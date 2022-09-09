Best New Series on Netflix This Week: September 9th-12th, 2022

This week’s best new show sees two fantastic k-dramas, new episodes of a beloved British drama, a Canadian sci-fi adventure, and most importantly, the epic return of Cobra Kai.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Cobra Kai (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Martin Kove, Mary Mouser

We only had to endure a nine-month wait for the return of Cobra Kai, and naturally, many millions of fans from around the world will binge season 5 in its entirety this weekend.

With Silver’s Cobra Kai winning the 51st All-Valley tournament, Johnny and Daniel LaRusso are forced to close their respective dojos. But when Terry Silver’s expansion of Cobra Kai threatens the future of Karate in the Valley, Daniel and Johnny must once again set aside their differences, and enlist the help of their former enemies.

Narcos Saints (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 63 Minutes

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok

Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo stars in this new Netflix crime thriller series, which may be more than enough to grab the attention of some subscribers. The series has nothing to do with the popular Narcos franchise, however, it is definitely more than worth a binge this weekend.

Based on true events, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

The Imperfects (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Sci-Fi| Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson

The Canadian sci-fi series has us more than intrigued, and hopefully, when subscribers aren’t busy binging Cobra Kai they will indulge themselves and check out The Imperfects.

After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible and a cure.

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 85

Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Jenny Agutter, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Judy Parfitt

Outside of Peaky Blinders, the period drama Call the Midwife has been one of the most popular exports from the BBC.

In impoverished East London in the ’50s and ’60s, a group of midwives, some of whom are also nuns, find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work.

Little Women (Season 1) N – Weekly Episodes

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon, Uhm Ji Won

For the first time in 18 years, Little Women has been adapted into a k-drama series. One of the most beloved stories from American writer Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is the gift that keeps on giving as talented filmmakers from around the world have their own say on the classic tale.

Three sisters with a close bond who grew up in poverty. It is the exciting story of the sisters as they get embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

What TV shows are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!