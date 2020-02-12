‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Kim Tae-Hee Returns, Plot & Episode Release Dates

2020 has already gotten off to a blazing start with some excellent new K-Dramas on Netflix. Coming your way this February is the new tvN K-drama, Hi Bye, Mama!. We have everything you need to know about Hi Bye, Mama! including the plot, cast list, trailer, episode guide, and release dates.

Hi Bye, Mama! is an upcoming Netflix Original K-drama series created by screenplay writer Kwon Hye Joo. Directing the series is Yoo Je Won of Oh My Ghostss and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes. The new K-drama will see the long and highly anticipated return of the much-beloved actress Kim Tae-Hee.

When is Hi Bye, Mama! coming to Netflix?

The first episode of Hi Bye, Mama! will be coming to Netflix on Sunday 23rd of February.

Two episodes of the K-Drama will be released each week on Sundays and Mondays.

What is the total episode count for Hi Bye, Mama!?

It has been confirmed that the first season will have a total of 16 episodes.

Each episode will have a run time of an hour.

Hi Bye, Mama! episode release schedule

Thanks to mydramalist.com we know that the Hi Bye, Mama! will debut on tvN on February 22nd, 2020.

Episode tvN Air Date Netflix Release Date 1 22/02/2020 23/02/2020 2 23/02/2020 24/02/2020 3 29/02/2020 01/03/2020 4 01/03/2020 02/03/2020 5 07/03/2020 08/03/2020 6 08/03/2020 09/03/2020 7 14/03/2020 15/03/2020 8 15/03/2020 16/03/2020 9 21/03/2020 22/03/2020 10 22/03/2020 23/03/2020 11 28/03/2020 29/03/2020 12 29/03/2020 30/03/2020 13 04/04/2020 05/04/2020 14 05/04/2020 06/04/2020 15 11/04/2020 12/04/2020 16 12/04/2020 13/04/2020

What is the plot of Hi Bye, Mama! season 1?

The synopsis for Hi Bye, Mama! is as follows:

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, a talented chest surgeon, who has barely gotten over the death of his wife, remarried two years ago, but his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years.

Who are the cast members of Hi Bye, Mama! season 1?

The following cast members have been confirmed for the first season of Hi Bye, Mama!:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cha Yoo-Ri Kim Tae-Hee A Problem At My Younger Brother’s House | IRIS | Young Pal Jo Kang-Hwa Lee Kyu-Hyung Doctor John | Life | Goblin Oh Min-Jung Go Bo-Gyeol Arthdal Chronicles | The Hymn of Death | Queen for Seven Days Jo Seo-Woo Seo Woo-Jin *Debuting in Hi Bye, Mama!* Jeon Eun-Sook Kim Mi-Kyung Go Back Couple | Marry Me Now | My Strange Hero Cha Moo-Poong Park Soo-Young Children of Nobody | Come and Hug Me | My Mister Cha Yeon-Ji Kim Mi-Soo Drama Festa: Human Luwak Ko Hyun-Jung Shin Dong-Mi The K2 | Avengers Social Club | Doctor John Midongaek Yoon Sa-Bong Arthdal Chronicles | Partners for Justice | Tomorrow With You Jang Pil-Seung Lee Shi-Woo *Debuting in Hi Bye, Mama!*

This will be actress Kim Tae-Hee’s first role in almost five years. The South-Korean actress was an immensely popular star throughout the noughties and early 2010s. She is believed to have taken a break from acting to focus on her family, to which she has two daughters with her husband, the Korean artist Rain.

Can Hi Bye, Mama! become the highest-rated Korean-drama?

There’s a great chance that Hi Bye, Mama! will become the highest-rated cable-television drama in history. The return of actress Kim Tae-Hee is huge, and plenty of eyes will be on the new K-Drama.

Kim Tae-Hee’s popularity with her fans is much credit to her acting skill and her beauty. In the early 2010s, she was ranked as South Korea’s most beautiful woman by numerous different sources. Her return to acting is huge so we could potentially see another tvN series in the top ten of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television.

The series will need to beat JTBC drama Sky Castle if it is to take the top spot. Sky Castle had an immense 23.799% rating for its dramatic season finale. To date, Sky Castle is the only cable-television drama to exceed 20% in the ratings.

Will you be watching Kim Tae-Hee’s return in Hi Bye, Mama!? Let us know in the comments below!