Renewed Netflix Series 2023: List of Shows Returning for New Seasons

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 FUBAR (Season 2)

Full Swing (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) – Coming in August 2023

– Coming in August 2023 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4) – Two-season renewal order.

– Two-season renewal order. Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Filming has commenced, likely 2024 release.

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season is expected to debut in 2024.

– Final season is expected to debut in 2024. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Coming in Summer 2023

– Coming in Summer 2023 Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. Surviving Summer (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) – Renewed for final season.

– Renewed for final season. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That ’90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in late 2023.

– Final season to release in late 2023. The Diplomat (Season 2) – Currently filming – expected in 2024.

– Currently filming – expected in 2024. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 5, 6 & 7) – Season 5 is confirmed for a July 2023 release.

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

You (Season 5) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2 – 3)

– Turkish (Season 2 – 3) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Di4ries – Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024.

– Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024. D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

– German (Season 4) I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023.

– French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023. Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in August 2023.

– Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in August 2023. Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023.

Represent – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)

– Korean (Season 3) Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 4) – Coming in July 2023

– Portuguese (Season 4) – Coming in July 2023 Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Empress – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Tailor – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023

– Turkish (Season 2) – Coming in July 2023 The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

