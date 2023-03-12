What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 13th to 19th, 2023

It’s time to look ahead at another week’s worth of new movies and series on Netflix and it’s going to be a busy one as we reach the midway point of March. Here’s the full preliminary list of what’s coming up and three things you should watch this week.

You can find daily recaps and the complete list of what’s new on Netflix via our new releases hub. We’re due to update our March 2023 preview one last time before we enter April 2023 later this week.

Now let’s get into the highlights of what’s coming up on Netflix:

Best New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

Agent Elvis (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The cast alone should be the selling point of this new adult animated series but the pedigree behind the show is equally impressive. The series follows Elvis Presley, who is recruited to become a secret agent.

Matthew McConaughey leads the voice cast alongside Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny and Don Cheadle.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One movie that Netflix did not include in its own March 2023 roundup is the Lionsgate movie, Dragged Across Concrete starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn.

The crime thriller, rated R, is about two police detectives suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. They’re then forced underground when faced with no money and limited options.

Entertainment Weekly gave the movie a solid review back in 2019 saying:

“It’s a cliché to say that they don’t make movies like this anymore — nasty, nihilistic, nicotine-stained ‘70s death trips. But thank goodness that Zahler’s doing everything in his power to prove that cliché wrong.”

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

As with most big Netflix Original series releases nowadays, Netflix has opted to put the second season of the teen fantasy series Shadow and Bone out on Thursday.

Here’s what you can expect from the highly anticipated return of one of Netflix’s flagship series:

“Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US This Week

Please note: dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on March 14th

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) Netflix Original

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 15th

IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1)

Kuttey (2023)

Money Shot: The PornHub Story (2023) Netflix Original

The Law of the Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tiger and Dragon (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on March 16th

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Riddick Movie Franchise: Pitch Black (2000) Riddick (2013) The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)



Shadow and Bone (Season 2) Netflix Original

Still Time / Era Ora (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Agent Elvis (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dance 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original

In His Shadow (2023) Netflix Original

Maestro in Blue (Season 1) Netflix Original

Noise (2023) Netflix Original

Pul Pul Molcar (Season 2)

Sky High: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

Strangers (2022)

The Last Man on Earth (Season 1)

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) Netflix Original

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.