Welcome along to your first look at what’s headed to Netflix throughout the month of August 2023. Below, we’ll cover every single new movie, series, special, and game coming to the service, whether they be Netflix Originals or licensed titles.

Want to look even further ahead? We’ve got previews for what’s coming up on Netflix in September 2023, October, and November.

As always, don’t forget to check on the removals planned for August 2023, with highlights currently including all seasons of Moesha and Hunter X Hunter, plus plenty of movie favorites.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

Cut the Rope Daily (Android and iOS) Netflix Original – A new daily take on the classic mobile game.

– A new daily take on the classic mobile game. Fatale (2020) – Following a one-night stand, Derrick, a married sports agent, finds himself embroiled in a murder scheme. Stars Hilary Swank and Mike Colter.

– Following a one-night stand, Derrick, a married sports agent, finds himself embroiled in a murder scheme. Stars Hilary Swank and Mike Colter. Fisk (Season 1) – Australian courtroom comedy series.

– Australian courtroom comedy series. It’s Complicated (2009) – Nancy Meyers directed this romantic comedy movie starring Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin.

Non-Stop (2014) – Liam Neeson stars in this thriller that follows an ex-NYPD officer turned Federal Air Marshal who must find a killer on an international flight.

– Liam Neeson stars in this thriller that follows an ex-NYPD officer turned Federal Air Marshal who must find a killer on an international flight. Pawn Stars (Season 14) – New season of the reality series.

– New season of the reality series. Terminator: Genisys (2015) – Arnold Schwarzenneger stars alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in this rebooted sci-fi thriller.

– Arnold Schwarzenneger stars alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in this rebooted sci-fi thriller. The Furnace (2022) – Australian historical drama from Roderick MacKay. About a young Afghan cameleer falling into cahoots with a mysterious bushman.

The River Wild (2023) – Reboot of the 1994 movie about a family encountering a group of dangerous fugitives — forcing them to brave the treacherous rapids in order to escape.

– Reboot of the 1994 movie about a family encountering a group of dangerous fugitives — forcing them to brave the treacherous rapids in order to escape. The Wife (2017) – Based on the novel, this adaptation is about a wife who questions her life choices whilst she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. Stars Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, and Christian Slater.

Tiger 24 (2022) – A tiger is named as the prime suspect in a murder case in this documentary.

– A tiger is named as the prime suspect in a murder case in this documentary. Trauma Center (2019) – Bruce Willis stars in this action movie

– Bruce Willis stars in this action movie Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (2023) Netflix Original – Documents the YouTube star who has recently transitioned into the world of professional boxing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian political drama series.

– Indian political drama series. Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023) Netflix Original – British sports documentary on the cyclist that had a momentous rise and a tragic fall.

– British sports documentary on the cyclist that had a momentous rise and a tragic fall. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the behind-the-scenes of how your food (in the United States) is made.

– Documentary on the behind-the-scenes of how your food (in the United States) is made. Soulcatcher (2023) Netflix Original – Polish thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian political drama series about an unlikely group of misfits fighting against a common enemy.

– Indian political drama series about an unlikely group of misfits fighting against a common enemy. Head to Head (2022) Netflix Original – Saudi comedy thriller.

– Saudi comedy thriller. Heartstopper (Season 2) Netflix Original – The highly anticipated second season of the British teen LGBTQ+ romance series.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish true-crime documentary series about the husband of a Spanish TV host.

– Spanish true-crime documentary series about the husband of a Spanish TV host. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second batch of episodes for the second season of the courtroom drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1) Netflix Original – 10 bakers compete with the help of experts in this spin-off reality series.

– 10 bakers compete with the help of experts in this spin-off reality series. The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Indian historical docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) Netflix Original – Kids animated series – Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along!

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) Netflix Original – The second movie in popular anime franchise.

– The second movie in popular anime franchise. Untold: Johnny Football (2023) Netflix Original – About who was supposed to be the next NFL superstar but squandered his opportunity.

– About who was supposed to be the next NFL superstar but squandered his opportunity. WrestleQuest (Android and iOS) Netflix Original – A new wrestling RPG from Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios.

– A new wrestling RPG from Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios. Zombieverse (Season 1) Netflix Original – Horror reality series out of South Korea that sees survivors competing in a slew of challenges while facing off the undead.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Marry My Dead Body (2023) Netflix Original – Taiwanese comedy-horror.

– Taiwanese comedy-horror. Mech Cadets (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Polygon Pictures and BOOM! Studios, this new animated series sees an alien species attack our planet and we follow the next generation of pilots set to fend them off.

Painkiller (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New series that delves into the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America. Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, and John Rothman star.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Down for Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Zealand dating reality series about several people with Down syndrome on the hunt for love.

Heart of Stone (2023) Netflix Original – Gal Gadot headlines this new spy thriller about an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable weapon.

– Gal Gadot headlines this new spy thriller about an intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable weapon. Saving Our Marriage (Seasons) – South African reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

Paddington (2014) – The Oscar-winning family movie about Paddington Bear adventuring to the bustling city of London.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Ancient Aliens (Season 15) – Reality series from HISTORY Channel.

Ballers (Multiple Seasons – Seasons 1-5) HBO Original – Dwayne Johnson stars in this HBO sports drama about a retired NFL star who becomes a manager.

– Dwayne Johnson stars in this HBO sports drama about a retired NFL star who becomes a manager. Eye of the Storm (Season 1) – Korean series about a deadly virus outbreak that puts a hospital in total lockdown, and various people trapped in the crisis must confront a deluge of agonizing choices.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th

At Home with the Furys (Season 1) Netflix Original – New sports docu-series spending time with Tyson Fury and his family.

– New sports docu-series spending time with Tyson Fury and his family. Depp v. Heard (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Three-part documentary series looking back at the 2022 court trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

– Three-part documentary series looking back at the 2022 court trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The Chosen One (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Millarworld, this new multilingual series sees a 12-year-old develop Jesus-like superpowers.

OMG! Oh My Girl (2022) – Thai romantic comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original – Latest batch of episodes for the multi-cam sitcom starring Mike Epps and Kim Fields.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 18th

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish drama movie based on a book.

– Turkish drama movie based on a book. Carancho (2010) – The shady past of an ambulance-chasing lawyer (Ricardo Darín) threatens his unlikely romance with an idealistic doctor (Martina Gusmán).

– The shady past of an ambulance-chasing lawyer (Ricardo Darín) threatens his unlikely romance with an idealistic doctor (Martina Gusmán). Crane World – Argentinian drama movie.

– Argentinian drama movie. Mask Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series.

The Monkey King (2023) Netflix Original – A monkey and his magical fighting stick team up on an epic quest, battling demons, dragons, gods and the greatest adversary of all: Monkey’s own ego!

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 22nd

Lighthouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – Chart-topping musician Gen Hoshino and popular comedian Masayasu Wakabayashi meet up for uplifting chats on work, family, and hopes for the future.

– Chart-topping musician Gen Hoshino and popular comedian Masayasu Wakabayashi meet up for uplifting chats on work, family, and hopes for the future. Untold: Swamp Kings (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series looking into Urban Meyers, the football coach who led the Gators to victory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Anime series.

– Anime series. Ragnarok (Season 3) Netflix Original – Final season of the Norweigen fantasy series based on the Norse gods.

Who Is Erin Carter? (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British crime thriller series about a woman who gets involved in a conspiracy after being robbed at a supermarket.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 25th

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age comedy movie starring Adam Sandler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th

Princess Power (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Choose Love (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action interactive special that’ll have you controlling a romantic relationship. Directed by Stuart McDonald and starring Laura Marano.

One Piece (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the hit manga/anime series.

If you’re looking for the Kevin Hart movie Lift on this list, you’ll be sad to hear the movie has been delayed to January 2024.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in August 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.