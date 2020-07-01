What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in July 2020

July is finally here, and the only thing we want is an eventful month on Netflix Australia, please. Subscribers will be delighted to see that there is plenty on the way, with lots of exciting new Originals just waiting to be binged on Netflix Australia in July 2020.

We’ll be keeping track of all of the new additions to Netflix Australia throughout July when we learn more.

N = Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 1st, 2020

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

21 Again (1 Season)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

600 Bottle of Wine (1 Season)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Babe (1995)

Back in Very Small Business (1 Season)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part 2 (1989)

Berlin Syndrome (2017)

Big Daddy (1999)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Carrie (2013)

Cast Away (2000)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series

– Children’s animated series Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime-drama

– Finnish crime-drama Deep Impact (1998)

Doc Martin (8 Seasons)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Firm (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Gladiator (2000)

Golden Shoes (2015)

Grease (1978)

The House (2017)

How High (2001)

Identify Thief (2013)

The International (2009)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jack Irish: The Series (2 Seasons)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

LEGO: CITY Adventures (1 Season)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Lunch (Season 1)

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story (2016)

Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation (2016)

Magical Land of Oz (1 Season)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 2 (2002)

Pek Yakinda (2014)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Restoration Australia (2 Seasons)

RIDE ON TIME (1 Season)

Robin Hood (2010)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Say I Do (Season 1) N – Reality series

– Reality series Single Wives (Season 1)

Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)

Stuart Little (1999)

Syriana (2005)

Teen Titans Go! (Season 5)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Under the Riccone Sun (2020) N – Italian coming of age romance-drama

– Italian coming of age romance-drama Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – Crime docuseries

– Crime docuseries The World’s End (2013)

Wrecked (2011)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 2nd, 2020

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – Fantasy drama series

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 3rd, 2020

Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy

– Romantic comedy Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – Final episodes of the Spanish drama

– Final episodes of the Spanish drama JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Horror series

– Horror series Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2020)

Southern Survival (Season 1) N

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Modern-day take on Ann M.Martin’s beloved books

– Modern-day take on Ann M.Martin’s beloved books The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 5th, 2020

Little Singham (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 6th, 2020

Penalty (2019)

Hook (Season 1)

The Underclass (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 7th, 2020

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 8th, 2020

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentary

– Spanish documentary Was It Love? (Season 1) N – Romantic K-Drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 9th, 2020

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese disaster anime

– Japanese disaster anime The Protector (Season 4) N – Turkish superhero drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 10th, 2020

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – The reality dating series heads to Brazil

– The reality dating series heads to Brazil Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N – Travel docuseries

– Travel docuseries Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – Children’s animation

– Children’s animation I See You (2019)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N – Children’s animation

– Children’s animation The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N – Documentary short

– Documentary short The Old Guard (2020) N – Superhero drama starring Charlize Theron

– Superhero drama starring Charlize Theron The Twelve (2020) N – Crime thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 11th, 2020

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Hurricane Heist (2018)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 14th, 2020

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries

– Crime docuseries We Are One (2020) N – Netflix Documentary

– Netflix Documentary Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N – Stand up special

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 15th, 2020

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Assassins (1995)

Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Mexican Thriller Series

– Mexican Thriller Series Executive Decision (1996)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N – Plastic surgery docuseries

– Plastic surgery docuseries The Beach Bum (2019)

The Players (2012) N – Comedy

– Comedy Western Stars (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 16th, 2020

Fatal Affair (2020) N

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N – Indian dating reality series

– Indian dating reality series MILF (2020) N – French comedy

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 17th, 2020

Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford.

– New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford. Kissing Game (Season 1) N – Teen mystery-drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 18th, 2020

Golden Exits (2017)

Suits (Season 9)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 20th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N – Teen sitcom

– Teen sitcom Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch (2018)

Mortal Engines (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 21st, 2020

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – German comedy series

– German comedy series Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N – Stand up special

– Stand up special Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Reality food series

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 22nd, 2020

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (2020) N

Love on the Spectrum (2020) N

Norsemen (Season 3) N

Signs (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 23rd, 2020

The Larva Island Movie (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 24th, 2020

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N

Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 26th, 2020

Good Girls (Season 3) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 27th, 2020

Assassination Nation (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 28th, 2020

Last Chance U: Laney (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 29th, 2020

The Hater (2020) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 N

Redemption (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 30th, 2020

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (2020) N – Animated series

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on July 31st, 2020

Get Even (2020) N

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019) N

Seriously Single (2020) N

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Season 1) N

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – Superhero drama

– Superhero drama Locked Up (2020) N

