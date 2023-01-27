HomeNetflix News‘Juvenile Justice’ Netflix K-Drama Canceled After 1 Season on Netflix

'Juvenile Justice' has been canceled after one season on Netflix.

Juvenile Justice – Picture. Netflix

After waiting for almost a year, we’ve finally learned that the k-drama Juvenile Justice has been canceled after one season on Netflix.

Juvenile Justice was a South Korean Netflix original crime drama directed by Jong Jong Chan and written by screenwriter Kim Min Sook.

A judge who is infamously known for their dislike towards juveniles becomes the newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. A victim of juvenile crime in her youth, she faces various cases involving juvenile delinquents and other youths, which helps her discover what it truly means to be an adult.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Netflix Renewal Date

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Cancelled (Last Updated: 27/01/2023)

As reported by the Korean news network Naver, the second season of Juvenile Justice has been canceled.

The series was in the pre-production phase before the cast and crew learned that the k-drama has been canceled.

Why was Juvenile Justice canceled?

We could argue the case that it was incredibly surprising that Juvenile Justice has been canceled. After viewing the weekly data from the graph below, the series didn’t perform poorly, but it wasn’t performing exceptionally either. In total, the series had 134,560,000 million hours viewed while in the top 10s for seven weeks.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10
February 20th, 2022 to February 27th, 2022 17,410,000 3 1
February 27th, 2022 to March 6th, 2022 45,930,000 (+164%) 1 2
March 6th, 2022 to March 13th, 2022 25,940,000 (-44%) 1 3
March 13th, 2022 to March 20th, 2022 17,220,000 (-34%) 4 4
March 20th, 2022 to March 27th, 2022 12,510,000 (-27%) 6 5
March 27th, 2022 to April 3rd, 2022 9,340,000 (-25%) 8 6
April 3rd, 2022 to April 10th, 2022 6,210,000 (-34%) 10 7

The second season saw an exceptional rise in the number of viewing hours, an astonishing 164%, however, in the weeks following the number of hours viewed decreased quite significantly. Overall, for a k-drama series, it did enough where we could have seen a renewal however, if Netflix is choosing to invest in more exciting k-dramas elsewhere we can understand the reason for cancelation.

Are you sad that Juvenile Justice has been canceled? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Juvenile Justice’ Netflix K-Drama Canceled After 1 Season on Netflix

