What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 8th – June 14th

It’s time to take a look at what’s coming to Netflix over the next 7 days which includes some timely releases including Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Here’s a full preview of what’s coming to Netflix between June 8th and June 14th, 2020.

As always, keep checking back in with us via our what’s new on Netflix section for daily updates as to what’s new on Netflix.

For now, here’s a look at some of the highlights on the way and we’ll then move onto the full list.

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, June 12th

Spike Lee returns to Netflix for his first full-fledged Netflix movie about four Vietnam veterans returning to the country for the first time after the conflict to try and retrieve the body of a fallen comrade.

Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr star.

Some early first impressions could suggest this is going to be Netflix’s biggest movie of the year and we don’t disagree.

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, June 10th

Speaking of best Netflix titles of the year, Variety has already given that accolade to Lenox Hill that arrives mid-way through the week globally on Netflix.

The docu-series takes you behind the scenes at a busy hospital in New York following the careers of four doctors.

F is for Family (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, June 12th

One of Netflix’s most underrated animated series returns this week with its fourth outing. Following the Murphy family, we’ve seen plenty of ups and downs and now we’ll be getting even more adventures by the end of the week.

Notably, for season 4, the show has managed to nab Jonathan Banks who is known for his talents on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul who will play the role of Bill Murphy’s father.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (June 8th to June 14th)

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Before I Fall (2017)

Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Curon (Season 1) N

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N

Middle Men (2009)

My Mister (Season 1)

Reality Z (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Pose (Season 2)

Whispers (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N

Dating Around (Season 2) N

F is for Family (Season 4) N

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (2020) N

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N

NDG Documentaries: Addicted to Life Don’t Crack Under Pressure Don’t Crack Under Pressure II Don’t Crack Under Pressure III Magnetic

ONE PIECE (Multiple Seasons)

Pokemon: Journeys (New Season) N

The Search / Historia de un Crimen (Limited Series) N

The Woods (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Alexa & Katie (Season 3B) N

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6)

Milea (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Marcella (Season 3) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.