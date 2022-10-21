New Movies and Series Added to Netflix: October 21st, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your look at what’s new on Netflix. A mixture of new series and movies await you on Netflix over the weekend, with some of the biggest titles this week having already landed on Wednesday. Here’s what’s new and trending for October 21st, 2022.

This week is your last chance to watch Hemlock Grove on Netflix before it leaves the service on Monday. No new streaming home has been announced as of yet.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 21st, 2022

Descendant (2022)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, History

Director: Margaret Brown

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

Awards: 2 wins & 2 nominations

From Higher Ground Productions (the production company ran by Michelle and Barack Obama) comes, Descendant, a historical documentary from the director of The Great Invisible and The Order of Myths.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft’s remains are discovered.”

You can find our review for the movie in our what to watch section of the site with Andrew Morgan concluding that the doc will almost have its eyes on the Oscars for early next year, saying “Descendant is going to be a major player in the Documentary Feature awards race for the next few months and for good reason.

From Scratch (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Roberta Rigano

Runtime: 54 mins

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Limited Series)

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Momona Tamada, Craig Robinson, Anna Akana

Runtime: 39 mins

If you’re looking for an animation fix this weekend, you’ll almost certainly want to dive into ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, which comes from Tonko House.

Featuring stop-motion animation, the new 4-part mini-series fuses an excellent story alongside some superb voice acting performances for a show that we hope doesn’t get buried over the coming weeks.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 21st, 2022

We should also note that the final episodes drop today if you’ve been keeping up with the reality series, The Mole.

6 New Movies Added Today

20th Century Girl (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Korean – In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

– TV-PG – Korean – In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own. Descendant (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English

– PG – English Lion & Four Cats (2007) – TV-14 – Arabic – After a famous girl band witnesses a murder in Cairo, its members become targets themselves, so a police officer helps them go undercover as non-celebrities.

– TV-14 – Arabic – After a famous girl band witnesses a murder in Cairo, its members become targets themselves, so a police officer helps them go undercover as non-celebrities. Nairobi Half Life (2012) – TV-MA – Swahili – Young Mwas leaves his rural home in Kenya and sets out for the capital Nairobi, determined to succeed as an actor despite his family’s misgivings.

– TV-MA – Swahili – Young Mwas leaves his rural home in Kenya and sets out for the capital Nairobi, determined to succeed as an actor despite his family’s misgivings. Super Senior Heroes (2022) – TV-14 – Tamil – To impress his grandson, a widower forms a pretend superhero league with his friends, but they must unexpectedly take real action when trouble arises.

– TV-14 – Tamil – To impress his grandson, a widower forms a pretend superhero league with his friends, but they must unexpectedly take real action when trouble arises. The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2022) – TV-14 – English – In a conservative village community, a loving daughter must decide between the potential husband chosen by her father or her secret true love — a woman.

8 New TV Series Added Today

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

– TV-14 – English – Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – Torn between the mighty empire that raised him and his own tribal people, a Roman officer’s conflicted allegiances lead to an epic historical clash.

– TV-MA – German – Torn between the mighty empire that raised him and his own tribal people, a Roman officer’s conflicted allegiances lead to an epic historical clash. From Scratch (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

– TV-MA – English – An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

– TV-MA – English – Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers.

– TV-Y7 – English – In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

– TV-Y7 – English – Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues. Shadow (Season 1) – TV-14 – Arabic – Against his better judgment, a lawyer steals a dead man’s manuscript, but when the crimes in the book turn out to be real, he becomes suspect number one.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Against his better judgment, a lawyer steals a dead man’s manuscript, but when the crimes in the book turn out to be real, he becomes suspect number one. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – English – Rome, 1983. After leaving a music lesson, 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi vanishes — embroiling the Vatican in a decades-long mystery.

