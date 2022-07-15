What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 15th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your third daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where Netflix has added 14 new releases today. We’ll be taking you through the top picks as well as looking at what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s for the day.

Today is your last chance to watch 2018’s Radium Girls on Netflix before it departs. We’d also recommend watching Annabelle: Creation a watch if you intend to over the weekend, given it’s leaving Wednesday. We’ve also just updated our removals for August 2022, which now includes nearly 100 titles departing.

One title notably missing from this list today is Uncharted. The new Sony movie starring Tom Holland was supposed to arrive today but we’ve learned it’s been pushed back to August.

Pan (2015)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Levi Miller, Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund

Writer: Jason Fuchs, J.M. Barrie

Runtime: 111 min

Hugh Jackman features in this Warner Bros Pictures adaptation of the classic Peter Pan story we all know and love.

The story follows a 12-year-old orphan who gets spirited away to the magical world of Neverland and has to fulfill his destiny of becoming a hero.

Persuasion (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Carrie Cracknell

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding

Writer: Jane Austen, Ron Bass, Alice Victoria Winslow

Runtime: 107 min

Dakota Johnson headlines this new romantic adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name.

As you may have read, this movie is already quite controversial with critics to say the least. In fact, it’s one of the weaker reviewed movies of the year. Audience scores have been fluttering in all morning and they do seem a little kinder than critics, however.

Vox’s review is perhaps the most damning, saying, “Persuasion is all agony.” Ouch.

Many of the reviews complain about how different the story is to Austen’s original novel; while some didn’t mind, others certainly did.

Alba (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Elena Rivera, Eric Masip, Álvaro Rico

Writer: Carlos Martín, Ignasi Rubio

Runtime: 50 min

Netflix has acquired another series from Atresplayer Premium to stream outside of Spain today. It’s called Alba and is an adaptation of a Turkish series.

The story revolves around a student in Madrid who is in a relationship with a man called Bruno and generally getting on well in life. However, her life is turned upside down after being the victim of a rape where the perpetrators are her boyfriend’s close friends.

It received good reviews in Spain where it aired last year and is now available on Netflix.

Image of Victory (2021) – TV-14 – Hebrew – In 1948, an Egyptian filmmaker documents a raid on Nitzanim, where a young Israeli mother must reckon with the true cost of war. Based on real events.

– TV-14 – Hebrew – In 1948, an Egyptian filmmaker documents a raid on Nitzanim, where a young Israeli mother must reckon with the true cost of war. Based on real events. Love Goals (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi – A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.

– TV-14 – Hindi – A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life. Pan (2015) – PG – English – Adventure abounds when a rebellious orphan gets transported to the fantastical island of Neverland and discovers his true destiny.

– PG – English – Adventure abounds when a rebellious orphan gets transported to the fantastical island of Neverland and discovers his true destiny. Persuasion (2022) – PG – English – Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?

Alba (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies. Backstreet Rookie (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – An audacious part-timer who is great at her job and a well-meaning manager who is suspicious of the new hire, team up to keep a convenience store afloat.

– TV-14 – Korean – An audacious part-timer who is great at her job and a well-meaning manager who is suspicious of the new hire, team up to keep a convenience store afloat. Country Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

– TV-MA – English – A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home. Farzar (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.

– TV-MA – English – Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all. Forged in Fire (Season 8) – TV-PG – English – Bladesmiths vie for a cash prize by forging the best metal weapons from the pages of history in this competition series featuring expert judges.

– TV-PG – English – Bladesmiths vie for a cash prize by forging the best metal weapons from the pages of history in this competition series featuring expert judges. LEGO Ninjago (Season 5) – TV-Y7 – English – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested.

– TV-Y7 – English – While fighting foes across Ninjago City and beyond, the ninjas embark on new quests and gain newfound allies as the power of their friendship is tested. Married at First Sight (Season 11) – TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet.

– TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet. Mom, Don’t Do That! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin – After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story. Pororo – The Little Penguin (Season 3) – TV-Y – Korean – On a tiny island, Pororo the penguin has fun adventures with his friends Eddy the fox, Loopy the beaver, Poby the polar bear and Crong the dinosaur.

– TV-Y – Korean – On a tiny island, Pororo the penguin has fun adventures with his friends Eddy the fox, Loopy the beaver, Poby the polar bear and Crong the dinosaur. Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultrarich, a woman plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for July 15th