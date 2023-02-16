What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 16th, 2023

Happy Thursday and welcome to your third daily what’s new recap of the week (a record in 2023 that has been very slow thus far regarding new releases). Today, there are 11 new additions added to Netflix US, so let’s see what’s new and what’s trending for February 16th, 2023.

On the removals front, a few horror movies are set to depart in the coming days. No Escape Room (2018) departs on February 19th, The Conjuring 2 (2016) departs on February 22nd, and Girl on the Third Floor (2019) departs on February 23rd.

Now let’s run through what’s new:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for February 16th, 2023

The Woman King (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

Writer: Dana Stevens, Maria Bello

Runtime: 135 min / 2h 15m

Coming to Netflix through the big first window Sony deal is The Woman King headlined by Viola Davis.

Set in the 1820s and inspired by true events, the movie follows a battle-tested general who trains a new generation of female warriors to protect their kingdom from a powerful foe.

The movie was often cited as one of the movies that had its sights on the top flight awards at the Oscars but was notably snubbed to much controversy.

2 Guns (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Cast: Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton

Writer: Blake Masters, Steven Grant

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

Among the licensed movies added today includes the 2013 American action-comedy film directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg, who play two special agents from different organizations partnering for an undercover sting.

On Rotten Tomatoes, 2 Guns has a rating of 64% based on 163 reviews, The site’s consensus states, “Formulaic and often jarringly violent, 2 Guns rests its old-school appeal on the interplay between its charismatic, well-matched stars.”

The Upshaws (Part 3)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons

Writer: Regina Y. Hicks, Wanda Sykes

Runtime: 26 mins

One of the most successful (in terms of just being able to get renewed) multi-cam sitcoms currently on Netflix right now is the Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes-led comedy The Upshaws.

Here’s what you can expect going into part 3:

“In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 16th, 2023

5 New Movies Added Today

2 Guns (2013) – R – English – Two special agents — one Naval intelligence, one DEA — partner for an undercover sting against a drug cartel that takes a serious wrong turn.

– R – English – Two special agents — one Naval intelligence, one DEA — partner for an undercover sting against a drug cartel that takes a serious wrong turn. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) – PG-13 – English – Two sisters join their two classmates on a cave dive to explore submerged ruins, only to find themselves hunted by a shark with heightened senses.

– PG-13 – English – Two sisters join their two classmates on a cave dive to explore submerged ruins, only to find themselves hunted by a shark with heightened senses. Ouija (2014) – PG-13 – English – When their friend mysteriously dies, a group of grieving teens seeks connection via an old ouija board that conjures up a nightmare from the other side.

– PG-13 – English – When their friend mysteriously dies, a group of grieving teens seeks connection via an old ouija board that conjures up a nightmare from the other side. The Woman King (2022) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Womb (2022) – TV-MA – Indonesian – Grappling with an unplanned pregnancy, a woman turns in desperation to a mysterious older couple who promise to take care of her baby.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Aggretsuko (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the red panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the red panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work. Dearest (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – An elite businesswoman becomes a material witness to a murder somehow connected to a missing persons case that occurred in her home town 15 years ago.

– TV-14 – Japanese – An elite businesswoman becomes a material witness to a murder somehow connected to a missing persons case that occurred in her home town 15 years ago. Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – Sparks fly when two teachers with a tangled past lead a co-ed class as a part of a proposed merger between an all-boys and all-girls high school.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Sparks fly when two teachers with a tangled past lead a co-ed class as a part of a proposed merger between an all-boys and all-girls high school. Story of My Family!!! (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – An aging pro wrestler returns to fight for his inheritance when his father — a respected Noh actor — threatens to leave his fortune to his caregiver.

– TV-14 – Japanese – An aging pro wrestler returns to fight for his inheritance when his father — a respected Noh actor — threatens to leave his fortune to his caregiver. The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese – After a series of unexpected events, an unemployed single woman ends up working for a romantically inexperienced salaryman — her job title? His wife.

– TV-PG – Japanese – After a series of unexpected events, an unemployed single woman ends up working for a romantically inexperienced salaryman — her job title? His wife. The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

