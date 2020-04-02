New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: March 2020

Netflix put the spotlight on women with its Original offerings in March, including a new film and series with strong female leads and a stand-up series featuring four women comics from India. Parents caught a break, too, with newly-added animated series and films to entertain the kids. Here are all the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in March 2020.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: March 2020

Bhangra Paa Le (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 130 Minutes

Director: Sneha Taurani

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Dance | Added to Netflix: March 1st

Rivals from opposing college dance teams face off on an international stage, hoping to showcase Punjabi culture to the world through the medium of Bhangra dance. In this kindhearted story, Bhangra connects the dancers with their dreams for the future and gives them a way to honor their past. A parallel plotline flashes back to the experiences of one character’s grandfather during World War II, with Sunny Kaushal playing both grandfather and grandson. The dynamic choreography is the highlight, but the story is sweet as well.

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu/The Last Bomb of the Second World War (2019)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Athiyan Athirai

Cast: Dinesh, Anandhi, Munishkanth

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: March 3rd

A scrap-metal dealer has his hands full trying to convince his prospective in-laws to let him marry the woman he loves. Then he unwittingly finds an unexploded World War II bomb, putting him in the cross-hairs of politicians and a police force willing to do anything to hide the bomb’s existence.

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 161 Minutes

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murali Sharma

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: March 5th

Angu Vaikuntapurathu is the Malayalam-dubbed version of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was added to Netflix in late February. Allu Arjun plays the son of a rich family who’s swapped at birth and raised middle class. Drama ensues.

Guilty (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 119 Minutes

Director: Ruchi Narain

Cast: Kiara Advani, Taher Shabbir, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Genre: Drama, Social Issue | Added to Netflix: March 6th

When her college boyfriend is accused of rape, rocker Nanki (Kiara Advani) sets out to investigate the incident herself, forcing her to confront her assumptions about both her boyfriend and his accuser, and exposing a toxic culture of class privilege on campus.

Jai Mummy Di (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 101 Minutes

Director: Navjot Gulati

Cast: Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Added to Netflix: March 14th

A couple’s wedding plans are thrown into turmoil when they discover that their mothers have a decades-old enmity. Bollywood veterans Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon play the feuding matriarchs in a movie that production house Luv Films bills as a “Mom-Com.”

Bypass Road (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Naman Nitin Mukesh

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Rajit Kapoor

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 15th

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh makes his debut as a screenwriter with Bypass Road, the first film directed by his brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh. Neil plays a fashion designer who’s injured in a car accident, only to find himself connected to a model’s death and stalked by a masked killer.

Maska (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Director: Neeraj Udhwani

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia, Javed Jaffrey

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: March 27th

Mumbai was once home to hundreds of Irani cafes, but only a few dozen remain, serving the signature dish bun maska. In the movie Maska, a young man with Bollywood dreams refuses to take over the operation of his family’s Irani cafe. But a cute photographer documenting the history of such cafes makes him see how important his family’s business is to the community.

Paharganj (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 107 Minutes

Director: Rakesh Ranjan Kumar

Cast: Lorena Franco, Bijesh Jayarajan, Neet Chowdhary

Genre: Crime, Drama | Added to Netflix: March 31st

Spanish actress Lorena Franco makes her Hindi-film debut in Paharganj. She plays a woman who gets caught in a web of sex, drugs, murder, and international conspiracies when she travels to Delhi to find her missing boyfriend.

Punyakoti (2019)

Language: Sanskrit

Runtime: 85 Minutes

Director: Ravishankar Venkateswaran

Cast: Revathi, Roger Narayanan, Sneha Ravishankar

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: March 31st

Punyakoti is the first animated movie ever made with Sanskrit dialogue. In this depiction of a popular folk song, an impending drought brings together a hungry tiger and a cow that always speaks the truth in a parable about human-caused environmental destruction.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: March 2020

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (2020) N

Language: No dialogue

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Cast: Samruddhi Shukla, Aranya Kaur, Rajesh Kava

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: March 5th

Little baby Bheem celebrates Holi with his family in this collection of 6-minute episodes.

She (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Vishwas Kini

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: March 20th

A reserved police officer must use her feminine wiles to survive a dangerous undercover assignment, posing as a sex worker to infiltrate a drug ring. The gritty series is created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who’s had his greatest commercial success with his romantic comedy-dramas.

Ladies Up (2019) N

Language: English and Hindi

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Cast: Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, Niveditha Prakasam

Genre: Stand-Up Comedy | Added to Netflix: March 27th

Comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, Niveditha Prakasam cover everything from parental disapproval, divorce, revenge, and surprising celebrity lookalikes in this collection of stand-up sets.

Akbar Birbal (2019)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Cast: Kiku Sharda, Vishal Kotian, Delnaaz Irani

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: March 31st

Emperor Akbar and his advisor Birbal use their wit and wisdom to impart moral lessons to their audience in this historical adventure series.

Bal Ganesh (2019)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Cast: Meghna Erande Joshi, Parminder Ghumman

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: March 31

As a kid, the young elephant god Ganesh fights for what’s right while still having fun with his friends. He also invents football, apparently.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and TV series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!