Best Anime Series & Movies on Netflix in 2021

With so much anime now available to stream on Netflix, now more than ever is the best time to return to ranking the top 50 anime movies and TV currently available to stream on Netflix.

We've also been keeping track of all of the anime coming to Netflix in 2021.

Please note that the list below has been taken from the US library. Some of the series and movies below may not be available to stream in your region.

Here are the top 50 anime movies and TV series on Netflix:

Please note that the list below has been taken from the US library. Some of the anime series and movies below may not be available to stream in your region.

50. Forest of Piano

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Tony Azzolino, Johnny Yong Bisch, Reba Buhr, Griffin Burns, Dorothy Elias-Fahn

Featuring much of the music from the incredible Chopin, what makes the series stand out amongst other musically driven anime is the fact that each performer seen throughout the series has their very own professional pianist. Playing the music of Chopin to perfection, Forest of Piano is a great anime to kick back and chill to.

When Shuhei, the son of a professional pianist, is tasked with seeking out an abandoned piano in the forest. It’s here he meets Kai Ichinose, the only individual able to play the broken piano. When Kai is convinced to begin piano lessons, it ignited a rivalry that will push the friendship of Shuhei and Kai to the limit.

49. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Maaya Uchida, Chinatsu Akasaki, Azumi Asakura, Sumire Uesaka

Rikka Takanashi transcended her own series and became the internet’s viral waifu of 2012. It took an incredibly long time before the series eventually made its way to Netflix, but now that it’s here many anime fans may get the chance to experience the weird and wonderful world of the Chunibyo.

Yuta once suffered with “Chunibyo”, believing he possessed supernatural powers, but his delusions alienated him from his fellow classmates. After graduating from Junior High, Yuta yearns for a normal life, free from his former embarrassing behavior. After accidentally entering a contract with a fellow classmate, the delusional Rikka, she discovers Yuta’s former past and soon disrupts his attempts at a normal life.

48. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ray Chase, Johnny Yong Bosch, Bryce Papenbrook, Lucien Dodge, Cassandra Lee Morris

Gundam and mecha anime, in general, are wildly successful in Japan, and Iron-Blooded Orphans was very well received upon its release.

300 years after the end of the Calamity War, governing structure of the Earth Sphere has broken and a new government has formed in the wake of its collapse. When conflict breaks out between the Mars and Earth spheres, a group of ragtag freedom fighters attempts to use the chaos as an opportunity to take down their oppressors.

47. CAROLE & TUESDAY N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Miyuri Shimabukuro, Kana Ichinose, Akio Ôtsuka, Miyu Irino, Sumire Uesaka

It’s not hard to see why CAROLE & TUESDAY found a very loving home on Netflix. For anyone who’s taken the time to watch the series can enjoy a great little story, but also some fantastic music from Japanese record label FlyingDog.

In the not too distant future, Humanity has colonized Mars. 50 years on from when the first colony settled humanity has entered into a new age of culture produced by A.I.. 2 young women who aspire to become musicians have a fateful encounter and soon the pair starts a movement of music they didn’t think was possible.

46. Soul Eater

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Chiaki Omigawa, Koki Uchiyama, Yumiko Kobayashi, Kaori Nazuka, Mamoru

An extremely fun Shonen series that everyone should take the time to at least binge once!

Death City is home to the famous Death Weapon Meister Academy, a technical academy headed by the Shinigami—Lord Death himself. Its mission: to raise “Death Scythes” for the Shinigami to wield against the many evils of their fantastical world. These Death Scythes, however, are not made from physical weapons; rather, they are born from human hybrids who have the ability to transform their bodies into Demon Weapons, and only after they have consumed the souls of 99 evil beings and one witch’s soul.

45. No Game No Life

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Ai Kayano, Yôko Hikasa, Yuka Iguchi, Mamiko Noto

Out of all the anime on this list, there may be none that have received more requests for a second season than No Game No Life. Sadly fans of the anime have had to settle for multiple rewatches, hoping in vain we’ll see more of Sora and Shiro.

Sibling pair Sora and Shiro are the most formidable team of pro gamers in the world. When they manage to beat the god of all creation in a game of chess, they are sent to a parallel world where every dispute is solved through games.

44. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Inori Minase, Maaya Uchida, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Saori Oonishi

Ecchi anime are a dime a dozen, but it does take something with a little more oomph to stand out amongst the crowd. During the period when the anime was fresh off its release, the avatar of Hestia could be found all over the anime fan community pages and forums.

In the middle of the city of Orario, an imposing labyrinth towers over the residents. The city is run by the gods who have descended from the heavens and formed their own factions. The tiny Goddess Hestia has the smallest faction, with only 1 in her family, the rookie adventurer Bell.

43. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yûichi Nakamura, Ari Ozawa, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mai Nakahara, Yuki Ono

A “notice me senpai” sort of love story with a little more charm and nuance that all anime fans can easily enjoy.

Umetarou Nozaki is the most popular boy in school, and fellow classmate Chiyo Sakura confesses her love for him. Mistaking Chiyo for a fan, Nozaki gives her an autograph, and when Chiyo declares she always wants to be with him, Nozaki invites Chiyo over to his house to help draw manga. Discovering that Nozaki is, in fact, a renowned manga artist, Chiyo agrees to be his assistant in order to get closer to him.

42. Cardcaptor Sakura

Seasons: 2| Episodes: 70

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Sakura Tange, Junko Iwao, Aya Hisakawa, Tomokazu Seki, Megumi Ogata

Cardcaptor Sakura drives home the 90s nostalgia of watching anime on cartoon network as a child. Like many on this Cardcaptor Sakura is one of the perfect series to introduce you to anime.

Japanese elementary school student Sakura Kinomoto stumbles upon the book of Cow Cards in the library. Upon opening the book, Sakura accidentally let loose all of the magical cards that were stored inside. To prevent a worldwide catastrophe, Sakura must catch all of the escaped cards, and enlists the help of her best friend, Tomoyo, and Kerberos, the card’s guardian.

41. BNA N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Sumire Morohoshi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Gara Takashima, Xanthe Huynh, Maria Naganawa

In the wake of the success of Beastars, it’s no surprise that anime fans were excited to see what BNA could offer to the growing popularity of anthropomorphic anime.

Anima City, a safe haven for “Beastmen” is rocked by an explosion during its anniversary festival. Michuri, a former human turned Tanuki, witnesses the explosion and is roped into pursuing the criminals by the Beastmen’s sworn protector, the wolf Shirou Ogami.

40. Toradora!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Junji Majima, Yui Horie, Hirofumi Nojima, Momoko Ishikawa

A rom-com fan favorite amongst many of the anime community, series like Toradora is the perfect watch for any young subscriber looking to stream anime for the first time.

High school student Ryuji Takasu is blessed with a nice personality but is cursed with his father’s evil-looking face, which has caused many to avoid him. A feisty, tiny, and extremely self-centered girl, Taiga Aisaka, moves into the apartment building next door alone but has no idea how to look after herself. When Ryuji and Tiaga both discover that they have crushes on each other’s respective best friend, the unlikely pair strike up a reluctant alliance, as they attempt to win over their crushes’ hearts.

39. Black Butler

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 49

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Michael C. Pizzuto, J. Michael Tatum, Brina Palencia, Daisuke Ono, Monica Rial

One of the most popular anime of the late 2000s you’d find it very hard to go any convention without seeing a fan dressed as the iconic Sebastian Michaelis.

In order to avenge his family for their untimely death, young Master Ciel Phantomhive sells his soul to a demon. Taking on the form of a butler, the demon now protects and serves the whims of Ciel.

38. Blood of Zeus N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Derek Phillips, Jason O’Mara, Jessica Henwick, Claudia Christian, Elias Toufexis

One of the latest anime on the list, Blood of Zeus left a good impression with subscribers around the world with many hoping to see a second season.

In the world’s beginning the Gods of Olympus, lead by Zeus, defeated the Titans. In the wake of their victory, the last Titan cursed the Gods and unleashed the Giants on the world. Many years later, an army from the East, using the essence of fallen giants to fuel their army’s power, descend upon Greece. On the outskirts of Greece, a commoner, Heron, learns of his heritage as the son of Zeus, and his destiny to save the world.

37. Kuroko’s Basketball

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima, Chiwa Saitô

If you’ve never watched a sports anime, then Kuroko’s Basketball is the perfect introduction to the genre. Dramatic games, highschoolers with NBA-level abilities, what’s not to love?

Prior to joining Seirin High School, Tetsuya Kuroko was a part of the Teiko Middle School Basketball team, and with their five players, known as “The Generation of Miracles,” won three perfect seasons in a row. Kuroko was the unknown 6th miracle, and despite being terrible at basketball, his lack of presence on the court allows him to be a secret weapon for his team. With Kuroko and the skilled newcomer Taiga Kagami joining Seirin High’s basketball team, their winning formula is exactly what they need if they are to beat the other members of “The Generation of Miracles,” who have each joined new schools and their respective basketball teams.

36. Kakegurui N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Saori Hayami, Tatsuya Tokutake, Miyuki Sawashiro

Without a doubt, Kakegurui has some of the funniest facial animations we’ve seen from any anime series. Making every gamble feel like it’s a matter of life or death just adds to over overall over-the-top concept we’ve come to love.

In the private academy of Hykakkaou, it isn’t your athletic ability or your academic skills that get you to the of the school. It’s your skill to read your opponent and to destroy them in a game of Poker or Black Jack. When newcomer Yumeko Jabami arrives at the school she shakes the very foundations of it to its core as she teaches the students what it means to be a real gambler.

35. Magi: Adventure of Sinbad

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Matthew Mercer, Melissa Fahn, Wendee Lee, Tony Oliver, David Vincent

Once a prominent hero seen in many theatrical releases in the 20th century, it had been a long time coming to see a worthwhile Sinbad story again.

Sinbad was born to ex-soldier Badr and his gracious wife Esra in the tiny village of Tison within the Parthevia Empire. After a tragedy changes his life forever Sinbad many years later leaves the village to travel the world. After encountering fellow adventurer Yunan, the wayward pair travels together to take on the challenges of the dungeons. The treasure within these dungeons will grant the power that Sinbad needs to become king of the seven seas.

34. Inu Yasha

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 54

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Kumiko Watanabe, Kôji Tsujitani, Houko Kuwashima

A classic anime from the early 2000s, Inu Yasha has recently been back in the limelight thanks to the release of an anime sequel series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, which premiered in October 2020.

Teenage schoolgirl Kagome Higurashi accidentally travels back in time to feudal Japan. Kagome teams up with the half-demon Inuyasha to recover the shards of a jewel of great power.

33. Gurren Lagann

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 27

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yuri Lowenthal, Steve Blum, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, Kyle Hebert

14 years since its release and Gurren Laggan is still one of the most popular mecha series around!

The world is ruled by the tyrannical Spiral King Lordgenome. His rule has forced humanity to reside in isolated underground villages. Hoping to ascend to the surface is teenager Simon, who finds a small Core Drill that will forever change his fate.

32. Kengan Ashura N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kaiji Tang, Michael C. Pizzuto, Keith Silverstein, Erika Harlacher, Spike Spencer

Kengan Ashura is currently competing with Baki to claim the top spot for best martial arts anime on Netflix. Thanks to the efforts of the animation team at Larx Entertainment each bout looks fantastic, with the unique roster characters given the time to flex their might on-screen.

Since the Edo period of Japan, gladiatorial combat has taken place and financed by the nation’s elite. Wealthy businesses hire warriors to fight on their behalf to take part in arena fights and tournament bouts. To enter the Kengan Annihilation Tournament Tokita Ona fights on the behalf of the Yamashita Trading Co. in the hope of proving that he is the strongest warrior around.

31. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ai Kayano, Satoshi Hino

What makes Saiki K so great is its ability to make fun of itself by using, and sometimes ridiculing, the various anime tropes. The deadpan and nonchalant approach towards Saiki K’s character only exemplifies the ridiculous nature of some anime.

High-school student Saiki was born with an array of superhuman abilities such as teleportation, telepathy, and psychokinesis. But rather than use his powers for anything grandiose, who only wishes to live a normal high school life, except his friends, and the various egos at school get in the way.

30. Food Wars

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi, Maaya Uchida, Ai Kayano, Natsuki Hanae

Not one to watch while you’re hungry, or you’ll find yourself reaching for your phone to order something delicious to order. An incredibly funny, and self-aware series, Food Wars is a great watch for some light-hearted comedy.

Yukihara, the son of a beloved little Japanese diner enrolls in an elite culinary school. His goal to become a full-time chef, and to surpass his father’s incredible skills, but standing in his way are equally ambitious chefs with their own hopes and dreams.

29. A Silent Voice

Director: Naoko Yamada

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yûki, Kenshô Ono, Yûki Kaneko

Tales about potential suicide are always one that has to be handled delicately, and A Silent Voice is incredibly heartfelt with its approach to suicide, the consequences of bullying, and the journey to forgiveness.

When teenager Shoya Ishida almost commits suicide, it forces him to reflect on his life’s journey and what lead him to this moment. Looking back on his time at grade school Shoya tormented his deaf classmate Shoko Nishiyama. After getting in trouble for bullying her, Shoya’s friends turned on him, becoming a victim of bullying himself. Determined to right his wrongs, Shoya seeks Shoko to ask her for forgiveness.

28. Akame ga Kill!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Sôma Saitô, Sora Amamiya, Yu Asakawa, Risa Mizuno, Yukari Tamura

Taking a leaf out of the page of Game of Thrones book, Akama ga Kill! is one of the most brutal anime from the past ten years. Completely unafraid to rip away your favorite character from you, we hope you brought some tissues because there’s a lot of blood to clean up.

Struggling to provide for is back in the countryside, Tatsumi heads to the capital to make a name for himself. Arriving in the capital, only to discover the strong corruption is oppressing the people. an angry Tatsumi is recruited by an assassin group known as Night Raid. The goal of Night Raid is to take down the empire, risking their lives for a better future.

27. Cells at Work!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Kana Hanazawa, Maria Naganawa, Kikuko Inoue, Daisuke Ono

Cells at Work took the anime community by storm in 2018, and for many months you couldn’t escape the endless panels or memes being circulated around social media. Certainly one of the quirkiest anime we’ve ever seen there’s a surprising amount to learn about the body from a completely unexpected source.

A fresh-faced rookie red blood cell Sekkekkyuu AE3803 is eager to get on with her important job of transporting oxygen around the body, but thanks to bacteria incursions, and other nefarious cells trying to make the human body its home, finds herself encountering white blood cell Hakkekkyuu U-1146 on a regular basis.

26. Saint Seiya

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 114

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hideyuki Tanaka, Tôru Furuya, Ryô Horikawa, Kôichi Hashimoto, Hirotaka Suzuoki

Since the 1980s Saint Seiya has been a source of entertainment for fans around the world. When the announcement was made that the original Saint Seiya anime would be available to stream on Netflix had fans jumping for joy.

The ‘Saints’ great warriors who wield the power of the constellations are tasked with guarding the reincarnated goddess Athena and protecting the Earth from the forces of evil.

25. Kill La Kill

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Ami Koshimizu, Aya Suzaki, Toshihiko Seki, Shin’ichirô Miki, Christine Marie Cabanos

If you’re looking for an anime with *ahem* revealing outfits, over-the-top fight scenes, and wacky comedy you won’t have to look much further than Kill La Kill.

Ryuko Matoi’s search for her father’s killer leads her to Hannouji Academy, where she instantly clashes with the school’s student council president and her underlings. The council has an iron grip over the school thanks to their uniforms that grant them superhuman abilities. When Ryuko finds a special armor of her own, she soon begins to change the balance of power within the academy.

24. Erased

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Tao Tsuchiya, Aoi Yūki, Chinatsu Akasaki, Minami Takayama

Erased’s story takes place across thirteen jam-packed episodes that will have you on the edge of your seat. There’s always a large risk when undertaking a story with time-travel, but without a doubt Erased is up there with some of the best time-travel fiction we’ve seen in years.

Satoru Fujinuma is blessed with the power to back in time moments before life-threatening incidents, but after his mother is murdered his power thrusts him eighteen years in the past. Returning to his grade school in Hokkaido, Satoru is now given the chance to save not only his mother but a kidnapping incident that took the lives of three of his friends.

23. Parasyte: The Maxim

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Horror | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano, Atsuko Tanaka, Miyuki Sawashiro, Kana Hanazawa

Body-horror anime became increasingly popular throughout the mid-2010s, with such series as Tokyo Ghoul and Parasyte: The Maxim the stand-out performers at the time.

17-year-old Shinichi Izumi awakes one night to discover an alien creature has invaded his body, partially stopping the creature from reaching his brain. The “Parasyte” that invades his body can transform his arm into a weapon but consumes humans. Izumi must learn to co-exist with the creature, and also deal with the threat of more Parasytes that have invaded other humans.

22. Pokemon Journeys: The Series N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ikue Ootani, Rica Matsumoto, Daiki Yamashita, Megumi Hayashibara, Shinichiro Miki

Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has released over 1000 episodes of Ash’s adventures with his trustee Pikachu. Now you can experience the next stage in Ash’s journey as a pokemon trainer after finally achieving his goal of becoming a Pokemon master.

Upon achieving his goal of becoming a Pokemon master, Ash returns home to Pallet Town. When Ash has a chance encounter with a like-minded trainer Goh, the pair are hired by Professor Cerise to work in his new research lab. Given a new goal, Ash looks to explore the world, while Goh intends to catch one of every pokemon.

21. Baki N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Action, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Tôru Furuya, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kaiji Tang, Sora Amamiya, Rikiya Koyama

Baki’s over-the-top visuals and character designs make for one of the most entertaining watches around if you love your fighting anime. The series is in direct competition for best fighting anime on Netflix with Kengan Ashura, and for now of least, it’s proving to be the more popular of the two.

Baki Hanma traveled the world to hone his skill as a fighter with the intent of surpassing his father as the world’s strongest martial artist. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and thus with life. To support their friend, martial artists that Baki has met on his journey join him to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

20. Fate/Zero

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ayako Kawasumi, Sayaka Ôhara, Jôji Nakata, Rikiya Koyama, Daisuke Namikawa

Few gems emerged from the rabble of anime in the early 2010s, but one series shone like a beacon in the dark, that being Fate/Zero. An instant hit with the community around the globe, the franchise has since spawned multiple spin-offs, but many have lacked the impact and quality of Fate/Zero.

Kiritsugu now stands at the center of a cutthroat game of survival, facing off against six other participants, each armed with an ancient familiar, and fueled by their unique desires and ideals. Saber is his ancient familiar and the notorious mercenary soon finds his greatest opponent in Kirei Kotomine, a priest who seeks salvation from the emptiness within himself in pursuit of Kiritsugu.

19. Blue Exorcist

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Kôji Yusa, Kana Hanazawa, Kazuya Nakai

The time in between the first and second season of Blue Exorcist felt like an absolute eternity, but in 2017 we finally got to see the Kyoto saga on screen for the first time. It took a while before it landed on Netflix, but since its arrival fans have come flocking to watch their favorite demon-slaying exorcists in action.

Rin Okumura is a seemingly ordinary and rebellious teenager until the day he is set upon by demons. His entire world is dropped on its head when he discovers that he is the son of Satan and that his body is the vessel his father needs to return to the Human world. Rather than joining his father Rin is sent to True Cross Academy and trains to become an exorcist, an organization of demon slayers that strive to keep the world safe from the forces of Satan.

18. Aggretsuko N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 31

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Ben Diskin, Erica Mendez, G.K. Bowes, Katelyn Gault, Tara Platt

For a series about a death metal-loving red panda, it’s incredibly charming and heartfelt, and not afraid to pull on your heartstrings! With a blend of comedy and romance, Aggretsuko makes for a wonderful little binge.

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old Red-Panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

17. The Promised Neverland

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Sumire Morohoshi, Mariya Ise, Shinei Ueki, Hiyori Kono, Yuuko Mori

One episode alone was all it took to grip the entire anime community, and in one swift season, The Promised Neverland became one of the best anime to drop in 2019.

When three of the smartest orphans of Grace Field House break the rules by leaving the grounds, they discover a sinister dark secret. With their lives and the lives of the other orphans in danger, they must find a way to leave their seemingly perfect home.

16. Great Pretender N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 23

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Junichi Suwabe, Natsumi Fujiwara, Mie Sonozaki, Chaiki Kobayashi, Yuka Komatsu

Without a doubt, Great Pretender was the most visually compelling anime series on Netflix in 2020. With a killer opening, and incredibly fun story it’s not hard to see why so many subscribers enjoyed the anime.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

15. Dorohedoro N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondou, Ken’yû Horiuchi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yû Kobayashi

Wonderfully violent for all the right reasons, Dorohedoro was by far one of the most entertaining anime series to lane on Netflix in 2020.

In the poverty-stricken district known as “Hole,” the strong prey on the weak. Not bound to the laws and ethics in the outside world, death is a common occurrence. Angered by the way the inhabitants of Hole are treated, Kaimon, a man cursed by his reptilian appearance leads a hunt against those responsible.

14. Beastars N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi, Fukushi Ochiai, Junya Enoki

Taking the entire anime community by surprise in 2019 was Beastars. You don’t have to be a furry to enjoy the series, thanks to the story tackling social issues with a level of nuance rarely seen in an anime.

In an anthropomorphic society, culture is divided between the herbivores and the carnivores. At the Cherryton Academy, the school is rocked when a herbivore student is devoured. This causes unrest amongst the students, making like complicated for the shy wolf Legoshi, who after encountering the dwarf rabbit Haru begins to develop complicated feelings.

13. One Punch Man

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Hiromichi Tezuka, Shôta Yamamoto, Yôji Ueda

Epic opening, epic animation, and an epic protagonist were the perfect recipe for this satirical take on the superhero genre.

After saving the life of a child Saitama pledges to become a superhero. After his intensive training, Saitama achieves his goal but in the process loses his hair, and is unable to find a challange, defeating all of his enemies with one punch. When he takes on the cyborg Genos as his disciple, he finally agrees to join the Hero Association.

12. Castlevania N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack

The Castlevania anime has been a revelation with veteran and new fans of the popular video game franchise. With excellent voice acting and even better animation, Powerhouse Animation Studios has done a stellar job.

When the wife of Dracula is burned at the stake, the dark lord unleashes his vengeance upon the nation of Wallachia. To combat the hordes of monsters and demons, the disgraced monster hunter Trever Belmont teams with the magician Sypha Belnades, and the Dhampir son of Dracula, Alucard.

11. Seven Deadly Sins N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 76

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher, Max Mittleman, Cristina Valenzuela, Erica Mendez

Out of all the Netflix Original anime, Seven Deadly Sins is arguably the most popular to date. While the series somewhat stuttered with the release of the fourth season, the excellent story retained the many millions of fans worldwide.

In the kingdom of Britannia, the Holy Knights are the chief protectors of the nation. But when a small subset of knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins is framed for the assassination of the Chief Holy Knight Zaratas, it forces them into hiding. When a new threat arises, the princess of Britannia, Elizabeth, sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins and save her kingdom.

10. Neon Genesis Evangelion N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yuko Miyamura, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi, Megumi Ogata, Akira Ishida

One of the most iconic anime of the 90s, Evangelion is a household franchise in Japan amassing over $6 billion in revenue since its inception. The iconic anime became an Original in 2019, making Netflix the exclusive home to stream Neon Genesis Evangelion online.

A “Second Impact” in the year 2015 that brings a global cataclysm has the world on the brink of destruction. It’s up to rookie Evangelion pilot Shinki Ikari, and the other Nerv agents to save the world before it’s too late.

9. Hunter X Hunter

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 75

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Issei Futamata, Megumi Han, Mariya Ise, Miyuko Sawashiro, Daisuke Namikawa

Netflix has roughly half of the total number of Hunter x Hunter episodes, but fans are hoping to see all of the remaining seasons in the near future!

Gon Freecss is the son of a famous legendary hunter and aspires to become a legendary hunter too. With boundless potential, talent, and some incredible friends Gon Freecss has all the tools he needs to become the world’s greatest hunter and find his missing father.

8. Bleach

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 109

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh, Jamieson Price, Derek Stephen Prince

As iconic anime characters go, Ichigo Kurosaki is up there with the likes of Goku, Naruto, and Monkey D. Luffy. There are still many episodes of Bleach missing from the Netflix library, but the 109 available is a great way to introduce new fans to the series.

Ichigo Kurosaki was an ordinary high schooler until his family was attacked by a hollow, corrupt creature that seeks to devour human souls. When soul reaper Rukia Kuchiki is injured protecting Ichigo, she offers her powers to Ichigo, which he accepts, starting his journey as a soul reaper.

7. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Unshô Ishizuka, Fuminori Komatsu, Tôru Ohkawa, Yuki Ono, Takehito Koyasu

As anthologies go, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is arguably the most popular anthology anime we’ve ever seen. The franchise has been popular since its mangas first release in 1987, but thanks to the meme culture of the internet, the series’s popularity exploded during the animes second season, Stardust Crusaders.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations have been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

6. Demon Slayer

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Aleks Le, Bryce Papenbrook, Doug Erholtz

Since the animes release in 2019, it soon became one of the most requested anime from Netflix subscribers. The popularity of the Demon Slayer franchise cannot be understated, since the manga debuted in February 2016 the franchise has made over $2.6 billion in Japan.

When his family is slaughtered by demons, only Tanjiro, and his sister Nezuko survive. With Nezuko slowly transforming into a demon, Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous quest to become a demon slayer in the hope to avenge his family and cure his sister.

5. Death Note

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 37

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Ryô Naitô, Naoya Uchida, Keiji Fujiwara, Kappei Yamaguchi

The first half of Death Note is some of the best and the tensest storytelling seen from an anime series. Igniting the love of anime for many young students at that time, almost fifteen years on, and Death Note is still regarded as one of the best anime of the 21st Century.

Light Yagami, an incredibly gifted high-school begins purging the world of its criminals when he gets his hands on a Death Note, a notebook with the ability to kill anyone whose name is written inside. When L, an equally intelligent individual to Light, figures that the source of the deaths comes from Japan, the pair engage in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

4. Naruto

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 220

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Maile Flanagan, Katie Higgins, Yuri Lowenthal, Dave Wittenberg, Tony Beck

From the early 2000s all the way to 2017, Naruto was one of the most-watched anime by millions of fans worldwide. To date, Naruto is still one of the most popular Japanese franchises of all time and held in the same regard as One Piece and Dragon Ball Z.

The mischievous ninja Naruto has dreams of one day becoming the Hokage, the leader and most powerful member of the village.

3. Haikyu!!

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Sports | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ayumu Murase, Kaito Ishikawa, Yu Hayashi, Satoshi Hino, Miyu Irino

Currently the most popular sports anime airing, Haikyu!! has blown away fans with its fantastic animation, and fun story. To date over 50 million copies of the series manga have been sold worldwide.

Despite his small stature, Hinata Shouyou loves volleyball. In the wake of a crushing defeat against Kageyama ‘King of the Court’ Tobio in middle-school, Hinata sets his sights on becoming better than the King. Upon joining the high-school team that inspired his love for volleyball, Hinata discovers Kageyama has also joined the team.

2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 64

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kent Williams, Vic Mignogna, Maxey Whitehead, Travis Willingham, Colleen Clinkenbeard

One of the best anime ever made, FMA: Brotherhood was the second retelling of the popular story, and easily the superior of the two.

As children alchemists, Edward and Alphonse Elric broke the forbidden act of Alchemy while trying to restore their mother to life. Edward lost an arm and leg, and Alphonse lost his body entirely and is now bound to a suit of armor. In the hope of returning of restoring their bodies, the Elric brothers become State Alchemists and search for the mythical Philosopher’s Stone.

1. One Piece

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 130

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Kazuya Nakai, Hiroaki Hirata

Since 1997 Eiichiro Oda has leads fans on an incredible journey with the Strawhat Pirates. The 130 episodes on Netflix pales in comparison to the series total episode count which now exceeds over 950 episodes. The first 130 episodes of One Piece is the perfect introduction to anyone new to the franchise.

The death of the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger ignites the ‘Golden Age of Piracy’ as the strongest pirates from across the world are in search of the fabled One Piece, the treasure that grants the holder the title of Pirate King. Years after the death of Roger, a young pirate by the name of Monkey D. Luffy begins his journey to become King of the Pirates.

