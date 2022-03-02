Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022. This roundup will constantly be updated over time to reflect newly announced movies and shows announced to release in March 2022 in the United States.

As always, not only will Netflix be adding content in March it’ll also be taking some away. You can check out all the removals planned for March 2022 in the US here.

Throughout February 2022, we’ll be getting regular title announcements for March. Towards the end of February, Netflix will release their PR list with March additions (this is now included) which we’ll then include into this list so keep this bookmarked.

We’ve also got dedicated previews for the upcoming anime and upcoming K-dramas for the month too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Note: titles marked with an N signifies a Netflix Original title. This list only applies to Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Netflix Games Coming to Netflix in March 2022

More details are available on the games coming to Netflix in March via our separate preview. The dates for the games below are TBD.

Shattered Remastered – Brick breaker game.

– Brick breaker game. Into the Dead 2: Unleashed – First person zombie shooter

– First person zombie shooter This is a True Story – Puzzle game

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in March 2022

Business Proposal (Season 1) N – New episodes Mondays

– Forecasting Love & Weather (Season 1) N – New episodes Sundays – Episodes 7 to 14 will release in March.

– New episodes Sundays – Episodes 7 to 14 will release in March. Love featuring Marriage & Divorce (Season 3) N – New episodes Saturdays – Episodes 3-10 will release in March.

Tomorrow (Season 1) N – New episodes weekly starting from March 25th.

– New episodes weekly starting from March 25th. Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N – New episodes Sundays – Episodes 7 to 14 will release in March.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Note: 49 new movies and shows landed on Netflix for March 1st.

21 (2008) – Robert Luketic directs this crime drama about six MIT students who train to become card counting experts.

21 Bridges (2019) – The late Chadwick Boseman headlines this crime-action drama.

– The late Chadwick Boseman headlines this crime-action drama. A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – The Samuel Bayer take on the classic horror franchise.

– The Samuel Bayer take on the classic horror franchise. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – The original (and best) Wes Craven entry in the horror franchise.

– The original (and best) Wes Craven entry in the horror franchise. Battleship (2012) – Peter Berg directed sci-fi movie where a fleet of ships go up against an alien race. Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and Brooklyn Decker.

– Peter Berg directed sci-fi movie where a fleet of ships go up against an alien race. Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and Brooklyn Decker. Christine (2016) – Antonio Campos directs this biopic on a 1970s TV reporter struggling to keep it together.

– Antonio Campos directs this biopic on a 1970s TV reporter struggling to keep it together. Coach Carter (2005) – Paramount movie starring Samuel L. Jackson on the controversy of a high school coach.

– Paramount movie starring Samuel L. Jackson on the controversy of a high school coach. Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1) – Korean drama from JTBC about a love connection made by an employee of a cleaning company and its boss.

Contagion (2011) – A shockingly realistic movie that follows a group of doctors working against the clock to stop a pandemic.

– A shockingly realistic movie that follows a group of doctors working against the clock to stop a pandemic. Dreamer (2005) – Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in this family drama about a trainer who rehabilitates a horse called Sonador who has a broken leg.

– Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in this family drama about a trainer who rehabilitates a horse called Sonador who has a broken leg. Due Date (2010) – Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis star in this comedy.

– Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis star in this comedy. Freddy vs. Jason (2003) – Classic horror seeing two iconic horror icons clash.

– Classic horror seeing two iconic horror icons clash. Gattaca (1997) – Sci-fi thriller about a man who assumes the identity of a superior man to get to go to space.

– Sci-fi thriller about a man who assumes the identity of a superior man to get to go to space. Just Like Heaven (2005) – Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this fantasy comedy from Dreamworks. Tells the story of a landscape architect falling for a woman who used to reside in his building.

– Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this fantasy comedy from Dreamworks. Tells the story of a landscape architect falling for a woman who used to reside in his building. Love is Colorblind (2021) – Filippino rom-com.

– Filippino rom-com. Misty (Season 1) – Korean romantic drama series.

– Korean romantic drama series. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Julia Roberts headlines this rom-com.

– Julia Roberts headlines this rom-com. One Piece (Multiple Seasons) – New seasons of the anime.

– New seasons of the anime. Public Enemies (2009) – Biopic on John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd starring Christian Bale and Johnny Depp.

– Biopic on John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd starring Christian Bale and Johnny Depp. Redemption (2013) – Jason Statham action drama directed by Steven Knight.

– Jason Statham action drama directed by Steven Knight. Richie Rich (1994) – Macauley Culkin stars in this family comedy.

– Macauley Culkin stars in this family comedy. Siberia (2018) – Keanu Reeves crime thriller about a diamond trader’s partner going missing and journeys out to the remote parts of Siberia to find him.

– Keanu Reeves crime thriller about a diamond trader’s partner going missing and journeys out to the remote parts of Siberia to find him. Shooter (2007) – Mark Wahlberg stars in this thriller about a man who’s framed for killing the president.

– Mark Wahlberg stars in this thriller about a man who’s framed for killing the president. Shrek (2001) – The first Shrek movie which changed animation forever.

Shrek 2 (2004) – Shrek and Fiona head to Far Far Away in this beloved sequel to the Dreamworks meme that is Shrek.

– Shrek and Fiona head to Far Far Away in this beloved sequel to the Dreamworks meme that is Shrek. Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Directed and written by Boots Riley, this fantasy comedy is set in an alternative present-day of Oakland follows a telemarketer who discovers the key to success which leads to its own problems.

– Directed and written by Boots Riley, this fantasy comedy is set in an alternative present-day of Oakland follows a telemarketer who discovers the key to success which leads to its own problems. Starship Troopers (1997) – Sci-fi adventure movie.

– Sci-fi adventure movie. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) – Joining the Netflix Original 2022 movie release on March 1st will be the 2013 Texas Chainsaw entry.

– Joining the Netflix Original 2022 movie release on March 1st will be the 2013 Texas Chainsaw entry. The Gift (2015) – Jason Bateman headlines this mystery thriller.

– Jason Bateman headlines this mystery thriller. The Green Mile (1999) – Tom Hanks stars in this multi-Oscar nominated prison drama.

– Tom Hanks stars in this multi-Oscar nominated prison drama. The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N – New animated anthology movie from Adi Shankar.

The Replacements (2000) – Sports comedy about owners hiring substitute players during a strike.

– Sports comedy about owners hiring substitute players during a strike. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – Prison drama largely considered to be the best movie ever made.

– Prison drama largely considered to be the best movie ever made. Top Gun (1986) – Tom Cruise stars in this classic movie.

– Tom Cruise stars in this classic movie. V for Vendetta (2005) – The Wachowskis wrote this dystopian thriller starring Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman.

Where the Wild Things Are (2009) – Family adventure movie directed by Spike Jonze. About a young boy running away from home to an island filled with mythical creatures.

– Family adventure movie directed by Spike Jonze. About a young boy running away from home to an island filled with mythical creatures. Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) N – Docu-series from Blumhouse Television.

– Docu-series from Blumhouse Television. Zoolander (2001) – Ben Stiller writes and directs this oddball comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Against the Ice (2022) N – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole star in this thriller set at the turn of the last century where a Danish expedition sets out to disprove the United States claim on Greeland.

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N – Spanish-language teen dance drama series.

– Spanish-language teen dance drama series. The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) N – Korean pirate movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

American Girl (2021) – During the SARS outbreak of 2003, 13-year-old Fen returns to Taiwan.



– During the SARS outbreak of 2003, 13-year-old Fen returns to Taiwan. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N – The kids series set in the Mattel He-Man universe returns for a second outing.

– The kids series set in the Mattel He-Man universe returns for a second outing. Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1) N – Turkish drama.

– Turkish drama. Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2) N – New episodes of the Netflix exclusive season of Dino Fury.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) N – Nature documentary narrated by Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

– Nature documentary narrated by Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N – French reality series akin to Selling Sunset.

– French reality series akin to Selling Sunset. The Weekend Away (2022) N – Thriller starring Leighton Meester and Luke Norris. About a weekend getaway to Croatia that goes horribly wrong.

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) N – Comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N – Spanish TV thriller series (was originally planned for November 2021).

– Spanish TV thriller series (was originally planned for November 2021). Making Fun (Season 1) N – Family reality series where Jimmy DiResta building contraptions for kids.

– Family reality series where Jimmy DiResta building contraptions for kids. Meskina (2021) N – Dutch romantic comedy.

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N – A random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Thriller series starring Toni Collette and David Wenham.

– A random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Thriller series starring Toni Collette and David Wenham. The Invisible Thread (2022) N – Italian comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Beirut (2018) – Set in the 1980s this action thriller sees a former U.S. diplomat called back into service. Starring Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Shea Whigham, and Dean Norris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 7th

Good Girls (Season 4) – The final season of the NBC comedy show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N – Italian romantic series.

– Italian romantic series. Autumn Girl (Season 1) N – Polish social drama set in the 1960s.

– Polish social drama set in the 1960s. Chip and Potato (Season 3) N – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Last One Standing (Season 1) N – Japanese comedy series with comedians starring in this unscripted crime series but if they don’t make you laugh, they’re out.

– Japanese comedy series with comedians starring in this unscripted crime series but if they don’t make you laugh, they’re out. Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N – Second stand-up special from the American comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

Byron Baes (Season 1) N – Controversial Australian reality series exploring social media star culture in a place full of entrepreneurialism, lifestyle and health practices.

– Controversial Australian reality series exploring social media star culture in a place full of entrepreneurialism, lifestyle and health practices. Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N – A new spin-off series to Netflix’s Queer Eye.

– A new spin-off series to Netflix’s Queer Eye. Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (Season 2) – Hindi kids animated series.

– Hindi kids animated series. The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N – Documentary series on the life and work of Andy Warhol produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary series on the life and work of Andy Warhol produced by Ryan Murphy. The Bombardment (2021) N – Danish WWII drama set in Copenhagen set after the events of a school targeted during a bombing mission.

– Danish WWII drama set in Copenhagen set after the events of a school targeted during a bombing mission. The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the historical drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) – A much shorter season of The CW’s DC series.

– A much shorter season of The CW’s DC series. Krama’s World (Season 2) N – Animated series returns for another batch of episodes where n ew challenges inspire new songs for Karma as she starts a new job.

– Animated series returns for another batch of episodes where n Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N – Japanese animated series.

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N – An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N – Docuseries looking back at the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N – Reality series following a medium offering closure (among other things) to those who have lost love ones.

– Reality series following a medium offering closure (among other things) to those who have lost love ones. Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (2022) N – Spanish musical comedy.

– Spanish musical comedy. Refugiado (2014) – Argentinian thriller about a newly pregnant woman and her son seeking safe haven from an abusive husband.

The Adam Project (2022) N – A new sci-fi movie from Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Dunkirk (2017) – The Christopher Nolan epic chronicling the story of Allied soldiers awaiting rescue on the beaches of Dunkirk.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 13th

London Has Fallen (2016) – Gerard Butler-led action thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N – Hybrid musical special.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (2022) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) N – Italian comedy.

– Italian comedy. One Piece: Strong World (2009) – Straw Hat Pirates must save their navigator and stop the legendary Pirate, Shiki the Golden Lion from conquering East Blue.

– Straw Hat Pirates must save their navigator and stop the legendary Pirate, Shiki the Golden Lion from conquering East Blue. Team Zenko Go (Season 1) N – Dreamworks animated series aimed at kids following a secret squad of do-gooders.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) – Liam Neeson stars in this action crime drama.

– Liam Neeson stars in this action crime drama. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Limited Series) N – Docuseries about a woman who marries a man who claims he can make her dog immortal.

– Docuseries about a woman who marries a man who claims he can make her dog immortal. Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Park (Season 1) N – Docuseries about the 2005 heist that saw a crew attempt to steal 160 million reais.

– Docuseries about the 2005 heist that saw a crew attempt to steal 160 million reais. Pedal to Metal (Season 1) N – Mexican drama series about friends fleeing Mexico city to make a new life for themselves.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) – Biopic on Cecil Gaines who served eight presidents.

Rescued by Ruby (2022) N – Grant Gustin (The Flash) plays the role of a state trooper who dreams of getting into the K-9 Search and Rescue unit. Based on a true story and directed by Katt Shea.

– Grant Gustin (The Flash) plays the role of a state trooper who dreams of getting into the K-9 Search and Rescue unit. Based on a true story and directed by Katt Shea. Soil / Ground (Season 1) N – Belgian comedy-drama about a young entrepreneur setting up a bold plan of importing soil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 18th

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N – Italian reality series.

– Italian reality series. Animal (Season 2) N – Nature docuseries that has featured the voice overs from Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson.

– Nature docuseries that has featured the voice overs from Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson. Backpackers (2022) N – Spanish-language romantic comedy.

Black Crab (2022) N – Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace.

– Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace. Cracow Monsters (Season 1) N – Polish fantasy series about a young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity and fight demons.

– Polish fantasy series about a young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity and fight demons. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) N – Comedy about the quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused twenty-four-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love!

– Comedy about the quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused twenty-four-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love! Human Resources (Season 1) N – A spin-off to Big Mouth where we get to dive deeper into the world of the hormone monsters.

Is It Cake? (Season 1) N – A new game show that takes a simple TikTok trend and unnecessarily expands on it.

– A new game show that takes a simple TikTok trend and unnecessarily expands on it. Light the Night (Part 3) N – Mandarin series.

– Mandarin series. Standing Up (Season 1) N – French comedy about four friends hoping to make it big in Paris.

– French comedy about four friends hoping to make it big in Paris. Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021) – Special episode of Thomas & Friends.

– Special episode of Thomas & Friends. Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4) N – The second Netflix Original season of the British produced set in the gritty streets of London.

Windfall (2022) N – Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins star in this crime thriller about a man breaking into a billionaire’s vacation home just as they turn up.

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) N – Spanish romantic comedy.

– Spanish romantic comedy. Young, Famous and African (Season 1) N – South African reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 21st

Call the Midwife (Season 10) – The tenth season of the BBC period drama.

– The tenth season of the BBC period drama. In Good Hands (2022) N – Netflix Original Film (details to follow)

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Principles of Pleasure (Season 1) N – Docuseries that covers sex, joy and modern science, celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N – Japanese drama movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2) N – The long-anticipated second season of Netflix’s biggest show to date from Shondaland.

Transformers: BotBots (2022) N – Animated series that’s connected to the Transformers IP.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 26th

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) – Denis Villeneuve directs this sequel to the original Blade Runner starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas.

– Denis Villeneuve directs this sequel to the original Blade Runner starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas. King of Thieves (2018) – Michael Caine stars in this true crime movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 28th

The Imitation Game (2014) – Benedict Cumberbatch headlines this WW2 biopic on the man who cracked the Enigma code.

– Benedict Cumberbatch headlines this WW2 biopic on the man who cracked the Enigma code. Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series based on the manga by Mari Yamazaki.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) N – Musician Johnny Hallyday tells his story in his own words through archival footage and personal testimonials.

– Musician Johnny Hallyday tells his story in his own words through archival footage and personal testimonials. Mighty Express (Season 6) N – Atomic Cartoons animated series.

– Atomic Cartoons animated series. Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 30th

All Hail (2022) N – Spanish drama about a famous TV weatherman who becomes public enemy number one when he fails to predict a terrible hailstorm.

– Spanish drama about a famous TV weatherman who becomes public enemy number one when he fails to predict a terrible hailstorm. Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King (2022) N – Documentary – When the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies unexpectedly, irate investors suspect there’s more to his death than meets the eye.

– Documentary – When the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies unexpectedly, irate investors suspect there’s more to his death than meets the eye. Wild Abandon (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy series about an architect living a double life as a punk.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Casual (Seasons 1-4) – Previously a Hulu Original, this comedy season now arrives on Netflix in full.

– Previously a Hulu Original, this comedy season now arrives on Netflix in full. Air Bud: Super Pup Z (2022) N – A new movie starring puppies in superhero costumes.

What’s Coming to Netflix in March TBD

800 Metres / 800 Metros (Season 1) N – Spanish language documentary on two terrorist attacks.

