List of Netflix Documentaries and Docuseries Released in 2022

Welcome to your complete A-Z guide to every new documentary or docuseries Netflix has released globally in 2022. Below, we’ll catalog all the new docs added this year so far.

We’re also tracking the complete list of titles in other categories too. We’ve got the full list of new movies released in 2022 here and the full list of stand-up specials too.

Full List of New Documentaries on Netflix in 2022

New Documentaries on Netflix in January 2022

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – January 18th – Crime limited docuseries about a British spy manipulating and stealing from his victims – IMDb score: 7.0

– January 18th – Crime limited docuseries about a British spy manipulating and stealing from his victims – IMDb score: 7.0 Heavenly Bites: Mexico – January 19th – Food docuseries looking at all the best dishes from Mexico – IMDb Score: 6.3

– January 19th – Food docuseries looking at all the best dishes from Mexico – IMDb Score: 6.3 Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – January 20th – Docuseries capturing the food, drink, music and night owls who shine in the dark of Asia’s metropolises – IMDb Score: 6.6

– January 20th – Docuseries capturing the food, drink, music and night owls who shine in the dark of Asia’s metropolises – IMDb Score: 6.6 Three Songs for Benazir – January 24th – an Afghan man struggles to balance his dream of joining the national army with family responsibilities – IMDb Score: 6.2

– January 24th – an Afghan man struggles to balance his dream of joining the national army with family responsibilities – IMDb Score: 6.2 Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – January 25th – Three-episode docuseries looking at the lift of Brazillian soccer star Neymar – IMDb Score: 6.7

New Documentaries on Netflix in February 2022

The Tinder Swindler – February 2nd – Doc movie about a man who used Tinder to swindle millions out of female victims – IMDb Score: 7.2

– February 2nd – Doc movie about a man who used Tinder to swindle millions out of female victims – IMDb Score: 7.2 MeatEater (Season 10 Part 2) – February 2nd – Docuseries about hunting wild animals in the wilderness – IMDb Score: 7.5

– February 2nd – Docuseries about hunting wild animals in the wilderness – IMDb Score: 7.5 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – February 16th (New episodes released weekly) – Follows the life of Kanye West, in an intimate portrait as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand – IMDb Score: 8.1

– February 16th (New episodes released weekly) – Follows the life of Kanye West, in an intimate portrait as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand – IMDb Score: 8.1 Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – February 18th – Documentary into the events that led and followed the two new Boeing aircraft failing – IMDb Score: 7.4

– February 18th – Documentary into the events that led and followed the two new Boeing aircraft failing – IMDb Score: 7.4 Race: Bubba Wallace – February 22nd – Looks behind the scenes at the NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace – IMDb Score: 5.9

New Documentaries on Netflix in March 2022

Worst Roommate Ever – March 1st – Produced by Blumhouse, this series looks into stories of nightmare roommates – IMDb Score: 7.1

– March 1st – Produced by Blumhouse, this series looks into stories of nightmare roommates – IMDb Score: 7.1 Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – March 3rd – Nature documentary narrated by Regé-Jean Page – IMDb Score: 7.5

– March 3rd – Nature documentary narrated by Regé-Jean Page – IMDb Score: 7.5 The Andy Warhol Diaries – March 9th – Takes a look behind the scenes of the artist and film producer – IMDb Score: 7.7

– March 9th – Takes a look behind the scenes of the artist and film producer – IMDb Score: 7.7 F1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) – March 11th – Looking at the 2021 Formula 1 season – IMDb Score: 8.6

– March 11th – Looking at the 2021 Formula 1 season – IMDb Score: 8.6 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives – March 16th – Docuseries about a woman who has her life derailed after meeting a man who says he can make her dog immortal – IMDb Score: 5.8

– March 16th – Docuseries about a woman who has her life derailed after meeting a man who says he can make her dog immortal – IMDb Score: 5.8 Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank – March 16th – Brazillian docu-series on a historical heist that saw 160 million reais stolen- IMDb Socre: 6.4

– March 16th – Brazillian docu-series on a historical heist that saw 160 million reais stolen- IMDb Socre: 6.4 Animal (Season 2) – March 18th – Nature docu-series – IMDb Score: 7.9

– March 18th – Nature docu-series – IMDb Score: 7.9 The Principles of Pleasure – March 22nd – Documentary series on sex, joy and modern science – IMDb Score: 5.3

– March 22nd – Documentary series on sex, joy and modern science – IMDb Score: 5.3 Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – March 30th – Crime documentary looking into the death of Gerry Cotten – IMDb Score: 6.3

– March 30th – Crime documentary looking into the death of Gerry Cotten – IMDb Score: 6.3 800 Meters – March 25th – Crime docuseries looking into two terrorist attacks in Spain – IMDb Score: 6.9

New Documentaries on Netflix in April 2022

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story – April 6th – Docuseries looking into the British children’s entertainer later found out to be a criminal.

– April 6th – Docuseries looking into the British children’s entertainer later found out to be a criminal. Return to Space – April 7th – Follow-up documentary that looks at SpaceX’s mission to the ISS

– April 7th – Follow-up documentary that looks at SpaceX’s mission to the ISS Our Great National Parks – April 13th – Barack Obama narrates this new docuseries.

– April 13th – Barack Obama narrates this new docuseries. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes – April 27th – Documentary on the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe.

– April 27th – Documentary on the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe. White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch– April 19th – Documentary from Alison Klayman about the death of a former fashion power brand.

Documentaries Coming in 2022 TBD

African Queens

Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul

Dark Web

Descendant

Facing North

Heart of Invictus

Indian Predator

Kangaroos

LiSA: Another Great Day

Oceans

Shut Up and Ride

Stamped from the Beginning

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You

The G Word with Adam Conover

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case

Treasure Hunters

Untitled 2016 Bitfinex hack docuseries

Untitled Anna Nicole Smith documentary

Untitled ATP Tour and WTA Tour docuseries

Untitled Ben Crump documentary

Untitled Bernie Madoff docuseries

Untitled Bill Russel documentary

Untitled Carlos Ghosn documentary

Untitled GameStop docuseries

Untitled Nipsey Hussle documentary

Untitled Pamela Anderson documentary

Untitled PGA Tour docuseries

Untitled Tour de France docuseries

Untitled Vince McMahon docuseries

Wirecard

We’ll keep this updated throughout 2022 but let us know in the comments what documentaries have been your favorite in 2022.