New Animated Shows Coming in 2025 & Beyond

As 2024 begins drawing to a close, it’s time to look ahead at Netflix’s new animated series slate. Below, we’ll cover all the new and returning animated shows expected to hit our screens in 2025 and beyond.

Please note: Release dates are subject to change, and some of these shows may still be released in 2024. With a couple of exceptions, we won’t be including anime titles in this list – we track those titles separately here.

New Animated Series Coming Soon to Netflix

Assassin’s Creed

One of two new series from Adi Shankar on this list (the other is also a video game adaptation) is a new series based on the long-running Ubisoft franchise Assassin’s Creed. We’ve already seen Shankar play in this world ever so slightly, with Assassin Frog featured in Captain Laserhawk, but this should be a full-fledged faithful adaptation.

Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight

Recently showcased at the Annecy Film Festival, this new series is confirmed to arrive on Netflix in 2025 and is based on the French IP that’s been running for decades in numerous formats. “When the village druid forgets how to prepare their magic potion, Asterix, Obelix and the Gauls must find new ways to keep the Roman conquerors at bay,” reads the official synopsis for the series.

Devil May Cry

We told you there’d be another Adi Shankar title on this list. We’ve already had a small glimpse of this new kick-ass adaptation of the hack-and-slasher game Devil May Cry, which has been active since 2001 and should be released relatively soon. Studio Mir is working on the animation on this new series, which will seek to be a faithful adaptation and continue Shankar’s Netflix streak. This will be showcased at Geeked Week, so it could be the case that this squeezes into release in 2024.

Ghostbusters

Sony Pictures Animation is bringing Ghostbusters to animation, a franchise that isn’t shy to various formats, including prior animated entries alongside the main film franchise. Variety recently reported that all systems are green for the new series, which was first announced in 2022.

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Confirmed for release in Winter 2024 is the new family/teen fantasy comedy that comes from showrunner Echo Wu (The Wishgranter) with the plot revolving around a teen living in a small Texan town with superpowers that she’s been working to repress. When a dangerous demon king comes to take those powers away, she instead learns to embrace them. Ali Wong, Lucy Liu and Jimmy O. Yang are among the voice cast assembled for the series.

Long Story Short

Long Story Short is a new animated comedy by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix’s long-running and critically acclaimed series, BoJack Horseman. This time, he plunges deep into the beautiful chaos that is family life: shared histories, inside jokes, and old wounds that never quite heal. It’s described by Netflix as a show for anyone who has ever been a parent, sibling, partner, or child, maybe a gentle nudge to reach out and reconnect with those people in your life that matter most.

Midnight Sun

The Twilight franchise gets a lot of flack, but the reality is that it was a huge book franchise and an even bigger movie franchise. Hoping to recapture some of that hype and magic is a new animated series from Sinead Daly, which is adapting Midnight Sun, which retells the story of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen.

Minecraft

Minecraft, one of the biggest-selling games in history, is getting two major adaptations. Warner Bros. Pictures is doing a live-action movie with Jack Black and Netflix is doing a new animated series from the same team behind Sonic Prime working on it. I’m not saying Netflix won, but… Netflix won.

Motel Transylvania

Netflix has already had a part to play in the world of Hotel Transylvania, being the streaming home for the animated series for a number of years, and it’ll be hoping to make good on losing that show with a brand new one coming in 2025. Helmed by Sony Pictures Animation, this new entry sees Drac & Mavis taking a break from their usual adventures to set up a brand-new resort in the Californian desert.

Splinter Cell

We’ve had a couple of updates for the upcoming Splinter Cell series from French studio FOST. It is set to arrive on Netflix with at least two seasons in the near future with Derek Kolstad (John Wick) leading the series. Based on the Tom Clancy novels, Splinter Cell has been a long-running video game franchise with multiple entries under its banner stretching back to 2002.

Stranger Things Animated Series (+ Stranger Things: Tokyo)

While Stranger Things may be ending with the upcoming fifth season, Netflix is keeping the franchise going with a myriad of different ventures, including at least one but possibly two animated titles. Netflix confirmed an animated series in April 2023 with Flying Bark Productions and executive producer Eric Robles developing it. We also reported in late 2022 that Netflix had a new anime series called Stranger Things: Tokyo on the way. Whether the two projects are the same or separate is unclear.

The One Piece

We’re making an anime exception here because of the scale and importance of One Piece to Netflix, given that it streams a number of seasons of the main anime series and, of course, the live-action series exclusively. The main anime series has well over 1,000 episodes under its belt, and this new series aims to remake the show with updated visuals and more refined storytelling to introduce the show to a brand-new generation. It’s ambitious and contentious, judging by our comments and others online.

The Undervale

Matt Roller (who worked on Archer and Ricky & Morty) is the showrunner and creator of this new series, which seems to have shades of Netflix’s sadly canceled Dead End: Paranormal Park series. The premise revolves around a mother of two who has just taken over ownership of a haunted hotel. The catch is that the hotel is absolutely full of ghosts, one of them being her estranged brother.

Wolf King

One animated series currently flying under the radar is a new family series based on the Curtis Jobling novels. It brings to life his Wereworld novels (specifically Rise of the Wolf), with Jellyfish Pictures as the studio behind it.

We’ve got lots more in our preview for the upcoming series scheduled to arrive in 2025, including some of the first cast names for the show, who’s behind it, and what you can expect.

MIA Animated Series

A few animated series were announced but have gone missing in action throughout development or production. In these cases, it’s unclear what their future is or whether they’ll ever see the light of day. We’ll cover a couple in-depth, a couple of others MIA include Far Cry and Heaven’s Forest.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Zack Snyder started working on the zombie franchise Army of the Dead early in his Netflix tenure, released in May 2021. A follow-up prequel followed a year later. The universe was supposed to expand from there with a full-blown sequel, Planet of the Dead, and Lost Vegas, a new animated series.

Production did get underway on Lost Vegas, but we’ve stopped receiving updates in recent years. From our research, we sense that all production ceased in late 2021 or early 2022. While Snyder did say in an interview that the project was not entirely dead in late 2023, there are few signs of a pickup. New reports back that up, suggesting Netflix has abandoned the franchise altogether.

Magic: The Gathering

This one sent us down a rabbit hole. Originally set to release in late 2022, Magic: The Gathering was set to be a major animated series based on the beloved card game. However, likely thanks to big changes in the creative direction and many other factors, the show never saw the light of day, and most references to it have been scrubbed. We’ve learned that a new writer has come on board in early 2024, so the project may show signs of life, albeit in a new iteration.

Returning Animated Series Coming Soon to Netflix

To conclude our list, let’s take a look at some of the returning Netflix Original animated series (for both adults and kids) and be mindful that in the case of some titles, we often don’t get renewal notices far in advance, so this list is likely much bigger.

Big Mouth (Season 8) – Confirmed to be the final season, Netflix’s longest-running adult animated show bows out in 2025.

– Confirmed to be the final season, Netflix’s longest-running adult animated show bows out in 2025. Blue Eye Samurai (Season 2) – Likely set to return for its second outing in 2026, this multi-Emmy-winning action series is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed shows of all time.

– Likely set to return for its second outing in 2026, this multi-Emmy-winning action series is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed shows of all time. Blood of Zeus (Season 3) —Confirmed for a 2025 release, this season will be the show’s last, although the creators did have plans for two more.

—Confirmed for a 2025 release, this season will be the show’s last, although the creators did have plans for two more. Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 2) – This series is set to showcase at Geeked Week 2024, meaning a release could be imminent.

– This series is set to showcase at Geeked Week 2024, meaning a release could be imminent. Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4) – Featuring stories from animation studios from all around the globe, we can expect another batch in the near future.

– Featuring stories from animation studios from all around the globe, we can expect another batch in the near future. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 2) – Season 1 is set to release in October 2024, but our intel suggests this show was given an upfront order of at least two seasons.

Sitting in our MIA category for this one is Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. While Netflix certainly implied earlier this year it’d be coming back for season 2, it eventually pulled the video that implied that, and we’ve heard nothing (except some BTS extras over the summer).

What new animated series are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.