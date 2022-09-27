8 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in October 2022

A new month looms on the horizon which means lots of new movies coming to Netflix! Here are our top 8 picks of the best and most anticipated new movies that are due to hit the service in the US and globally in many instances in October 2022.

We’ve got a more in-depth full rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix in October 2022 in our coming soon section. We’ve got more recommendations in our TV picks for October 2022 here.

As always, we’ll keep you updated with everything new on Netflix throughout the month with daily recaps and weekly roundups.

Best New Netflix Original Movies Coming in October 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front

Coming to Netflix: October 28th

One movie that could be a big contender at the Oscars next year is this remake of the 1929 novel that Lewis Milestone previously adapted in 1930.

Directed by Edward Berger, the movie notably features the talent of Daniel Brühl and early reviews from TIFF have been spectacular with it currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s what you can expect from the WW1 movie:

“When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches.”

The School for Good and Evil

Coming to Netflix: October 19th

Hitting Netflix as part of the streamers expansive Halloween lineup is The School from Good and Evil, a new fantasy adaptation helmed by Paul Fieg behind the camera and Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron in front of it.

The movie will follow two best friends finding themselves on opposite sides of the school that they attend that places people into aspiring heroes and villains.

While nobody has sampled the movie as of yet, it does appear to have the same kind of allure that the first Harry Potter movie did so our fingers are crossed that this has a similar amount of magic.

The Stranger

Coming to Netflix: October 19th

First announced in the summer, this Joel Edgerton movie that will also be getting a small theatrical run has flown under the radar but will release in October.

Here’s what you can expect from the new crime thriller:

“Two men who meet on a plane and strike up a conversation that turns into friendship. For Henry Teague, worn down by a lifetime of physical labour and crime, this is a dream come true.”

The Good Nurse

Coming to Netflix: October 26th

Another movie getting a limited theatrical run will be The Good Nurse which stars two huge stars. We’re referring to Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain who will be under the direction of Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm.

Adapting the Charles Graeber book, the movie is about a caregiver who eventually gets caught and implicated in the deaths of hundreds of patients.

Best New Licensed Movies Coming in October 2022

Jexi (2019)

Coming to Netflix: October 3rd

This sci-fi rom-com from Lionsgate will be hitting Netflix for the first time ever in October. The Adam Devine movie sees him plays a character who gets help with his dating life from an AI helper called Jexi.

At this point, we should note the huge divide regarding review scores for Jexi. While audiences loved the movie based on its 71% score on RottenTomatoes, critics certainly didn’t, with only a 21% score.

Most reviewers didn’t like the overall premise of the movie, calling it outdated. Zaki Hasan and the San Francisco Chronicle perhaps put it best, saying, “Jexi feels hopelessly out of step with the moment. Despite its subject matter, it’s a flip phone movie in a smartphone world.”

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Coming to Netflix: October 1st

One of his best movies that most people overlook will hit Netflix on the first of the month and comes from Sony Pictures Classics.

Call Me By Your Name follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant.

Missing Link (2019)

Coming to Netflix: October 9th

Directed by Chris Butler, this well-reviewed movie follows Mr. Link recruiting explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Among the voice cast includes Hugh Jackman, David Williams, and Stephen Fry.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Coming to Netflix: October 16th

Finally, we conclude our recommendations with a documentary on the American novelist Toni Morison, best known for books like Beloved, The Bluest Eye, and Song of Solomon.

Through touching tributes from the likes of Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Dick Cavett, Fran Lebowitz, and Walter Mosley, this is the definitive guide to the late author.

What new movies are you going to be watching in October 2022? Let us know in the comments.