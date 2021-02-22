What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in March 2021

March is already shaping up to be an extremely busy and lucrative month of new additions for Netflix Canada. Below are all of the confirmed new movies and TV series coming to Netflix Canada so far for March 2021.

If you’re looking for more information on the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in March 2021, we have an ongoing preview for the month.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2021

10 Years (2011) – Rom-com about a group of friends attending their high-school reunion.

– Rom-com about a group of friends attending their high-school reunion. A Perfect Day For Arsenide (2020) – Cantonese drama.

– Cantonese drama. Banyuki (2009) – Japanese period drama.

– Japanese period drama. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary about the life of iconic New York City rapper Biggie Smalls.

– Documentary about the life of iconic New York City rapper Biggie Smalls. Connected (2018) – Musical documentary about DJ Hernan Cattaneo and his four-night run at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon.

– Musical documentary about DJ Hernan Cattaneo and his four-night run at Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colon. Diana (2013) – Naomi Watts stars as the late Princess Diana, who in the last two years before her death began a secret love affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan.

– Naomi Watts stars as the late Princess Diana, who in the last two years before her death began a secret love affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. Flushed Away (2006) – Animated adventure starring Hugh Jackman as Roddy, a privileged rat who is flushed down the toilet, and get lost in the sewers of London.

– Animated adventure starring Hugh Jackman as Roddy, a privileged rat who is flushed down the toilet, and get lost in the sewers of London. How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) – Comedy starring Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek.

– Comedy starring Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek. How to Be Really Bad (2018) – German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever.

– German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever. Jonah Hex (2010) – Bounty hunter Jonah Hex is forced by the US military to find and stop a terrorist from unleashing hell on Earth.

– Bounty hunter Jonah Hex is forced by the US military to find and stop a terrorist from unleashing hell on Earth. The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989) – The third installment of the Karate Kid franchise sees Daniel and Mr. Miyagi face off against old and new enemies.

– The third installment of the Karate Kid franchise sees Daniel and Mr. Miyagi face off against old and new enemies. Mary, Queen of Scots (2018) – Historical drama depicts the rivalry between Elizabeth I, and her cousin, Mary Stuart, who conspired to overthrow her.

– Historical drama depicts the rivalry between Elizabeth I, and her cousin, Mary Stuart, who conspired to overthrow her. The Pianist (2002) – Academy Award-winning drama starring Adrian Brody as Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish-Jew struggling to survive in Nazi-occupied Warsaw.

– Academy Award-winning drama starring Adrian Brody as Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish-Jew struggling to survive in Nazi-occupied Warsaw. Rock N’ Rolla (2008) – Guy Ritchie’s crime-thriller that see’s the entire London underworld sent into a frenzy when a Russian mobster orchestrates a crooked land deal.

– Guy Ritchie’s crime-thriller that see’s the entire London underworld sent into a frenzy when a Russian mobster orchestrates a crooked land deal. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan.

– Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan. Shazam! (2019) – Foster child Billy Batson, is in search of his missing mother, but soon finds himself granted the ancient power of Shazam, granting him superhuman abilities.

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020) – Thomas and his friends must save the day from a pair of thieves, and their rogue engine Sonny.

– Thomas and his friends must save the day from a pair of thieves, and their rogue engine Sonny. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (2020) – A new and modern train arrives on the Island of Sodor, leading Thomas to contemplate how technology will impact his own future.

– A new and modern train arrives on the Island of Sodor, leading Thomas to contemplate how technology will impact his own future. U.S. Marshals (1998) – Crime thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones and Wesley Snipes.

– Crime thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones and Wesley Snipes. Welcome to Marwen (2018) – Scarred by a brutal assault, Morgan Hogancamp has found a unique way to cope with his trauma as he recovers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 2nd, 2021

Word Party (Season 5) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 3rd, 2021

Centigrade (2020) – Thriller

– Thriller Moxie (2021) N – Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school.

– Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school. Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries about a murder that rocked the Mormon Church to its core.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 4th, 2021

Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romantic-drama.

– Indonesian romantic-drama. Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Exciting new anime series based on the popular Pacific Rim films.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 5th, 2021

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Dogwashers (2020) N – Polish drama.

– Polish drama. Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Nevanke: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries chronicling Nevenka Fernandez as she speaks out about her report of her sexual harassment of 2000, and the backlash she faced from a chauvinistic society.

– Crime docuseries chronicling Nevenka Fernandez as she speaks out about her report of her sexual harassment of 2000, and the backlash she faced from a chauvinistic society. Sentinelle (2020) N – French action about Klara, an interpreter for the French army who goes on a quest for vengeance after her sister was left for dead on a beach.

– French action about Klara, an interpreter for the French army who goes on a quest for vengeance after her sister was left for dead on a beach. Vice (2018) – Christian Bale transforms himself into Dick Cheney, the former Vice President of the USA whose time spent in office is still felt across the world today.

– Christian Bale transforms himself into Dick Cheney, the former Vice President of the USA whose time spent in office is still felt across the world today. Yes, God, Yes (2019) – Natalia Dyer stars in this comedy-drama as a sexually oppressed catholic teenager, who is conflicted with her recent sexual awakening and her religion.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 6th, 2021

Ladies in Black (2018) – Rom-Com adaptation of Madeleine St. John’s best-selling novel.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 8th, 2021

Bombay Begums (Season 1) N – Hindi drama set in contemporary India, and centered around five women, each who are wrestling with their own ambitions, vulnerabilities, and desires.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 9th, 2021

The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docuseries.

– German docuseries. StarBeam (Season 3) N – Children’s animated superheroine series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 10th, 2021

Dealer (Limited Series) N – French found-footage drama centered around two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper.

– French found-footage drama centered around two filmmakers who infiltrate an area riddled by gangs, as they attempt to shoot a music video for a famous rapper. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – Docuseries spin-off that focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team.

– Docuseries spin-off that focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team. Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – A real estate agent and a wedding planner go head to head to win the hearts, minds, and budgets of spouses to be.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 11th, 2021

The Block Island Sound (2020) – Something mysterious lurks off the coast of Block Island, silently influencing the inhabitants and local fisherman.

– Something mysterious lurks off the coast of Block Island, silently influencing the inhabitants and local fisherman. Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish action-drama set in 1609, Basque Country

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 12th, 2021

Just In Time – A workaholic store clerk suddenly finds herself looking after the 11-year-old-daughter of her cousin.

– A workaholic store clerk suddenly finds herself looking after the 11-year-old-daughter of her cousin. Love Alarm (Season 2) N – The highly popular rom-com K-Drama finally makes its long-awaited return to Netflix.

– The highly popular rom-com K-Drama finally makes its long-awaited return to Netflix. Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama centered around a young man who tries to reunite a child with his missing family.

– Turkish drama centered around a young man who tries to reunite a child with his missing family. Paradise PD (Season 3) N – Netflix’s craziest adult-animated series returns for its wildest season yet as the town of Paradise PD recovers from Fitz’s schemes.

– Netflix’s craziest adult-animated series returns for its wildest season yet as the town of Paradise PD recovers from Fitz’s schemes. The One (Season 1) N – Sci-fi drama centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test.

– Sci-fi drama centered around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test. Yes Day (2021) N – Family comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 14th, 2021

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) – Horror spin-off set in The Conjuring universe that follows a family haunted by a malevolent spirit.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 15th, 2021

Catch.er (2017) – Nollywood crime drama.

– Nollywood crime drama. The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021) N – Docu-drama detailing the lives of the real-life ‘pirates of the Caribbean’.

– Docu-drama detailing the lives of the real-life ‘pirates of the Caribbean’. Struggle Alley (2021) N – Turkish drama set in an impoverished Istanbul neighborhood, where Mehmet, a former homeless man attempts to reunite a homeless child with his family.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 16th, 2021

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N – German stand-up comedy special

– German stand-up comedy special Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – Educational children’s series from Michelle Obama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 18th, 2021

B: The Beginning: Succession (Season 2) N – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Deadly Illusions (2020) – Psychological thriller.

– Psychological thriller. Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N – Stand-up Comedy Special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on March 19th, 2021

Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Sitcom about a woman, who after her career and personal life is de-railed, becomes a nanny for rugged cowboy, Beau, and his five kids.

– Sitcom about a woman, who after her career and personal life is de-railed, becomes a nanny for rugged cowboy, Beau, and his five kids. Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – New Spanish crime-drama series from La Casa de Papel creator Álex Pina.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in March 2021? Let us know in the comments below!