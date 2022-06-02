New Indian (Hindi) Movies on Netflix: May 2022

Blockbuster theatrical releases dominated Netflix’s Indian movie offerings in a month with no series added. Not to be overlooked is the Netflix Original Film Thar — a Western noir with a compelling cast and starkly gorgeous setting. Here are all of the new Indian movies added to Netflix in May 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: May 2022

Radhe Shyam (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sathyaraj

Genre: Period Romance | Added to Netflix: May 3

Baahubali star Prabhas plays a famous palm reader doomed to a loveless life who begins to question destiny when he falls for a beautiful woman (Pooja Hegde) with a murky future. Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam was filmed in India, Italy, and Georgia. It was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi — with separate soundtracks by different composers for each language version — but only the Hindi version is available on Netflix.

Thar (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 108 Minutes

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Genre: Western Noir | Added to Netflix: May 6

The Rajasthani desert makes a stunning backdrop for this riveting dark Western, which stars Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvarrdhan. (The father-son duo previously starred together in the great Netflix Original black comedy AK vs AK from 2020.) In a sleepy rural village, the arrival of a stranger with a hidden agenda coincides with a trio of murders, forcing the town’s head cop to risk his life as he hunts for the killers. In addition to the original Hindi, Thar comes with three other audio options: Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Beast (2022)

Language: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu & Hindi

Runtime: 155 Minutes

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Shiva Aravind

Genre: Action Comedy | Added to Netflix: May 10

Terrorists pick the wrong day to take hostages in a Chennai shopping mall. One of India’s deadliest spies (played by Thalapathy Vijay) is inside the mall, ready to kill the terrorists and redeem himself after a mission gone wrong. Beast was a box office hit — one of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. It’s available in its original Tamil, plus dubbed versions in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. A Hindi-dubbed version is available under the title Raw.

Jersey (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 168 Minutes

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur

Genre: Sports Drama | Added to Netflix: May 19

Jersey is a remake of the 2019 hit Telugu film of the same name, both of which are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In order to become a hero in his son’s eyes, struggling 36-year-old dad Arjun (Shahid Kapoor) revives his long-abandoned dream of earning a spot on India’s national cricket team. Pankaj Kapur — Shahid’s real-life father — co-stars as Arjun’s cricket coach.

RRR (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 187 Minutes

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Cast: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn

Genre: Epic Action Drama, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: May 20

The king of the Telugu blockbuster — director S.S. Rajamouli — is back with RRR, an epic that imagines what might have happened had two legendary Indian revolutionaries worked together. When the British governor kidnaps a tribal girl, Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr) vows to bring her home. An Indian police officer who works for the British Raj — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) — finds his loyalties tested when he and Bheem form an unexpected friendship. Netflix only has the rights to stream the Hindi-dubbed version of RRR. The original Telugu version and other dubs are streaming elsewhere.

Toolsidas Junior (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 130 Minutes

Director: Mridul Mahendra

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev, Rajiv Kapoor

Genre: Family, Sports | Added to Netflix: May 23

In order to avenge his father and dethrone the villainous Jimmy Tandon, a 13-year-old boy sets out to become a snooker champion — but he’ll need the help of a surly mentor to achieve his goal. Toolsidas Junior starts slow but finishes strong, anchored by a charming student-teacher relationship. This is the final film of Rajiv Kapoor, who died in early 2021. The eponymous hero is played by child actor Varun Buddhadev, who also played Young Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR.

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (2022) N

Language: No dialogue

Runtime: 20 Minutes

Director: Rajiv Chilaka

Cast: Sumruddhi Shukla, Aranya Kaur, Nishka Raheja

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal is a mini-movie spinoff of the Netflix Original kids series Mighty Little Bheem. While visiting the Taj Mahal with his family, Bheem returns a girl’s lost teddy bear and saves the day.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!