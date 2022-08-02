Netflix Anime ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’: Coming to Netflix in September 2022

First announced in June 2020, we’ve waited two years to learn that the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to Netflix in September 2022.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series and spin-off of the CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077. The series has been written by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Ôtsuka, both of whom worked on Star Wars: Visions, Little Witch Academia, and SSSS.Dynazenon.

Studio Trigger is the production studio behind the anime, the same studio behind anime fan-favorite Kill La Kill. Directing duties have been split between Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi.

When is the Netflix release date for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

During Netflix Geeked Week 2022, it was announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to Netflix in September 2022.

An exact release date hasn’t been given, but we expect to learn more soon.

We also received an official teaser trailer for the anime and were given an exciting new look into the world of Night City.

On August 1st, 2022, an official trailer was released for the anime. The trailer proves once again proves why anime is the perfect medium for the world of Cyberpunk to be adapted.

What is the plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner: a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.

Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners taking place at the same time as Cyberpunk 2077?

It has already been confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a separate story from that of Cyberpunk 2077, however, the story will take place in Night City.

Who are the cast members of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Despite the fact we’ve known about the project for an extensive amount of time we are yet to hear any news on who are the cast members of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

We’re also still waiting to learn more about the characters of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and hope to learn more soon.

Where is the production status of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 22/11/2021)

We’re taking the production status with a pinch of salt as we haven’t heard any official reports from Studio Trigger or Netlfix regarding where the production of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently at.

However according to the timeline of production updates from IMDb, “filming” began on April 7th, 2021, and concluded by September 10th, 2021. Since Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated series, “filming” could indicate when the casts of the different dubs were recorded. Unfortunately, we are still waiting to learn if any recordings happened.

Are you looking forward to the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Let us know in the comments below!