 2022 has finally arrived! Not a single subscriber should miss the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel. Now more than ever it’s the perfect time to jump into the world of The Sandman.

After almost a century spent confined in the basement of a mage, Morpheus, the King of Dreams, is forced to travel across the mortal realm in order to find his stolen tools that will help rebuild his realm and restore his powers.

The series sets up plenty more to come in the future too (including a rumored bonus episode).

Kakegurui Twin (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Anime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Minami Tanaka, Rina Honizumi, Mariya Ise, Miyuki Sawashiro, Mayu Udono

Serving as a prequel to the main Kakeguiri series, the series takes place one year before Yumeko Jabami enrolls at Hyakkaou Private Academy. Focusing on the arrival of Mary Saotome, who after learning about the school’s gambling system, succumbs to the gambling mania that results in Ryota Suzui becoming her pet.

Never Give Up (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 72 minutes

Cast: Kwak Do-won, Yoon Du-jun, Han Go-eun, Park Won-sook, Jeong Dong-won

A surprising addition to the Netflix library, but a welcome one thanks to sixteen episodes ready to be binged immediately. Featuring a fun and charming cast, if you’re looking for something a little different to watch on Netflix this weekend then make sure to stream Never Give Up.

A young entrepreneur finds an unlikely partner, and friend, in a middle-aged breadwinner as they live together in the home of an enigmatic loan shark.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 48 minutes

Woodstock 1969 was a concert like no other thanks to its message of peace and love. But decades later in 1999, efforts to revive Woodstock delivered a catastrophic failure of epic proportions as days of rage and riots lead to harm.

It’s being rightly compared to Fyre Festival but let’s be honest, this concert is hard to top in terms of outright failure.

Top Gear (2 New Seasons)

Seasons: 29 and 30 | Episodes: 21 total on Netflix including previous two seasons added earlier in 2022.

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 62 Minutes

Hosts: Andrew Flintoff, Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness

Freddie, Chris, and Paddy are back for more adrenaline-packed adventures across the globe in some of the best, oldest, newest, and modded vehicles.

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!