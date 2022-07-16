Best New Shows on Netflix This Week: July 16th-17th, 2022

The long-awaited Resident Evil television adaptation is our highlight of this week, but if horror doesn’t do it for you, there’s a brand new romantic k-drama series, the return of Kung Fu Panda, and an excellent docuseries on the infamous skyjacker D.B. Cooper.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Resident Evil (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Ella Balinska, Paola Nuñez, Siena Agudong, Lance Reddick, Connor Gosatti

Over the years Constantin Films has tried and failed to make a successful adaptation of Capcom’s beloved horror franchise Resident Evil. However, the first live-action television series adaptation is arguably the best adaptation of the series to date. While the opinions of the show will be very divisive, there’s no arguing that millions of pairs of eyes will be on Resident Evil this weekend (which may get it over the line to get a season 2).

In 2022, Albert Wesker and his daughters, Jade and Billie, are settling into their new home in New Raccoon City. Wesker, a genius scientist for the Umbrella Corporation is working on a new drug named Joy that contains the T-Virus. However, by the year 2036, the world as we know it has collapsed, and Jade Wesker travels the planet trying to discover a cure, and save the little that is left of mankind.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Tom Colbert

One of the most infamous crimes in American history is covered in this riveting new docuseries.

In 1971, skyjacker D.B. Cooper parachuted out of a plane with a bag full of stolen cash. Never caught by the police and never found, decades later, the identity of the mysterious D.B. Cooper remains a mystery.

The docuseries continues Netflix’s solid performance in the documentary space throughout 2022, and given this story ends on a cliffhanger, we suspect this one will be rocketing up the charts.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 11

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Jack Black, James Hong, Rita Ora, Della Saba, Chris Geere

The adventures of Po, the Kung Fu Panda continue in a brand new and exciting animated series!

Po the Dragon Warrior teams up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade in order to find four extremely powerful weapons before a pair of evil weasels do and save the world from destruction.

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Eugene, Park Hoon, Cha Ji Yeon

A compelling new k-drama that will grab many subscribers’ attention over the coming weeks.

At the exclusive matchmaking agency Rex, the upper members of society are catered to. Members of the matchmaking service are ambitious and aspire to upgrade their social status by marrying into the ranks of the elite, in particular those listed under the “Black” tier, an elite group consisting only of 0.001 percent of the population.

Forged in Fire (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 (7,7) | Episodes: 68

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: David Lain Baker, Doug Marcaida, Ben Abbott, Wil Willis, J. Nielson

Over the course of five days, four competitors attempt to forge weapons that are capable of killing, while also maintaining their shape and form. The weapons are put through the gauntlet through rigorous testing, with the winner earning a cash grand prize.

