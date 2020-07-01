What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in July 2020

July is finally here, and the only thing we want is an eventful month on Netflix Australia, please. Subscribers will be delighted to see that there is plenty on the way, with lots of exciting new Originals just waiting to be binged on Netflix Australia in July 2020.
We’ll be keeping track of all of the new additions to Netflix Australia throughout July when we learn more.
N = Netflix Original
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 1st, 2020
- #AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)
- 21 Again (1 Season)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
- 600 Bottle of Wine (1 Season)
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
- Babe (1995)
- Back in Very Small Business (1 Season)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future Part 2 (1989)
- Berlin Syndrome (2017)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Cable Guy (1996)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series
- Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)
- David Foster: Off the Record (2019)
- Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime-drama
- Deep Impact (1998)
- Doc Martin (8 Seasons)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Enemy at the Gates (2001)
- The F**k-It List (2019)
- The Firm (1993)
- Freedom Writers (2007)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Golden Shoes (2015)
- Grease (1978)
- The House (2017)
- How High (2001)
- Identify Thief (2013)
- The International (2009)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Jack Irish: The Series (2 Seasons)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- Kingdom (3 Seasons)
- Knocked Up (2007)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- LEGO: CITY Adventures (1 Season)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Little Lunch (Season 1)
- Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story (2016)
- Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation (2016)
- Magical Land of Oz (1 Season)
- Men in Black (1997)
- Men in Black 2 (2002)
- Pek Yakinda (2014)
- Pitch Perfect (2012)
- Restoration Australia (2 Seasons)
- RIDE ON TIME (1 Season)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)
- Safe House (2012)
- Say I Do (Season 1) N – Reality series
- Single Wives (Season 1)
- Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Syriana (2005)
- Teen Titans Go! (Season 5)
- Top End Wedding (2019)
- Under the Riccone Sun (2020) N – Italian coming of age romance-drama
- Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – Crime docuseries
- The World’s End (2013)
- Wrecked (2011)
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 2nd, 2020
- Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Stand-up comedy special.
- Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – Fantasy drama series
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 3rd, 2020
- Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy
- Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – Final episodes of the Spanish drama
- JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Horror series
- Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2020)
- Southern Survival (Season 1) N
- Sugar Rush (2019)
- The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Modern-day take on Ann M.Martin’s beloved books
- The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 5th, 2020
- Little Singham (Season 2)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 6th, 2020
- Penalty (2019)
- Hook (Season 1)
- The Underclass (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 7th, 2020
- Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 8th, 2020
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentary
- Was It Love? (Season 1) N – Romantic K-Drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 9th, 2020
- Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese disaster anime
- The Protector (Season 4) N – Turkish superhero drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 10th, 2020
- Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – The reality dating series heads to Brazil
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N – Travel docuseries
- Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – Children’s animation
- I See You (2019)
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N – Children’s animation
- The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N – Documentary short
- The Old Guard (2020) N – Superhero drama starring Charlize Theron
- The Twelve (2020) N – Crime thriller
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 11th, 2020
- Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
- Hurricane Heist (2018)
- Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 14th, 2020
- The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries
- We Are One (2020) N – Netflix Documentary
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N – Stand up special
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 15th, 2020
- 10,000 B.C. (2008)
- Assassins (1995)
- Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Mexican Thriller Series
- Executive Decision (1996)
- Passenger 57 (1992)
- Quest for Camelot (1998)
- Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N – Plastic surgery docuseries
- The Beach Bum (2019)
- The Players (2012) N – Comedy
- Western Stars (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 16th, 2020
- Fatal Affair (2020) N
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N – Indian dating reality series
- MILF (2020) N – French comedy
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 17th, 2020
- Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford.
- Kissing Game (Season 1) N – Teen mystery-drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 18th, 2020
- Golden Exits (2017)
- Suits (Season 9)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 20th, 2020
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N – Teen sitcom
- Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)
- Mortal Engines (2018)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 21st, 2020
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – German comedy series
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N – Stand up special
- Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Reality food series
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 22nd, 2020
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (2020) N
- Love on the Spectrum (2020) N
- Norsemen (Season 3) N
- Signs (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 23rd, 2020
- The Larva Island Movie (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 24th, 2020
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N
- Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N
- Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N
- The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 26th, 2020
- Good Girls (Season 3) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 27th, 2020
- Assassination Nation (2018)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 28th, 2020
- Last Chance U: Laney (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 29th, 2020
- The Hater (2020) N
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 N
- Redemption (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 30th, 2020
- Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (2020) N – Animated series
What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 31st, 2020
- Get Even (2020) N
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019) N
- Seriously Single (2020) N
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Season 1) N
- The Speed Cubers (2020) N
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – Superhero drama
- Locked Up (2020) N
What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in July 2020? Let us know in the comments below!