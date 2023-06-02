37 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 2nd, 2023

When you consider that this week saw the arrival of June, we would have expected to see a lot more than 37 new additions to the UK library this week. There are still some great new additions which we’ve highlighted below.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

THE DAYS (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Koji Yakusho, Yutaka Takenouchi, Fumiyo Kohinata, Kaoru Kobayashi, Takuma Otoo,

Article Continues Below...

Netflix’s answer to HBO’s Chernobyl, The Days is a dramatization of the events of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster and could be one of the best originals to land on the streaming service in 2023.

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Killing Eve (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell

We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of BBC shows making their way to Netflix, including one of the most popular shows in recent memory, Killing Eve.

Eve is a bored, whip-smart security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle is a talented killer, who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fierce women, equally obsessed with each other, will go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse, toppling the typical spy-action thriller.

The Family (2013)

Director: Luc Besson

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tommy Lee Jones, Dianna Agron, John D’Leo

After a long career of starring in award-winning movies, Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, since the early 2000s has spent a significant portion of his career in comedies.

A notorious New York crime family has trouble acclimating to life in a French village after they’re relocated under the witness protection program.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 2nd, 2023

A Beautiful Life (2023) N

A Long Way to Come Home (2023)

A.X.L. (2018)

Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Collide (2016)

It’s me against you – The Mystery of the spellbound school (2021)

Missed Connections (2023) N

Mixed by Erry (2023) N

Monday (2020)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Rich in Love 2 (2023) N

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Show Dogs (2018)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Family (2013)

Tracks (2013)

Up in the Air (2009)

Virupaksha (2023)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 2nd, 2023

Agency (Season 1)

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Season 4)

Baptiste (Season 2)

Fake Profile (Season 1) N

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) N

Killing Eve (Season 2)

Scoop (Season 1) N

THE DAYS (Limited Series) N

Valeria (Season 3) N

Vortex (Season 1)

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 2nd, 2023

Blackfish (2013)

Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany (Limited Series)

One Born Every Minute (Season 2)

The Pez Outlaw (2022)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 2nd, 2023

A Clean Sweep (Season 1)

Muster Dogs (Season 1)

Siren: Survive the Island (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!