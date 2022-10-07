New Movies and Series on Netflix: October 7th, 2022

Welcome to your roundup of what’s now streaming and new on Netflix for the weekend. There are 13 new movies and series now available so let’s run you through the highlights and look at what’s trending for October 7th, 2022.

On the removal front, you’ll want to rewatch After (2019) before it departs early next week for Hulu. Sofia the First departs Netflix over the weekend too.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 7th

The Midnight Club (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Heather Langenkamp, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter

Writer: Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong

Runtime: 59 mins

Now entering Netflix’s Flanaverse is the new Christopher Pike adaptation series helmed by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong.

Although the series primarily adapts The Midnight Club from the vast Pike bibliography, many of his other stories are featured throughout.

The series is set inside a hospice where every night, they get together to tell spooky and scary stories. They also make a pact that if anyone dies, they must send a sign from beyond the grave.

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Mike Barker

Cast: Mila Kunis, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals

Writer: Jessica Knoll

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Mila Kunis leads the cast for this new Netflix thriller.

Compared to and akin to Gone Girl, here’s what you can expect from the new adaptation:

“A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.”

Reviews haven’t been too kind to the movie thus far, with it currently carrying a 38% RottenTomatoes score at the time of publishing. Bill Goodykoontz at the Arizona Republic said Kunis carries the movie while others, such as Courtney Howard for Variety, said, “the film lacks a genuinely heartening pull.”

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Joe Berlinger

Cast: Jeffrey Dahmer

Runtime: 58 mins

The Evan Peters limited series DAHMER has already broken records for Netflix in its first two weeks. Suppose you want to delve further into the depths. In that case, Netflix has a new companion documentary from Joe Berlinger (who is behind The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, The Times Square Killer and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes).

With new exclusive interviews never heard before, Dahmer confesses to his gruesome crimes and offers further insight into his tortured mind.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 7th, 2022

6 New Movies Added Today

Doll House (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino – A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

– TV-MA – Filipino – A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter. Dongalunnaru Jagratha (2022) – TV-MA – Telugu – After breaking into a car, a petty thief realizes he’s trapped inside and that a mysterious figure is controlling his fate.

– TV-MA – Telugu – After breaking into a car, a petty thief realizes he’s trapped inside and that a mysterious figure is controlling his fate. Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best.

– TV-MA – French – At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Old People (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – A woman who’s returned home with her two kids to attend her sister’s wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

– TV-MA – German – A woman who’s returned home with her two kids to attend her sister’s wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree. The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After their shocking performance at the 2004 Olympics, the US men’s basketball team seeks redemption as they pursue Gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer confesses to his gruesome crimes in unguarded interviews, offering an unsettling view into a disturbed mind.

– TV-MA – English – Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer confesses to his gruesome crimes in unguarded interviews, offering an unsettling view into a disturbed mind. Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five spirited students contend with the universal challenges of being a teenager.

– TV-MA – English – Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five spirited students contend with the universal challenges of being a teenager. Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

– TV-MA – Korean – A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy. Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely. Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

– TV-Y – English – Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends. The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

– TV-MA – English – Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The Mole (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who’s sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.

Netflix Top 10s for October 7th, 2022

Top 10 Series on Netflix for October 7th

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The Empress Bling Empire High Water The Blacklist El Rey: Vincnte Fernandez Dynasty Nailed It! Malverde: El Santo Paron Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

Top 10 Movies on Netflix for October 7th

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Last Seen Alive Inheritance Jexi Rush Hour Mr. and Mrs. Smith Robin Hood Blonde Rush Hour 2 Sing 2

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix for October 7th

Nailed It! CoComelon Sing 2 Despicable Me 2 Megamind Floor is Lava Despicable Me Phantom Pups My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.