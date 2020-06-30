New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix: July 2020

July is shaping up to be another incredible month for K-Dramas on Netflix as the summer line-up begins to take shape. We’ll be keeping track of all the latest K-Dramas scheduled to arrive on Netflix throughout July 2020.

If you’re looking for even more K-dramas to watch through, Netflix had a bunch back in May 2020 all worthy of your time.

Also in K-Drama news, Hospital Playlist has been renewed for season 2.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix: July 2020

The Good Detective N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes | Network: jTBC

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Jo Hee Bong, Cha Rae Hyuk

Episodes Available: Monday & Tuesday | Netflix Release Date: July 6th, 2020

The first of the jTBC dramas on this list, we’ve been waiting a long time to learn more about the upcoming crime k-drama. The exciting new series sets up the start of an incredible 8 weeks of television to look forward to from jTBC.

It’s a race against time as two exemplary detectives, Kang Do Chang and Oh Ji Hyeok, try to uncover the truth of a dark secret that many would do anything to stay hidden. Kang Cho Dang is a veteran detective of 18 years, meanwhile, Oh Ji Hyeok is recognized as an elite detective of 9 years, who uses the psyche of criminals to catch them.

Was it Love? N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes | Network: jTBC

Cast: Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Song Jong Ho, Koo Ja Sung, Kim Min Joon

Episodes Availble: Wednesday & Thursday | Netflix Release Date: July 8th, 2020

In the mid-week slot is Was it Love? which we’re certain is going to be one of the most popular k-dramas of the Summer. The series will become the 15th K-Drama to arrive on Netflix in 2020.

Single mother of one Noh Ae Jung is a successful movie producer that’s given up on romance and has been single for the past 14 years. All categorically different and unique in their own way, of the four suitors one is a bad boy novelist No Ae Jung can’t resist, the other a pitiful but handsomely rich-man, the third a former gangster turned CEO, and the last a very young but incredibly pure-hearted physical education teacher.

Graceful Friends N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 70 Minutes | Network: jTBC

Cast: Yoo Joon Sang, Song Yoon Ah, Bae Soo Bin, Han Da Gam, Kim Sung Oh

Episodes Arrive: Friday & Saturday | Netflix Release Date: July 10th, 2020

The next smash hit got jTBC? For the cable networks upcoming Summer line-up Graceful Friends will be sitting pretty on the highly coveted Friday and Saturday timeslot.

After a murder case rocks their town, a group of 40-something couples’ lives is changed forever.

Other K-Drama Releases in July 2020

Hook (Season 1) – July 4th

The Underclass (Season 1) – July 5th

