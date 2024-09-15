What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 16th to 22nd, 2024

It’s going to be a busy week both on and off of Netflix itself this week, with the next seven days expected to be very news-heavy. What can you look forward to watching on Netflix this week? Here’s all the new stuff you’ll be able to watch starting this week.

As our beautiful banner at the top of the site states, we’re about to enter Geeked Week! All this week, we’ll see dozens of movies, series, and games showcased through Netflix’s socials and right here. We’ve put up a new Geeked Week page to track all the announcements and feature the live stream come Thursday.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Cast your mind back to the end of 2022, when a few titles completely dominated Netflix at the time: Wednesday and DAHMER. While we’ve still got quite a wait for the second season of the former show, the long-awaited follow-up from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan drops this week in the form of a new story focusing on the notorious brothers Lyle and Rick Menendez, who famously murdered their parents in the 1990s.

The new season features the talents of Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chaves, Javier Bardem, and Chloë Sevigny, and the good news is that season 3 is due to begin production within the next month or so.

His Three Daughters (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s prestige season continues with the long-awaited movie His Three Daughters finally hitting the streaming service following its purchase and initial premiere late last year when the movie wowed at TIFF.

The new movie features the incredible talents of Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon as they play three sisters who reunite to say their goodbyes to their ailing father and hopefully, reconnect and mend their relationships.

If you’re in a major city, you should still be able to catch this in theaters if you’re so inclined, with it having begun its limited theatrical run over a week ago.

The Garfield Movie (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Finally, there are a couple of big animated titles coming this week, one of which is Zack Snyder’s next (and final?) project for Netflix, Twilight of the Gods. Also hitting Netflix this week (at least in the US) is the brand-new Garfield movie that hit theaters over the summer.

Featuring the voice cast of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult, the new iteration of adaptations bringing to life the characters by Jim Davis sees the lasagna-loving cat joining his long-lost father on a daring heist.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, September 16th

30 for 30 Documentaries: 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts 30 for 30: Pony Excess 30 for 30: Rand University 30 for 30: The U 30 for 30: The U Part 2

Cocomelon (Season 11) Netflix Original

Grave Torture (2024)

Grave of the Fireflies (1989)

Entourage (2015)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, September 17th

Culinary Class Wars (Season 1) Netflix Original

Deon Cole: OK, Mister (2024) Netflix Original

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry (Season 1 – LIVE) Netflix Original

SpongeBob: Bubble Pop (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, September 18th

Envious / Envidiosa (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 19th

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Season 2) Netflix Original

Monument Valley (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

Para Betina Pengikut Iblis Part 2 (2024)

The Queen of Villains (Season 1) Netflix Original

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, September 20th

His Three Daughters (2024) Netflix Original

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, September 21st

Strawman (2024)

The Garfield Movie (2024)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on September 16th

Birth of the Dragon (2017)

Leaving Netflix on September 19th

Apple of My Eyes (2021)

Leaving Netflix on September 20th

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Leaving Netflix on September 21st

Weather for Two (2021)

The Wiggles’ World (2020)

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (2023)

Leaving Netflix on September 22nd

Human Capital (2019)

Kiss the Ground (2020)

