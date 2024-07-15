New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024

It’s midway through July 2024, and we may be crazy, but we think it’s a good time to preview the six currently announced Christmas movies scheduled to arrive in 2024.

Want to see Netflix’s full list of Christmas movies? You can do so using our library pages! If you want to see Netflix’s list of the most popular Christmas movies of all time, we’ve got you covered and recapping the 2023 Christmas movie lineup.

Hot Frosty

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Jerry Ciccoritti is directing this romantic comedy written by Russell Hainline about a woman who brings her snowman to life in the hopes of getting through the holiday season, as it’s a tough time following the death of her husband.

The movie, which was filmed over the summer of 2024, features an all-star cast. Lacey Chabert headlines the cast, which is also joined by Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, and Chrishell Stause.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Coming to Netflix in 2024

First announced last year and filmed between March and May 2023, we’ll finally see this romantic comedy land for Christmas 2024.

Directed by Rusty Cundieff, the movie takes place in New York City and sees the lead, Layla (played by Christina Milian), racing across the bustling city, hoping to get her hands on sold-out Christmas Eve Pentatonix tickets.

Our Little Secret

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Lindsay Lohan burst back into the world of acting with her first Netflix movie just a few years ago, which happened to be a Christmas movie. For her third Netflix project, she’ll be returning to the Christmas genre with Our Little Secret.

Lohan, starring alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, and Chris Parnell (among others), headlines the rom-com about two exes having to spend a family Christmas together against their wills.

That Christmas

Coming to Netflix in December 2024

One of Netflix’s best-animated movies of all time happens also to be a Christmas movie. We’re, of course, referring to Klaus and hoping to take the mantle of best Christmas animated movie on Netflix this year by That Christmas, coming from British studio Locksmith Animation based in London.

Based on Richard Curtis’s series of children’s books, Simon Otto, best known for his work on How to Train Your Dragon for DreamWorks Animation, will bring the movie to life.

Described as a heartwarming comedy by Netflix, here’s what you can expect, “That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

The Merry Gentlemen

Coming to Netflix in 2024

The director of Netflix’s Secret Obsession (Peter Sullivan) returns for a new holiday rom-com that was first announced in May 2024. The cast includes Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, and Michael Gross.

Here’s what you can expect courtesy of the official synopsis of the film:

“To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.”

The Snow Sister

Coming to Netflix in 2024

As announced as part of Netflix’s Nordic lineup unveiling a little earlier this year (they revealed projects coming in 2024, 2025, and 2026!) The Snow Sister is among the titles announced for this year.

Cecilie Mosli directs the film about Julian’s upcoming eleventh Birthday, which coincides with Christmas Eve, but this year is very different, with Christmas very much looking canceled. Can Julian’s new friend, Hedvig, restore the Christmas spirit? You’ll find out.

Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, Ole Steinkjer Øyen and Jan Sælid star.

As well as those movies, don’t forget Netflix will also be the home to NFL on Christmas Day, with this year’s games including the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, we’ll update this release guide in the coming months as Christmas approaches and more details, first looks, and dates are revealed. Keep it bookmarked!

What new Christmas movie are you looking forward to watching? Let us know!