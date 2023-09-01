Renewed Netflix Series 2023: List of Shows Returning for New Seasons

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)

Arcane (Season 2) – Coming in Late 2024

– Coming in Late 2024 Barbecue Showdown (Season 3)

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Seasons 7 & 8) – Season 8 to be the final season. Season 7 releasing in Fall 2023.

– Season 8 to be the final season. Season 7 releasing in Fall 2023. Blood & Water (Season 4)

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed for season 3.

– Reportedly renewed for season 3. Break Point (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4) – Season 3 expected to release in 2023.

– Season 3 expected to release in 2023. Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5)

Cobra Kai (Season 6) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. CoComelon (Season 9)

Disenchantment (Season 5) – Final season coming in September 2023

– Final season coming in September 2023 Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 FUBAR (Season 2)

Full Swing (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– Coming in 2024 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3 and 4) – Two-season renewal order.

– Two-season renewal order. Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2) – Filming has commenced, 2024 release.

Heartstopper (Season 3)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023

– Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) – Coming in September 2023

– Coming in September 2023 King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2)

Kitti Katz (Season 2)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) – Final season coming in September 2023

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Love is Blind (Season 5) – Releasing in September 2023

– Releasing in September 2023 Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)

Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

– Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Mo (Season 2) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – coming in 2024.

– Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Season 2, titled MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – coming in 2024. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023

– Coming in September 2023 Outer Banks (Season 4)

Outlast (Season 2)

Perfect Match (Season 2)

Power Rangers (Season 30) – Coming in 2023.

– Coming in 2023. Quarterback (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 – not confirmed by Netflix.

– Coming in 2024 – not confirmed by Netflix. Ratched (Season 2) – Production status is currently unknown.

Production status is currently unknown. Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Selling Sunset (Season 7)

Selling the OC (Season 2 and 3) – Second season to premiere in 2023

– Second season to premiere in 2023 Sex Education (Season 4) – Final season – Coming in September 2023

– Final season – Coming in September 2023 Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 3)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season order.

– Final season order. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) – Coming in Summer 2023

– Coming in Summer 2023 Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. Surviving Summer (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) – Renewed for final season.

– Renewed for final season. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That ’90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in late 2023.

– Final season to release in late 2023. The Diplomat (Season 2) – Currently filming – expected in 2024.

– Currently filming – expected in 2024. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 6 & 7)

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

You (Season 5) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Seasons 2 – 3)

– Turkish (Seasons 2 – 3) Baby Fever – Danish (Season 2)

– Danish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Di4ries – Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024.

– Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024. Elite – Spanish (Season 7 and 8) – Season 7 due to release in October 2023

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fake Profile – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Good Morning, Veronica – Portuguese (Season 3)

– Portuguese (Season 3) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

– German (Season 4) I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023.

– French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023. Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Physical: 100 – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Rana Naidu – Hindi (Season 2)

Represent – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)

– Korean (Season 3) Sintonia – Brazillian Portuguese (Season 5) – Final season order

– Final season order Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 2) – Coming September 2023

– Turkish (Season 2) – Coming September 2023 The Empress – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) The Green Glove Gang – Polish (Season 2)

– Polish (Season 2) The Law According to Lidia Poët – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) Tour de France: Unchained – French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024

– French (Season 2) – Coming in 2024 Turn of the Tide – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

